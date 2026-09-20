Match details India vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 22.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Tuesday, September 22, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
India Squad
Sri Lanka Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet