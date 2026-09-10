Match details Japan vs Afghanistan T20i T20 Asian Games 24.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Japan Squad
|Players
|Drake Ryan, Kadowaki-Fleming Kendel, Kimura Shogo, Kubota Kohei, Lake Lachlan, Mccomb Declan, Miyauchi Wataru, Sakurano-Thomas Reo, Shirai-Patmore Alexander, Siddique Muneeb, Stafford Kazuma, Takada Tsuyoshi, Takahashi Ibrahim, Taniyama Makoto, Thurgate Ashley
|Bench
|no information yet
Afghanistan Squad
|Players
|Ahmad Qais, Akbari Zubaid, Ali Noor, Ashraf Sharafuddin, Atal Sediqullah, Janat Karim, Khan Zahir, Masood Nijat, Naib Gulbadin, Shahidullah, Shirzad Sayed, Tarakhil Wafiullah, Zazai Afsar, Zazai Hazrat
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet