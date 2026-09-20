Match details India vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 22.09.2026

T20i

IND
IND
SRI
SRI

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India Squad

PlayersCharani Nallapureddy Shree, Fulmali Bharati, Gaud Kranti Munna, Ghosh Richa, Kamalini Gunalan, Kaur Harmanpreet, Mandhana Smriti, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Reddy Arundhati, Rodrigues Jemimah, Sharma Deepti, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder, Singh Renuka, Verma Shefali, Yadav Radha
Benchno information yet

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Ayodhya Mithali, Dilhari Kavisha, Dulani Imesha, Karunaratne Hansima, Kavindi Kawya, Kavindi Sanjana, Kumari Sugandika, Madavi Harshitha, Madushani Nimasha, Nuthyangana Kaushani, Perera Hasini, Prabodha Chamodi, Sanjeewani Anushka, Sewwandi Rashmika
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet