Match details Hong Kong, China vs Malaysia T20i T20 Asian Games 24.09.2026

T20i

HKG
HKG
MAL
MAL

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hong Kong, China Squad

PlayersAli Niaz, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Khan Akbar, Khan Anas, Khan Ehsan, Khan Hamed, Khan Muhammad, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Rana Nasrulla, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
Benchno information yet

Malaysia Squad

PlayersAbd malek Muhammad akram, Abdul Shukor Muhammad Amir Azim, Aziz Syed, Faiz Ahmed, Hafizs Ainool, Idrus Syazrul, Mohd Khair Haiqal Bin, Muniandy Sharvin, Rahman Anwar, Ridzuan Muhammad Aiman Zaquan Muhammad, Singh Pavandeep, Singh Virandeep, Surendran Sharveen, Unni Suresh Vijay, Zulkifle Zubaidi
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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