19.6 1 On a good line and length. Sri Muhunan gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sri Muhunan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind point for four runs.

19.4 1 Good line and length again. Arianna Natsya gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

19.3 W OUT! Ayodhya gets one through! Full ball, on line. Abedul Samad pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Abedul Samad has to go

19.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Abedul Samad pushes forward and drives

19.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Abedul Samad gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Mahirah Izzati Ismail. She gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Ayodhya

18.5 W OUT! Ayodhya gets one through! Full ball, on line. Abedul Samad pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Abedul Samad has to go

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off. Duraisingam gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Nuthyangana

18.1 1 Good line and length from Athapaththu. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

18.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

17.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Duraisingam rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for two runs.

17.5 . Full ball, on a good line again. Duraisingam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

17.4 1 On a good line and length from R Sewwandi. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

17.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

17.2 1 On a good line and length from R Sewwandi once again. Duraisingam pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

17.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Mahirah Izzati Ismail moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a single run.

16.6 1 Athapaththu now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and pulls behind square for a run.

16.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Mahirah Izzati Ismail rocks back but misses while trying a cut

16.3 . Athapaththu comes around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the front foot and drives

16.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

16.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

15.6 1 Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off stump. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

15.5 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Duraisingam. She gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

15.4 . On a good line and length once more. Duraisingam pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

15.3 . On a good line and length. Duraisingam gets on the back foot and inside edges

15.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Duraisingam pushes forward and eases a drive

15.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Mahirah Izzati Ismail moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

14.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Mahirah Izzati Ismail shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.

14.5 . Full, on a good line. Mahirah Izzati Ismail shuffles down the pitch and drives

14.4 . Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and drives

14.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

13.6 . Full ball, on line. Mahirah Izzati Ismail moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Good length, outside off. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mahirah Izzati Ismail moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run back behind square.

13.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Mahirah Izzati Ismail moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.6 1 Good line and length from Praboda. Mahirah Izzati Ismail advances and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.5 2 Good length from Praboda, outside off stump once again. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and lofts a sloppy sweep for a couple of runs.

12.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Mahirah Izzati Ismail goes back and cuts

12.3 1 Praboda pitches one up, on line. Duraisingam advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 1 run.

12.2 . Good length from Praboda, outside off. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mahirah Izzati Ismail moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

11.6 . On a good line and length. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

11.5 1 Karunaratne pitches one up, on a good line again. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

10.6 . Back of a length from Praboda, on line once again. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 . Good line and length once more. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and defends

10.4 1 Pitched up, on line. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Duraisingam moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a late cut

10.2 1 Good line and length from Praboda. Mahirah Izzati Ismail moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for a run.

10.2 1w Wide. Praboda pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

9.6 . Good line and length from Karunaratne. Duraisingam gets forward and defends

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Mahirah Izzati Ismail. She moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run.

9.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Duraisingam gets on the back foot and cuts poorly for one run.

9.3 1 Back of a length from Karunaratne, pitching on a good line. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Duraisingam gets on the back foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Mahirah Izzati Ismail rocks back and lifts a sloppy pull for 1 run.

8.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

8.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Mahirah Izzati Ismail. She goes back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

8.4 . On a good line and length. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . Good length from Praboda, pitching outside leg. Mahirah Izzati Ismail gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep. The glovework by Nuthyangana is quality. SRI LANKA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely.

8.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Mahirah Izzati Ismail goes back and slices a cut

7.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

7.4 . Good line and length. Duraisingam goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

7.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

7.2 . Dilhari pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Duraisingam gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Duraisingam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Kumari once more. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

6.4 . Good line and length from Kumari once more. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and defends

6.3 . Good line and length from Kumari. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and defends

6.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Mahirah Izzati Ismail pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1 On a good line and length again. Duraisingam gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

5.6 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length from Dilhari once again. Mas Elysa gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Mas Elysa is on her way

5.5 W OUT! Dilhari finds a way through! Good line and length from Dilhari. Wan Julia rocks back but misses while trying to play a defensive shot, the ball gets through, and Wan Julia is bowled

5.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Wan Julia gets on the back foot and late cuts

5.4 1w Wide. Pitching outside off but angling sharply across Wan Julia and down the leg side. She moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire gives Wan Julia not out.

5.3 . On a good line and length from Dilhari. Wan Julia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . Good length from Dilhari, on leg stump and angling across Wan Julia. She gets forward and punches a drive

5.1 . Good line and length. Wan Julia gets forward and defends

4.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Duraisingam gets on the front foot and defends

4.5 . Short of a length, on line once again. Duraisingam rocks back and drives sloppily

4.4 . Back of a length, on line. Duraisingam goes back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Good length from R Sewwandi, pitching outside off. Duraisingam moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Duraisingam rocks back and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

4.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Duraisingam gets on the back foot and cuts

3.6 . Good length from Ayodhya, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Wan Julia gets forward and defends

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Wan Julia gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

3.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling loosely across the batter. Wan Julia gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

3.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Wan Julia moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wan Julia gets on the back foot and slices a bad cut

3.2 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Wan Julia gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

2.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Duraisingam gets on the front foot and drives

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once more. Duraisingam gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

2.4 2 Full, outside off. Duraisingam gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through point on the off side.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Duraisingam goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

2.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Wan Julia moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

1.5 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Wan Julia gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick. SRI LANKA appeal, but Wan Julia is given not out.

1.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wan Julia gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Duraisingam rocks back and late cuts for a single run back behind point.

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across Wan Julia. She gets forward and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

1.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Duraisingam gets forward and defends for 1 run.

0.3 1lb Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ainna Hamiza gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

0.2 . Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Ainna Hamiza gets forward and punches a drive

0.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ainna Hamiza pushes forward and drives

18.6 1 Mahirah Izzati Ismail pitches one up, pitching outside off. Samarawickrama advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

18.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Dilhari backs away and drives for one run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Dilhari gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

18.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Dilhari gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

18.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Dilhari pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

18.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Samarawickrama advances and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

17.6 . Back of a length from Abedul Samad, pitching outside off stump again. Dilhari gets on the back foot and cuts

17.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Dilhari moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

17.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Dilhari gets on the front foot and lofts a poor sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

17.3 4 FOUR! Abedul Samad now coming over the wicket to Dilhari. On a good length, outside off. Dilhari gets forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

17.2 1 Abedul Samad now coming around the wicket to Samarawickrama. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Samarawickrama rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Dilhari gets forward and outside edges for a single run.

16.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Dilhari gets on the front foot and lofts a bad drive for one run.

16.5 . Good length, outside off stump again. Dilhari gets on the front foot and drives

16.4 2 Good length from Sri Muhunan, pitching outside off. Dilhari gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for two runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

16.2 1lb On a good line and length from Sri Muhunan. Samarawickrama gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Imanina, outside off stump. Samarawickrama goes back and plays a cut for one run.

15.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Samarawickrama pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

15.4 2 Back of a length, outside off. Samarawickrama goes back and slices a cut for a couple of runs back through point.

15.3 2 Imanina comes around the wicket to Samarawickrama. Full, outside off once more. Samarawickrama advances and plays a drive over the off side for two runs.

15.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Dilhari moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

15.1 2 Good length, outside off. Dilhari shuffles down the pitch and drives for two runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Sri Muhunan now coming over the wicket to Samarawickrama. On a good line and length once again. Samarawickrama gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

14.5 1 Full, on a good line. Dilhari pushes forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

14.4 1 Sri Muhunan comes around the wicket to Samarawickrama. On a good length, outside off stump again. Samarawickrama gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

14.3 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, outside off. Dilhari moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

13.6 . Imanina now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari rocks back and cuts

13.5 1 Good line and length from Imanina. Samarawickrama moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

13.4 . Good line and length. Samarawickrama gets forward and defends

13.2 W OUT! Imanina gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Athapaththu, length ball, pitching outside off stump again. She advances down the pitch and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Sri Muhunan on the off side.

12.6 1 Good length from Duraisingam, outside off stump once again. Dilhari moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

12.5 . Duraisingam now coming over the wicket. Good length from Duraisingam, pitching outside off stump. Dilhari goes back and cuts back through point.

12.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and pulls for a run.

12.3 . Duraisingam now coming around the wicket to Athapaththu. On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Athapaththu pushes forward and eases a drive

12.1 1 Full, on a good line. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

11.6 2 Imanina comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Dilhari moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for a pair of runs back behind point.

11.5 1 Imanina comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

11.4 1 Imanina comes over the wicket. Back of a length from Imanina, outside off stump. Dilhari moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for a run.

11.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Perera advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Arianna Natsya back through point.

11.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Perera rocks back and skies a pull for one run.

10.6 . Good length from Duraisingam, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and cuts

10.5 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Perera pushes forward and lifts a wild drive for a run. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mahirah Izzati Ismail.

10.4 1 Good length from Duraisingam, pitching outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and drives for a run down the ground.

10.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu gets forward and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Perera gets forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

9.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side.

9.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives

8.6 1 Back of a length from Ainna Hamiza, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

8.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

8.4 4 FOUR! Ainna Hamiza now coming around the wicket to Athapaththu. Back of a length, on line but angled across. Athapaththu goes back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off. Athapaththu goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Perera pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Mahirah Izzati Ismail. Athapaththu moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. MALAYSIA appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Perera gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Perera gets forward and drives

7.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Perera gets forward and sweeps back behind square.

7.1 . Pitched up, on line. Perera gets forward and drives

6.6 1 Perera defends for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good length from Ainna Hamiza, outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Athapaththu. She rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

5.6 . Good line and length from Abedul Samad. Perera pushes forward and defends

5.5 . Good length from Abedul Samad, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the back foot and slices a cut

5.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Perera goes back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

5.3 . Good length from Abedul Samad, pitching outside off. Perera gets on the front foot and plays a cut

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Perera moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Abedul Samad. Perera gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

4.5 6 FOUR! Aisya Eleesa pitches one up, outside off stump. Athapaththu advances and plays a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

4.5 1 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Aisya Eleesa. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Aisya Eleesa, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and drives behind point for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Athapaththu pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

4.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Perera gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

4.1 . Good length, outside off. Perera gets forward and drives

3.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Perera pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 2 Perera plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 1 Perera plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.4 W OUT! Run out. Dulani defends. She is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Wan Julia and Abedul Samad.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 1 Dulani defends for one run.

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 1 Athapaththu defends for a single run.

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 2 Athapaththu defends for a couple of runs.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Athapaththu plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.4 1 Dulani plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs