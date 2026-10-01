10.6 1 Good line and length. Nawaz gets on the front foot and guides a glance for a single run on the on side.

10.5 1lb Back of a length, outside off stump. Samad rocks back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye.

10.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and drives on the off side for a run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Mahedi Hasan, outside off. Samad moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Nawaz goes back and outside edges for 1 run.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Mahedi Hasan. Nawaz gets forward and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

9.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Dropped in short by Mustafizur Rahman, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Samad moves onto the back foot and lifts a wild pull back behind square for 4 runs.

9.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Samad gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

9.4 4 And another! Back of a length, on a good line. Samad goes back and plays a square cut back behind point for four runs.

9.2 6 And another! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samad gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

8.5 1 Shoriful Islam drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Nawaz goes back and outside edges into their helmet while trying to defend for a run.

8.1 1lb On a good line and length. Samad moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square on the leg side, resulting in 1 leg bye.

7.6 6 And another! Good line and length once again. Nawaz creates space and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

7.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Nawaz rocks back and drives for six runs.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Samad moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

6.4 . On a good line and length once more. Samad gets on the back foot and drives

6.3 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Samad pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Samad gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

6.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Khan rocks back and lofts a bad reverse sweep, and is caught by Nasum Ahmed

5.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Khan pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

5.1 6 SIX! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Khan moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

4.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.6 W OUT! Mustafizur Rahman gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Tanzid Hasan Tamim

3.3 4 And another! Mustafizur Rahman pitches one up, outside off stump. Ayub pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub pushes forward and flicks for six runs.

3.1 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good line and length. Ayub moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for a half dozen runs.

1.5 W OUT! Nasum Ahmed gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and skies a sweep, but is caught by Hridoy back behind square.

1.4 4 And another! Good line and length from Nasum Ahmed once more. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Hridoy.

1.2 6 SIX MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and plays a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

12.6 W OUT! Run out. Short ball, on a good line but angled across. Rishad Hossain goes back. He is then run out, following some tidy fielding by Khan and Ahmed Daniyal.

12.5 1b Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mahedi Hasan goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for a single bye.

12.3 1lb Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Mahedi Hasan. He steps back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

12.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Ahmed Daniyal, outside off. Mahedi Hasan goes back and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

12.1 1lb Ahmed Daniyal drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Rishad Hossain moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

11.6 4 And another! Good length from Moqim , outside off stump. Mahedi Hasan gets on the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

11.5 W OUT! Moqim gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mosaddek Hossain gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Sahibzada Farhan on the off side.

11.3 2w Wide. Pitching far outside off. The ball beats the keeper and runs away for two wides.

11.2 3w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hridoy pushes forward and misses while trying a sweep, but the ball beats the keeper and runs away for three wides. The ball is misfielded.

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

10.4 1 DROPPED! Short, on a good line. Mosaddek Hossain advances down the pitch and cuts for a run back through point. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ahmed Daniyal.

10.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull for one run.

9.6 1lb Full, on line. Hridoy gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a leg bye back behind square.

9.5 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

9.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off. Hridoy goes back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

8.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

7.3 . 0 runs

7.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mosaddek Hossain pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.1 1 Hridoy defends for a single run.

6.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Mosaddek Hossain gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

6.5 . Moqim pitches one up, on a good line. Mosaddek Hossain gets on the front foot and defends

6.2 1w Wide. On line once again. Hridoy rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, on line again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and sweeps for six runs.

4.2 . Good length, outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives shakily through the off side field.

3.5 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Hassan gets on the front foot and inside edges

2.3 W OUT! Ayub breaks through! On a good line and length from Ayub. Litton Das gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

2.2 1 Good length from Ayub, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Hassan gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a sweep for a single run back behind square.

1.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Litton Das gets on the back foot and defends back through point.

0.6 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Hassan moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind square for a half dozen runs.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hassan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Hassan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.2 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.