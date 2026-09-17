Highlights Pakistan vs Thailand T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 17.09.2026
Pitching on a good line and length. Umm-e-Hani moves down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Naseer moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for one run.
Good line and length. Umm-e-Hani moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Naseer goes back and plays a cut for a single run.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Tuba Hassan advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for four runs.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Naseer moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily for one run.
OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Fatima pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Maya down the ground.
Good line and length again. Tuba Hassan gets on the front foot and pulls poorly for one run.
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Tuba Hassan pushes forward and edges
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Fatima goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
Yorker, pitching outside off again. Fatima moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut
OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Fatima Sana Khan gets on the front foot and plays a drive, but is caught by Suwanchonrathi on the leg side.
MAXIMUM! Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off stump once more. Fatima pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off once again. Fatima Sana Khan pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump again. Fatima Sana Khan gets forward and drives for 4 runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Maya.
And another! Good length from Kamchomphu, outside off. Fatima Sana Khan advances and drives for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Fatima moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
On a good length, outside off once more. Fatima Sana Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run. The ball is misfielded.
Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off. Aliya Riaz rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.
OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Good length from Kamchomphu, pitching outside off stump once again. Gull Feroza advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Khoncharoenkai whips the bails off, and Gull Feroza is out
On a good line and length from Laomi. Gull Feroza goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Fatima Sana Khan moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the on side.
Short of a length, outside off. Ayesha Zafar rocks back and guides a cut
Good length, outside off once more. Zulfiqar moves onto the back foot and cuts
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives sloppily for a single run.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Gull Feroza shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for a single run over the off side field. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.
On a good line and length again. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.
Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Chaturongrattana again. Zulfiqar pushes forward and lofts a sweep for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Gull Feroza moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Good length from Chaturongrattana, outside off once again. Gull Feroza advances and outside edges for 2 runs through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gull Feroza rocks back and edges behind point for a couple of runs.
Good line and length from Maya. Gull Feroza pushes forward and finesses a glance through the on side field for a single run.
Good length from Maya, outside off stump again. Zulfiqar gets forward and drives for a single run on the leg side.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Zulfiqar pushes forward and lifts a pull for six runs.
Good length from Maya, outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Zulfiqar moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground.
On a good line and length from Putthawong once more. Gull Feroza gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Zulfiqar pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.
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Khoncharoenkai defends for 1 run.
Sutthiruang defends for one run.
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wicket (caught - Chaiwai)
FOUR! Chaiwai defends for 4 runs.
MAXIMUM! Chaiwai defends for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Khoncharoenkai moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.
On a good line and length once more. Maya gets on the front foot and drives poorly for one run.
On a good line and length. Khoncharoenkai moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
DROPPED! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on a good line. Maya gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 1 run back behind square. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Gull Feroza.
Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching outside off. Maya moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a ramp
Wide. Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on line. Maya shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying a pull
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Maya advances down the pitch and flicks for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Umm-e-Hani, pitching on a good line. Khoncharoenkai advances down the pitch and plays a mediocre pull for a single run.
And again! Length ball, outside off stump. Khoncharoenkai advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Maya gets on the back foot and sweeps poorly for one run back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Maya moves down the pitch and drives for 2 runs.
Length ball, outside off. Khoncharoenkai gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run.
On a good line and length from Tuba Hassan. Khoncharoenkai shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily on the off side.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Khoncharoenkai goes back and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.
Good line and length from Umm-e-Hani. Khoncharoenkai shuffles down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a single run.
Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg.
Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Maya plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Khoncharoenkai defends for one run.
Maya plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Khoncharoenkai defends for a couple of runs.
Khoncharoenkai defends for a run.
Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
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wide
FOUR! Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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Khoncharoenkai plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
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wicket (caught - Chantham)
FOUR! Chantham plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
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Chantham plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Maya defends for one run.
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Chantham plays a defensive stroke for a run.
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