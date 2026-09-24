10.3 6 SIX MORE! Free hit, and Muhamad Syahadat makes the most of it. Back of a length, outside off. Muhamad Syahadat goes back and pulls for six runs.

10.3 nb SIX MORE! No ball. On a good line and length from Mohammad Ghazanfar. Muhamad Syahadat gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Muhamad Syahadat rocks back and plays a late cut

10.1 . Good line and length. Muhamad Syahadat moves onto the front foot and defends

9.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Virandeep Singh pushes forward and eases a drive

9.5 1 Good line and length. Muhamad Syahadat gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Muhamad Syahadat gets on the front foot and defends

9.3 . Good line and length from Yasim Murtaza. Muhamad Syahadat rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . On a good length, outside off. Muhamad Syahadat gets forward and defends

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Muhamad Syahadat pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

8.6 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Virandeep Singh goes back and drives

8.5 . Good length, outside off. Virandeep Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Virandeep Singh moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

8.3 . On a good line and length. Virandeep Singh goes back and drives

8.2 . Good length from Mohammad Ghazanfar, outside off. Virandeep Singh gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square.

7.6 . Good line and length once again. Muhamad Syahadat gets forward and defends

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Virandeep Singh rocks back and glances behind square for 1 run.

7.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Virandeep Singh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Muhamad Syahadat moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

7.2 . On a good line and length again. Muhamad Syahadat gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

7.1 . Good line and length from Yasim Murtaza again. Muhamad Syahadat gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

6.6 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Ghazanfar. Muhamad Syahadat pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for 1 run.

6.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Muhamad Syahadat moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

6.4 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Virandeep Singh. He rocks back and flicks for one run.

6.3 2 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Virandeep Singh pushes forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

6.2 3 Good length from Mohammad Ghazanfar, outside leg once more. Muhamad Syahadat goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a pull for 3 runs behind square.

6.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Muhamad Syahadat gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Muhamad Syahadat gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

5.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Virandeep Singh goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.4 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Virandeep Singh gets forward and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Virandeep Singh gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

5.2 2 Full ball, outside off once again. Virandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

5.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Muhamad Syahadat gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side field.

4.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Virandeep Singh gets on the back foot and drives

4.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Virandeep Singh goes back and defends

4.3 . Good line and length again. Virandeep Singh gets on the back foot and defends

4.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Virandeep Singh gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

4.1 1 Yasim Murtaza pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Muhamad Syahadat gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

3.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Muhamad Syahadat gets forward and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

3.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Muhamad Syahadat moves onto the back foot but opts to let that one through to Wasif

2.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Virandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Virandeep Singh moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

2.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Virandeep Singh gets forward and punches a drive

1.6 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length from Nasrulla Rana, outside off stump. Hafiz moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Hafiz has to depart

1.5 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across. Virandeep Singh moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run.

1.4 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Syed Aziz Mubarak moves onto the front foot and edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.3 . Good length from Nasrulla Rana, outside off stump again. Syed Aziz Mubarak moves onto the front foot and defends

1.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Syed Aziz Mubarak moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

1.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Syed Aziz Mubarak gets forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Syed Aziz Mubarak backs away and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 . Ehsan Khan now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Syed Aziz Mubarak rocks back and slices a late cut

19.6 1lb Full, outside leg once again. MH Khan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

19.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Ghazanfar pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

19.4 1 Yorker, outside leg and angled across. MH Khan pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive for one run.

19.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. MH Khan pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.2 . Pitched up, outside leg and angled across MH Khan. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

19.1 . Syed Aziz Mubarak pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side.

18.6 1 Virandeep Singh pitches one up, on line once more. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

18.5 1 Full, on a good line. Mohammad Ghazanfar pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

18.4 . Good length from Virandeep Singh, outside off stump. Mohammad Ghazanfar moves onto the front foot and defends

18.3 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line. Mathur gets forward and sweeps, but is caught by Muniandy

17.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.

17.5 2 Good line and length from Amir Azim. MH Khan gets forward and plays a sweep for two runs.

17.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Mathur moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

17.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. MH Khan pushes forward and plays a paddle for 1 run back behind square.

17.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mathur rocks back and edges for one run.

17.1 . On a good line and length. Mathur moves onto the back foot and plays a reverse sweep

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. MH Khan advances and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

16.5 . Length ball, outside off again. MH Khan pushes forward and plays a flick

16.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. MH Khan gets on the front foot and inside edges

16.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. MH Khan gets forward and punches a drive

16.2 . On a good line and length from Vijay Unni. MH Khan gets on the front foot and defends

15.5 . Good length from Amir Azim, outside off stump. MH Khan gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

15.4 W OUT! Amir Azim breaks through! Over the wicket to Khan, good length from Amir Azim, outside off once again. He moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Khan is bowled

15.3 1 Good length from Amir Azim, outside off. Mathur gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

15.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Khan pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

14.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Khan gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square on the on side for 1 run.

14.5 . Good line and length. Khan pushes forward and defends

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Khan gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

14.3 . Vijay Unni now coming around the wicket. Good length from Vijay Unni, outside off stump. Khan gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Mathur goes back and glances for one run on the leg side.

14.1 . Good length from Vijay Unni, pitching outside off. Mathur moves onto the back foot and defends

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on a good line. Nasrulla Rana gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Muniandy on the off side.

13.4 1 Good length from Amir Azim, outside off once more. Mathur rocks back and cuts for one run.

13.3 1b Pitched up, outside off. Nasrulla Rana moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

12.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nasrulla Rana goes back and drives

12.5 . Good length from Vijay Unni, outside off once more. Nasrulla Rana gets on the front foot and is struck on the gloves while trying a sweep back behind square.

12.4 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Nasrulla Rana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Nasrulla Rana moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut

12.2 . Length ball, outside off. Nasrulla Rana goes back but misses while trying a late cut

12.1 . Length ball, outside off once more. Nasrulla Rana gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep. MALAYSIA appeal, but the umpire gives Nasrulla Rana not out.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mathur gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nasrulla Rana gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

11.4 . On a good length, outside off. Nasrulla Rana moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly

11.3 W OUT! Amir Azim gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ehsan Khan gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Ainool Hafizs

10.6 . Good line and length. Mathur gets forward and defends

10.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ehsan Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for one run.

10.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ehsan Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

10.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Ehsan Khan moves onto the back foot and drives

10.2 . Good length from Vijay Unni, outside off stump again. Ehsan Khan rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut. MALAYSIA appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

10.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mathur gets forward and drives for 1 run.

9.6 . Good line and length from Pavandeep Singh. Ehsan Khan gets forward and defends

9.5 . Pavandeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ehsan Khan gets forward and eases a drive

9.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. Ehsan Khan goes back and eases a drive

9.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ehsan Khan gets on the front foot and drives

9.2 1 On a good line and length. Mathur moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

9.1 2 Good length from Pavandeep Singh, outside off once again. Mathur moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

8.6 1 Good length from Virandeep Singh, outside off stump once more. Mathur rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

8.5 1 Full, outside off stump again. Ehsan Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

8.4 . Good length from Virandeep Singh, outside off once again. Ehsan Khan goes back and eases a drive

8.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Ehsan Khan moves onto the front foot and defends

8.2 1 Good length from Virandeep Singh, outside off stump once again. Mathur goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Mathur goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.5 1 Good length from Pavandeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Ehsan Khan pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.

7.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ehsan Khan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ehsan Khan moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

7.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Pavandeep Singh, outside off stump. Ehsan Khan gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square. The ball is misfielded costing a couple of runs.

7.1 . On a good line and length from Pavandeep Singh. Ehsan Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . Good length from Virandeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Mathur gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mathur pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Mathur moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.3 . On a good length, outside off again. Mathur gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

5.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Ehsan Khan gets forward and defends

5.4 . On a good line and length from Pavandeep Singh. Wasif gets forward and defends

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wasif gets on the back foot but allows that one to pass through to the keeper untouched

5.2 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Full, outside off stump once more. Yasim Murtaza gets on the front foot and skies a bad drive, and is caught by Abd Malek on the off side.

5.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump. NM Khan pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Syed Aziz Mubarak down the ground.

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mathur moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

4.5 1 Full ball, outside off once again. NM Khan gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

4.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off once again. NM Khan moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs.

4.3 . Good length from Virandeep Singh, pitching outside off stump again. NM Khan gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

4.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Mathur pushes forward and sweeps poorly for a single run.

4.1 1 DROPPED! Virandeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump once again. NM Khan gets on the front foot and plays a shaky drive for a single run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Amir Azim.

3.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Mathur rocks back but misses while trying a late cut

3.5 . Good length from Pavandeep Singh, pitching outside off stump once more. Mathur moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

3.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. NM Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

3.2 . Good length, outside off stump. NM Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

3.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Mathur pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run behind point.

2.6 1 Full, outside off. Mathur gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run behind point.

2.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off. Mathur shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

2.5 4 FOUR! Syed Aziz Mubarak drops one in short, outside off stump. Mathur moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

2.4 . Back of a length from Syed Aziz Mubarak, on line. Mathur moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Syed Aziz Mubarak, pitching well down the leg side. Mathur goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

2.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Mathur moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.2 . Back of a length from Syed Aziz Mubarak, on line. Mathur moves down the pitch and defends

2.1 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. NM Khan rocks back and plays a flick for 1 leg bye behind point.

1.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Mathur gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hayat goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Virandeep Singh down the ground.

1.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. NM Khan gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.3 2 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. NM Khan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. NM Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for four runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

1.1 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. NM Khan pushes forward and plays a flick for two runs.

0.6 . Good length from Syed Aziz Mubarak, pitching outside off again. Hayat gets forward and eases a drive

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Hayat gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 W OUT! Syed Aziz Mubarak breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rath pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.3 . Full, outside off. Rath moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Rath gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

0.2 . Syed Aziz Mubarak comes around the wicket to Rath. Full, pitching on a good line. Rath gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke