15.4 W OUT! Bowled. SR Patil pitches one up, on a good line. Nuthyangana pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Nuthyangana has to go

15.3 . Full, outside off once more. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

15.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Nuthyangana gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs back through point.

15.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Nuthyangana pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square.

14.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Praboda moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

14.5 . Good length from Charani, outside off. Praboda rocks back and punches a drive

14.4 1 Charani comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Praboda gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 . Charani comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Praboda gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Charani, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run. Ayodhya is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Kamalini.

14.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nuthyangana rocks back and guides a cut

13.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Ayodhya rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

13.5 . Good line and length. Ayodhya rocks back and cuts back through point.

13.4 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Ayodhya gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 . Yorker, on line. Ayodhya gets on the front foot and edges back behind square.

13.2 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ayodhya moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kumari gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ghosh

12.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Nuthyangana pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

12.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Nuthyangana pushes forward and drives poorly

12.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Kumari moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a single run.

12.3 . Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kumari moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

12.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Nuthyangana. She pushes forward and drives sloppily for 1 run over the on side field.

12.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Nuthyangana pushes forward and drives down the ground.

11.6 . Full ball, outside off. Kumari gets forward and reverse sweeps shakily

11.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kumari gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

11.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kumari moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.3 . Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump. Kumari pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

11.2 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Kumari goes back and plays a cut

11.1 1 Full, on a good line. Nuthyangana gets forward and sweeps for one run back behind square.

10.6 . Length ball, outside off. Kumari moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a cut

10.5 2 Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kumari pushes forward and edges behind point on the off side for two runs.

10.4 . Good length, outside off. Kumari rocks back and guides a cut through point.

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kumari rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Kavindi gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Ghosh

10.1 . Charani pitches one up, on a good line. Kavindi moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

9.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kavindi moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for a run. INDIA appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

9.1 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dilhari pushes forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Sharma

8.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Nuthyangana goes back and late cuts back behind point.

8.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nuthyangana gets on the front foot and drives poorly

8.4 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Charani pitches one up, on line. Karunaratne moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Fulmali down the ground.

8.3 . Length ball, outside off. Karunaratne moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

8.2 . Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off. Karunaratne gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

8.1 1 Charani pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dilhari gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting a sweep for a run back behind square.

7.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dilhari gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

7.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

7.4 1 SR Patil pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Karunaratne pushes forward and finesses a glance behind square for a single run.

7.3 W OUT! SR Patil gets the wicket! SR Patil pitches one up, on a good line again. Samarawickrama moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by SR Patil

7.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Dilhari gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

7.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and inside edges

6.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama rocks back and guides a bad cut

6.5 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is caught by Fulmali down the ground.

6.4 2 Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and inside edges for two runs back behind square.

6.3 . Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Athapaththu goes back and plays a cut back through point.

6.2 . Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and plays a shaky reverse sweep

6.1 . Full, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep

5.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and pulls for a single run.

5.5 . Sharma comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Good length, outside off. Athapaththu goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

5.4 4 FOUR! Sharma now coming around the wicket to Athapaththu. On a good line and length from Sharma. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

5.3 1 Sharma pitches one up, on line. Dilhari pushes forward and drives. A mistake in the field by Sharma allows SRI LANKA to complete a overthrow.

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Dilhari rocks back and guides a late cut

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Dilhari rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Full ball, on line. Dilhari shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

4.5 . Good length, outside off once more. Dilhari goes back and outside edges

4.1 . Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off stump. Perera rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

3.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Yorker, outside off. Athapaththu gets forward and eases a poor drive down the ground.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Athapaththu goes back and cuts through point for four runs.

3.3 . Good line and length from Gaud again. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and plays a late cut

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

2.6 4 Shafali Verma pitches one up, outside off stump. Perera pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a glance, and the ball rolls away from Ghosh for 4 byes.

2.5 W OUT! Shafali Verma gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dulani moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, Ghosh quickly whips the bails off, and Dulani has to go

2.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

2.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dulani. She gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

2.2 . On a good line and length. Dulani gets on the back foot and finesses a glance

2.1 . Length ball, outside off. Dulani rocks back and glances through the on side field.

1.6 1 Sharma now coming over the wicket to Dulani. Good line and length from Sharma. Dulani rocks back and tucks a glance for a run.

1.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back and glances for 1 run on the on side.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

1.4 1w Wide. Keeper moves up to the stumps, with Sharma now coming around the wicket. Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angled loosely across the batter. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.3 1 Sharma comes over the wicket. Good length from Sharma, outside off. Dulani pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run back behind square.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

0.6 . Gaud pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Dulani gets on the front foot and defends

0.5 . DROPPED! Gaud pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Dulani gets on the front foot and drives averagely through point. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by SR Patil.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dulani moves onto the back foot and edges

0.3 . Gaud comes over the wicket. Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and eases a drive for a run behind point on the off side.

0.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu goes back and flicks a glance behind square for a pair of runs.

19.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Ayodhya. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

19.5 1b Good length from Ayodhya, outside off stump once more. Fulmali moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for a bye.

19.4 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Ghosh gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

19.4 5w Wide. Ayodhya comes around the wicket to Ghosh. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Ghosh pushes forward and leg glances, but it beats the wicketkeeper and flies away to the boundary for five wides for five wides.

19.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Ghosh gets forward and glances for a half dozen runs on the on side.

19.2 . Ayodhya pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghosh pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

19.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ghosh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

19.1 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off.

18.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Fulmali rocks back and punches a drive for four runs.

18.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and drives back through point for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Dilhari saves a certain boundary.

18.3 1 Good length, outside off once again. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

18.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump. Fulmali gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for one run.

18.1 1 Kumari pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Fulmali gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

17.6 1 Good length from Kavindi, pitching outside off stump. Fulmali gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

17.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

17.5 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

17.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

17.3 4 And another! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Ghosh gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the on side field for four runs.

17.3 1w Wide. Kavindi pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump.

17.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off. Ghosh moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

17.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing 3 runs.

17.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.6 . Kumari pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Fulmali gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

16.5 W OUT! Kumari gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mandhana rocks back and skies a bad pull, and is caught by Dilhari

16.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

16.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Ghosh gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive down the ground.

16.2 . Kumari pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ghosh gets forward and drives through the off side field.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Ghosh pushes forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

16.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

15.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, on line. Mandhana advances and lifts a drive for six runs down the ground.

15.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

15.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the back foot and slices a cut through point.

15.3 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Ghosh rocks back and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

15.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Ghosh goes back and late cuts through point.

14.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets on the back foot and eases a drive

14.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Ghosh. She gets forward and glances for one run.

14.4 W OUT! Dilhari gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump once more. Kaur gets on the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Athapaththu down the ground.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Kaur gets forward and drives over the off side field for four runs.

14.2 . Dilhari pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kaur rocks back but swings and misses while trying a late cut

14.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Mandhana. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur moves down the pitch and slices a cut for four runs back through point.

13.5 1 Good length from Kavindi, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

13.5 1w Wide. Kavindi pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.4 6 And another! Good length from Kavindi, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

13.1 . Good length from Kavindi, outside off stump. Kaur goes back and drives shakily through the off side field.

12.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mandhana. She gets on the front foot and paddles for 4 runs behind square.

12.5 1 Good line and length from Dilhari. Kaur goes back and pulls for one run.

12.4 . Full, outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and outside edges through point.

12.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mandhana pushes forward and guides a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kaur pushes forward and drives for a run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kaur gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for 4 runs.

11.6 1 Good length from Praboda, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kaur goes back and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

11.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kaur moves onto the back foot and drives shakily through the off side.

11.4 . Praboda pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

11.3 1 Good length from Praboda, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mandhana rocks back and lofts a pull for 1 run behind square.

11.2 2 Full, pitching outside leg. Mandhana pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting a sweep for a couple of runs back behind square.

11.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kaur goes back and pulls behind square for a run.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Kaur gets forward and tucks a glance for one run back behind square.

10.5 1 Good length from Athapaththu, pitching on leg and angled across. Mandhana gets on the back foot and glances for a single run on the on side.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Mandhana. She goes back and drives

10.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mandhana pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

10.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.6 W OUT! Praboda gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly, and is caught by Kavindi

9.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

9.4 1 Good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a run through the on side field.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma goes back and cuts for one run.

9.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana rocks back and drives for a run through the off side.

8.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and edges

8.5 1 Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma rocks back and pulls for one run.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma goes back and drives

8.2 . Good length from Dilhari, outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

8.1 1 Good length from Dilhari, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mandhana. She gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run.

7.6 1 Good line and length from Praboda again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line again. Mandhana gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

7.3 1 Good length from Praboda, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

7.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

7.1 1 Praboda pitches one up, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

6.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

6.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mandhana gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

6.4 1 Full, outside off again. Shafali Verma moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs.

6.2 2 Full, outside off once again. Shafali Verma advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a couple of runs.

6.1 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Mandhana. She rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.6 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Mandhana gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run on the on side.

5.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

5.4 . Pitched up, on a good line again. Shafali Verma gets forward and punches a wild drive

5.3 1 Good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for a run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back and defends for four runs behind point on the off side.

4.6 6 SIX! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mandhana. She moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 6 runs.

4.5 . Full, on leg stump and angled across Mandhana. She moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Athapaththu pitches one up, on line. Shafali Verma goes back and punches a drive for one run.

4.3 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

4.2 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

4.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Shafali Verma. She gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

3.6 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Mandhana goes back and leg glances behind square.

3.5 . Yorker, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Mandhana moves down the pitch and plays a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mandhana gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

3.2 1 On a good length, outside off again. Shafali Verma goes back and drives for a run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Ayodhya pitches one up, outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

2.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and drives down the ground.

2.4 6 And another! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and glances for six runs over the on side field.

2.3 6 And another! Good length, outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Mandhana goes back and cuts

2.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Shafali Verma. She moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

1.6 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Mandhana advances down the pitch and tucks a wild glance on the leg side.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and drives through the off side.

1.4 . Ayodhya pitches one up, outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives

1.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

1.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for two runs.

1.1 . Good line and length. Shafali Verma goes back and tucks a glance through the on side field.

0.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a cut

0.5 4 And again! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs through point.

0.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

0.2 . On a good line and length from Kumari. Mandhana goes back and eases a drive