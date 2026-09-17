10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Umm-e-Hani moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Naseer moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for one run.

10.2 1 Good line and length. Umm-e-Hani moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Naseer goes back and plays a cut for a single run.

9.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.

9.4 6 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Naseer moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for one run.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Fatima pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Maya down the ground.

8.6 1 Good line and length again. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and pulls poorly for one run.

8.5 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and edges

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Fatima goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

8.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Fatima moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is caught by Suwanchonrathi on the leg side.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off stump once more. Fatima pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

7.5 1 Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off once again. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

7.4 4 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and drives for 4 runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Maya.

7.1 4 And another! Good length from Kamchomphu, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan advances and drives for 4 runs.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Fatima moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

6.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run. The ball is misfielded.

5.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off. Aliya Riaz rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

5.3 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off stump once again. Gull Feroza advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Khoncharoenkai whips the bails off, and Gull Feroza is out

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Laomi. Gull Feroza goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

4.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the on side.

4.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and guides a cut

3.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives sloppily for a single run.

2.6 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Gull Feroza shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for a single run over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

2.5 1 On a good line and length again. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

2.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Chaturongrattana again. Zulfiqar pushes forward and lofts a sweep for four runs.

2.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

2.2 2 Good length from Chaturongrattana, outside off once again. Gull Feroza advances and outside edges for 2 runs through the off side.

2.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza rocks back and edges behind point for a couple of runs.

1.6 1 Good line and length from Maya. Gull Feroza pushes forward and finesses a glance through the on side field for a single run.

1.5 1 Good length from Maya, outside off stump again. Zulfiqar gets forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Zulfiqar pushes forward and lifts a pull for six runs.

1.3 2 Good length from Maya, outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground.

0.3 1 On a good line and length from Putthawong once more. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

0.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

10.1 . 0 runs

9.6 1 Khoncharoenkai defends for 1 run.

9.5 1 Sutthiruang defends for one run.

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 W wicket (caught - Chaiwai)

9.2 4 FOUR! Chaiwai defends for 4 runs.

9.1 W MAXIMUM! Chaiwai defends for a half dozen runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Khoncharoenkai moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

8.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Maya gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run.

8.4 1 On a good line and length. Khoncharoenkai moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

8.3 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on a good line. Maya gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 1 run back behind square. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Gull Feroza.

8.2 . Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. Maya moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a ramp

8.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on line. Maya shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a pull

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Maya advances down the pitch and flicks for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Umm-e-Hani, pitching on a good line. Khoncharoenkai advances down the pitch and plays a mediocre pull for a single run.

7.3 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump. Khoncharoenkai advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

6.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Maya gets on the back foot and sweeps poorly for one run back behind square.

6.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Maya moves down the pitch and drives for 2 runs.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Khoncharoenkai gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Tuba Hassan. Khoncharoenkai shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily on the off side.

6.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Khoncharoenkai goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

5.6 1 Good line and length from Umm-e-Hani. Khoncharoenkai shuffles down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

5.6 2w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg.

3.6 1 Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.5 1 Maya plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.4 1 Khoncharoenkai defends for one run.

3.3 1 Maya plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 1 Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.1 2 Khoncharoenkai defends for a couple of runs.

2.6 1 Khoncharoenkai defends for a run.

2.5 2 Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . 0 runs

2.3 1 wide

2.2 4 FOUR! Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 . 0 runs

1.6 1 wide

1.5 1 Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 W wicket (caught - Chantham)

1.1 4 FOUR! Chantham plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 Chantham plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.4 1 Maya defends for one run.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 1 Chantham plays a defensive stroke for a run.