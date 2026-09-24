19.2 2 Full, outside off stump. Slater advances down the pitch and glances behind point for two runs.

19.1 . Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, pitching outside off. Slater gets on the front foot and defends

18.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Slater moves onto the back foot and drives sloppily for one run.

18.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Slater pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a ramp

18.4 . Good length from Karim Janat, pitching outside off once again. Slater moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre drive

18.3 . Good length from Karim Janat, outside off again. Slater gets on the back foot and slices a late cut

18.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Slater gets on the back foot and drives

18.1 . Yorker, on a good line again. Slater moves onto the back foot and defends

17.6 1 Dawoodzai now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Dawoodzai. Slater moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

17.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg. Taniyama moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 1 run back behind point.

17.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Taniyama gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

17.3 1 Good length from Dawoodzai, pitching outside leg once again. Slater gets on the back foot and edges for a single run.

17.2 . Dawoodzai pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Slater rocks back and defends

17.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Taniyama gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run on the on side.

16.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Slater moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

16.5 W OUT! Ahmadzai gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Miyauchi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Miyauchi is bowled

16.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Miyauchi gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy pull for a couple of runs.

16.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Miyauchi rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

16.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Miyauchi goes back and punches a drive

16.1 . Back of a length from Ahmadzai, pitching outside off. Miyauchi rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

15.6 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Taniyama gets on the front foot and drives

15.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Miyauchi rocks back and cuts for a single run.

15.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Miyauchi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

15.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Miyauchi goes back but misses while attempting a drive

15.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Miyauchi moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

15.1 1 On a good line and length. Taniyama moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

14.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Taniyama pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

14.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Taniyama gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

14.5 . On a good length, outside off once more. Taniyama gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Miyauchi gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

14.3 . Length ball, outside off. Miyauchi gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.2 . Najib Zadran pitches one up, outside off stump again. Miyauchi moves onto the back foot and defends

14.1 . Full, outside off. Miyauchi pushes forward and sweeps poorly

13.6 W OUT! Gul finds a way through! Full, pitching on a good line. Suzuki-McComb goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Suzuki-McComb has to go

13.5 . On a good length, outside off. Suzuki-McComb gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

13.4 . Gul pitches one up, outside off. Suzuki-McComb moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive. AFGHANISTAN appeal, but the umpire says not out.

13.3 . DROPPED! Gul comes around the wicket. Gul pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Suzuki-McComb pushes forward and edges. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Najib Zadran.

13.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length once again. Takahashi gets forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Alam down the ground.

13.1 . Gul pitches one up, on a good line. Takahashi moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Najib Zadran pitches one up, pitching outside off. Takahashi gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

12.5 . Najib Zadran pitches one up, on line. Takahashi moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

11.6 W OUT! Gul gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Hara-Hinze moves onto the back foot and eases a mediocre drive, and is caught by Alam down the ground.

11.5 . Good line and length from Gul again. Hara-Hinze goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

11.4 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Hara-Hinze gets on the back foot and defends

11.3 . Gul pitches one up, outside off stump. Hara-Hinze goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Hara-Hinze gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 W OUT! Bowled. Full, pitching outside off. Sakurano-Thomas gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Sakurano-Thomas has to go

10.6 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Takahashi rocks back and drives

10.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Takahashi gets on the front foot and glances

10.4 . Najib Zadran comes over the wicket to Takahashi. Full, pitching outside off. Takahashi moves onto the back foot and defends

10.3 W OUT! Najib Zadran finds a way through! Najib Zadran pitches one up, on a good line. Shirai-Patmore advances but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Shirai-Patmore has to depart

10.2 . Najib Zadran comes around the wicket. Full, pitching near leg stump. Shirai-Patmore moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a sweep

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sakurano-Thomas gets on the back foot and skies a drive on the off side for 1 run.

9.6 . Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, on leg stump. Shirai-Patmore advances but swings and misses while trying a sweep

9.5 . Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, pitching on a good line but angled across Shirai-Patmore. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. AFGHANISTAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.

9.4 . Nangeyalia Kharote now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Shirai-Patmore shuffles down the pitch and inside edges behind square.

9.3 1 Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sakurano-Thomas gets on the back foot and plays a drive on the leg side for one run.

9.2 1lb Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Shirai-Patmore. He gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a leg bye.

9.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sakurano-Thomas rocks back and drives for one run on the leg side.

8.6 . Gul pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shirai-Patmore moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

8.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Shirai-Patmore gets forward but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

8.4 . Good length, outside off. Shirai-Patmore rocks back but misses while trying a glance

8.3 1 Gul pitches one up, on line again. Sakurano-Thomas gets forward and flicks for one run.

8.2 1 Gul pitches one up, on line once more. Shirai-Patmore moves onto the back foot and edges for one run. The ball is misfielded by Gul.

8.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Shirai-Patmore gets forward and plays a defensive stroke. The ball is misfielded by Gul.

7.6 . Nangeyalia Kharote comes around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Sakurano-Thomas gets on the back foot and edges over the off side field.

7.5 1 Nangeyalia Kharote comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off stump. Shirai-Patmore gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

7.4 W OUT! Nangeyalia Kharote gets the wicket! Full, on line. Ito-Davis gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot, the ball gets through, and Ito-Davis is bowled

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Nangeyalia Kharote, pitching outside off once again. Ito-Davis goes back and lifts a drive over the leg side field for four runs.

7.2 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Ito-Davis gets on the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Ito-Davis rocks back and lifts a drive for six runs on the on side.

6.6 1 Karim Janat pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ito-Davis rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

6.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Ito-Davis rocks back and plays a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

6.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg. Ito-Davis gets on the back foot and defends

6.3 1 Good line and length from Karim Janat once more. Sakurano-Thomas moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field. The ball is misfielded costing AFGHANISTAN a run.

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Karim Janat once more. Sakurano-Thomas moves down the pitch and outside edges for four runs behind point.

6.1 . On a good line and length once again. Sakurano-Thomas goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Nangeyalia Kharote comes around the wicket. Full, on line. Ito-Davis gets forward and defends

5.5 W OUT! Bowled. Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kadowaki-Fleming gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Kadowaki-Fleming has to depart

5.4 . Nangeyalia Kharote now coming over the wicket to Kadowaki-Fleming. Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kadowaki-Fleming pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep back behind square. AFGHANISTAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.

5.3 1 Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Sakurano-Thomas rocks back and drives for a run.

5.2 . Nangeyalia Kharote comes around the wicket. Full, outside off. Sakurano-Thomas moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

5.1 1 Nangeyalia Kharote pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kadowaki-Fleming gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

4.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sakurano-Thomas goes back and edges for four runs back behind square.

4.5 . Good line and length. Sakurano-Thomas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Good length from Karim Janat, outside off stump. Sakurano-Thomas pushes forward and eases a drive

4.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Sakurano-Thomas pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

4.3 . Good length from Karim Janat, pitching outside off. Sakurano-Thomas goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

4.2 . On a good line and length from Karim Janat. Sakurano-Thomas goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

4.1 . Good length from Karim Janat, outside off stump. Sakurano-Thomas gets on the back foot and tucks a glance

3.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kadowaki-Fleming rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

3.5 . Good line and length. Kadowaki-Fleming moves onto the front foot and defends

3.4 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Sakurano-Thomas goes back and edges back behind point for a run.

3.3 2 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Sakurano-Thomas advances down the pitch and glances behind point for 2 runs.

3.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sakurano-Thomas rocks back but makes no contact while trying a drive

3.1 . Good line and length from Dawoodzai. Sakurano-Thomas goes back and eases a drive through the off side.

2.6 . Ahmadzai now coming around the wicket to Kadowaki-Fleming. Short of a length, outside off. Kadowaki-Fleming advances but makes no contact while trying to play a hook

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Kadowaki-Fleming goes back and drives for four runs.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kadowaki-Fleming goes back and slices a late cut

2.3 1 Good length from Ahmadzai, pitching outside off stump again. Sakurano-Thomas moves onto the back foot and glances behind point for 1 run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sakurano-Thomas gets on the back foot and lifts a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

2.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Kadowaki-Fleming moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

1.6 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Kadowaki-Fleming goes back and outside edges behind point for one run.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Kadowaki-Fleming. He shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a pull

1.4 . Good line and length from Dawoodzai but angling across. Kadowaki-Fleming goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend

1.3 6 SIX! Full ball, on line once more. Kadowaki-Fleming moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

1.2 1 Good line and length from Dawoodzai. Sakurano-Thomas moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

1.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kadowaki-Fleming gets forward and eases a poor drive for 1 run.

0.6 1lb Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Kadowaki-Fleming moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend, resulting in a leg bye behind square. AFGHANISTAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.

0.5 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kadowaki-Fleming rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick. AFGHANISTAN appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. Kadowaki-Fleming goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

0.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Ahmadzai, pitching well outside off stump. Kadowaki-Fleming goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

0.3 W OUT! Ahmadzai gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Yamamoto-Lake moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Karim Janat back behind square.

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Yamamoto-Lake moves onto the back foot and plays a sloppy pull

0.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Yamamoto-Lake moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

19.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Slater, pitching outside off once again. Alam goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Shirai-Patmore

19.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Ishaq rocks back and lofts a pull for 1 run.

19.4 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Alam rocks back and lofts a bad drive for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Ito-Davis.

19.3 2 Back of a length from Slater, pitching on a good line. Alam gets on the back foot and edges behind square for 2 runs.

19.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

19.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off stump again. Darwish Rasooli pushes forward and lofts a mediocre drive, and is remarkably caught by Miyauchi on the off side.

19.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Ishaq gets forward and punches a shaky drive for one run.

18.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Ishaq gets on the back foot and skies a drive over the off side for 1 run.

18.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Ishaq goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

18.4 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Ishaq moves onto the back foot and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

18.3 2 Hara-Hinze pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Ishaq moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for 2 runs.

18.2 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Ishaq shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Ishaq moves onto the back foot and drives for 4 runs.

17.6 . Full, outside off once more. Darwish Rasooli gets on the back foot and drives

17.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Darwish Rasooli gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing JAPAN a pair of runs.

17.3 1 Pitched up, outside off. Ishaq gets on the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

17.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the front foot and skies a shaky drive past the bowler for a single run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Suzuki-McComb pitches one up, on line once more. Darwish Rasooli gets on the back foot and flicks for four runs.

16.6 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Ishaq gets forward and skies a reverse sweep for a pair of runs behind point.

16.5 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full, pitching outside off stump again. Ishaq gets forward and outside edges behind point for four runs.

16.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Ishaq moves onto the front foot and edges into their helmet while attempting to play a sweep

16.3 1 Ito-Davis pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Darwish Rasooli gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.2 2 Ito-Davis comes over the wicket to Darwish Rasooli. Full ball, outside off stump. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance back behind point for a pair of runs.

16.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ishaq gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep back behind square for a run. JAPAN appeal, however Ishaq is given not out.

15.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Ishaq gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Darwish Rasooli gets on the back foot and glances for one run on the on side.

15.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Ishaq rocks back and square cuts through point for a run.

15.3 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Ishaq pushes forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a sweep back behind point, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

15.2 . Takahashi comes over the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Ishaq moves onto the front foot and edges behind square.

14.6 1 Good line and length. Najib Zadran moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

14.5 . Ito-Davis pitches one up, on a good line. Najib Zadran gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Najib Zadran gets on the back foot and defends

14.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Najib Zadran gets forward and skies a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

14.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Najib Zadran gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

14.1 1 Ito-Davis pitches one up, outside off. Darwish Rasooli rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

13.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Najib Zadran moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

13.5 . Full, outside off stump. Najib Zadran gets on the back foot and glances

13.4 . Takahashi comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump again. Najib Zadran gets forward but misses while trying to defend

13.3 1 Takahashi now coming over the wicket to Darwish Rasooli. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Darwish Rasooli goes back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

13.2 1 Takahashi now coming around the wicket to Najib Zadran. Full, outside off stump once more. Najib Zadran rocks back and cuts for one run.

13.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Darwish Rasooli goes back and drives down the ground for a run.

12.6 1 Ito-Davis comes over the wicket. Full toss, on line. Darwish Rasooli gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

12.5 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps, as Ito-Davis comes around the wicket to Najib Zadran. Ito-Davis pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Najib Zadran pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

12.4 W OUT! Stumped. Full ball, outside off stump once more. Akram advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, Shirai-Patmore whips the bails off, and Akram is out

12.3 1 Ito-Davis pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

12.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Darwish Rasooli rocks back and outside edges

12.1 . Ito-Davis pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and drives

11.6 . Full, outside off once again. Akram goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Akram goes back and punches a sloppy drive

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Darwish Rasooli rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

11.3 . Good length from Hara-Hinze, pitching outside off stump again. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and drives

11.2 . Full, outside off stump. Darwish Rasooli gets on the back foot and cuts

11.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Akram gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

10.6 . Pitched up, outside off again. Darwish Rasooli pushes forward and eases a drive

10.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Darwish Rasooli gets forward and flicks

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Darwish Rasooli goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

10.3 . Full ball, on line. Darwish Rasooli gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and cuts

9.6 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Akram gets forward and plays a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Akram pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Karim Janat moves onto the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Yamamoto-Lake on the off side.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Karim Janat gets on the back foot and eases a drive

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Akram gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Karim Janat moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Akram moves onto the back foot and drives shakily on the on side for a single run.

8.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Karim Janat goes back and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

8.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Akram moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

8.1 . Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Akram gets forward and punches a mediocre drive

8.1 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Akram goes back and plays a cut back through point for a single run.

7.5 1 Good length from Hara-Hinze, outside off stump again. Karim Janat gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Karim Janat goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Karim Janat rocks back and plays a shaky pull

7.2 1 Hara-Hinze pitches one up, pitching outside off. Akram gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.1 . Hara-Hinze pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Karim Janat pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . DROPPED! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Karim Janat pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

6.5 1 Full, outside off stump again. Akram gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

6.4 . Full ball, outside off. Akram gets on the front foot and drives shakily

6.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Akram moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Karim Janat moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

6.2 . Takahashi pitches one up, on a good line. Karim Janat gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Karim Janat goes back and slices a cut for one run.

5.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Karim Janat gets on the back foot and edges for one run.

5.5 1 Good length from Suzuki-McComb, pitching outside off. Akram pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run over the off side field.

5.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Suzuki-McComb, outside off once more. Akram pushes forward and edges for 4 runs behind point.

5.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Akram moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Karim Janat rocks back and inside edges for 1 run.

5.1 2 Suzuki-McComb pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Karim Janat gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

4.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Karim Janat moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once again. Karim Janat moves onto the front foot and plays a late cut for 4 runs back behind point.

4.4 . Slater pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Karim Janat gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.3 4 FOUR! Slater pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Karim Janat gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

4.2 . Good line and length from Slater. Karim Janat gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Good length from Slater, pitching outside off stump once more. Karim Janat gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. Akram gets forward and defends for two runs through the off side field.

3.5 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Akram pushes forward and inside edges

3.4 . Back of a length from Sakurano-Thomas, pitching outside off stump. Akram goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

3.3 1 Sakurano-Thomas pitches one up, on line. Karim Janat pushes forward and drives poorly for a single run.

3.2 . Full, outside off stump. Karim Janat moves onto the front foot and inside edges

3.1 W OUT! Sakurano-Thomas gets the wicket! Sakurano-Thomas pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Eisakhel gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Eisakhel is on his way

2.6 1 Back of a length from Slater, on line. Eisakhel pushes forward and inside edges for a run behind square.

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 6 SIX! Akram plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

1.5 2 Akram defends for a pair of runs.

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 1 Eisakhel defends for a run.

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 1 Akram plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.6 1 Akram plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.5 1 Eisakhel defends for a single run.

0.4 1 Akram plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs