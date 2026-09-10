Match details Hong Kong, China vs Malaysia T20i T20 Asian Games 24.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 05:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Hong Kong, China Squad
|Players
|Ali Niaz, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Hayat Babar, Khan Akbar, Khan Anas, Khan Ehsan, Khan Hamed, Khan Muhammad, Khan Nizakat, Mathur Shiv, Mehmood Adil, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Rana Nasrulla, Shukla Ayush, Wasif Shahid
|Bench
|no information yet
Malaysia Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet