18.5 1 Good line and length. Fatima moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor pull for a run past the bowler.

18.4 W OUT! Ayodhya gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar goes back and plays a pull, but is caught by R Sewwandi

18.3 1 Good length from Ayodhya, pitching outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut for 4 runs behind point.

18.1 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Zulfiqar rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

17.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Zulfiqar goes back and plays a mediocre pull for a run.

17.5 1 Yorker, outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

17.4 1 Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off again. Zulfiqar rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Athapaththu pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Zulfiqar backs away and plays a pull for 4 runs down the ground.

17.2 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Fatima Sana Khan advances and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

16.6 W OUT! Run out. Praboda pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and plays a sweep back behind square. She is then run out, following some good fielding by Samarawickrama and Praboda.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Zulfiqar advances down the pitch and plays a sloppy pull for a single run.

16.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Zulfiqar brings up her fifty with a maximum! Full, on a good line. Zulfiqar steps away and skies a drive past the bowler for six runs.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across Zulfiqar. She advances and drives for 1 run over the leg side field.

15.6 1 Kumari pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Zulfiqar. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.5 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. SRI LANKA appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

15.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ayesha Zafar gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run. The ball is misfielded.

15.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Zulfiqar. She moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

15.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for a single run.

15.1 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and pulls for six runs.

14.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and drives poorly for a single run down the ground.

14.5 1 Good line and length. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

14.4 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and outside edges

14.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Ayesha Zafar goes back and pulls for 1 run.

14.2 1b Short of a length, outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot but watches that one go through to Nuthyangana without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Nuthyangana costing SRI LANKA one run.

14.1 2 Good line and length from Kavindi. Zulfiqar shuffles down the pitch and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

13.6 2 Good line and length once more. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and plays a pull behind square for two runs.

13.5 . Full, pitching outside leg stump. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square.

13.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot but misses while trying a sweep. SRI LANKA appeal, but Zulfiqar is given not out.

13.3 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Zulfiqar goes back but misses while attempting a sweep

13.2 2 On a good line and length from Athapaththu. Zulfiqar gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a pair of runs.

13.1 1 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.6 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump once again. Zulfiqar rocks back and cuts for four runs.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Ayesha Zafar. She rocks back and pulls averagely for a single run.

12.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside leg. Ayesha Zafar gets forward and lofts a sweep back behind square for four runs.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line but angling across. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Ayesha Zafar. She steps back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.1 1 Good length from Praboda, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Zulfiqar. She moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

11.6 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Ayesha Zafar in emphatic style! On a good length, outside leg. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.

11.5 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar pushes forward and drives for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing SRI LANKA one run.

11.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ayesha Zafar moves onto the back foot and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and plays a cut for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

11.2 . Dilhari comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and edges

11.2 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Ayesha Zafar rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

11.1 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, outside off stump again. Ayesha Zafar advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

10.6 1 Good length from Karunaratne, outside off once again. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.5 . Good length from Karunaratne, outside off stump. Ayesha Zafar gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Ayesha Zafar shuffles down the pitch and skies a pull for 6 runs.

10.3 1 On a good line and length. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the leg side field.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Ayesha Zafar. She pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Zulfiqar pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

10.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Zulfiqar gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

9.6 1 Zulfiqar defends for one run.

9.5 1 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! Ayesha Zafar defends for 4 runs.

9.4 1 wide

9.3 4 And another! Ayesha Zafar defends for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.1 1 Zulfiqar defends for a run.

8.6 1 Zulfiqar plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.5 1 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.4 1 Zulfiqar defends for a run.

8.3 . 0 runs

8.2 1 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

7.6 . 0 runs

7.5 1 Ayesha Zafar defends for a run.

7.4 . 0 runs

7.3 1 Zulfiqar plays a defensive stroke for one run.

7.2 . 0 runs

7.1 1 Ayesha Zafar plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.6 1 Ayesha Zafar defends for a single run.

6.5 . 0 runs

6.4 1 Zulfiqar defends for a single run.

6.3 1 Ayesha Zafar defends for a run.

6.2 1 Zulfiqar plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.1 1 Ayesha Zafar defends for a run.

6.1 1 wide

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Zulfiqar defends for 6 runs.

5.5 1 Ayesha Zafar defends for one run.

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 W wicket (caught - Jabeen)

5.1 4 FOUR! Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.6 . 0 runs

4.5 1 Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Jabeen defends for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Zulfiqar plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.2 1 Jabeen defends for one run.

4.1 1 Zulfiqar defends for a run.

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 1 Zulfiqar defends for 1 run.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1 Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.2 1 Zulfiqar defends for a single run.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 4 FOUR! Jabeen plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.3 1 wide

2.2 1 Zulfiqar defends for a run.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 1 Zulfiqar defends for 1 run.

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Zulfiqar plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Zulfiqar plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 1lb Jabeen defends for a leg bye.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Jabeen defends for a run.

0.4 1 Zulfiqar plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 1 Jabeen defends for 1 run.

0.1 W wicket (bowled - Gull Feroza)