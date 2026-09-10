Match details Japan vs Afghanistan T20i T20 Asian Games 24.09.2026

T20i

JAP
JAP
AFG
AFG

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Japan Squad

PlayersDrake Ryan, Kadowaki-Fleming Kendel, Kimura Shogo, Kubota Kohei, Lake Lachlan, Mccomb Declan, Miyauchi Wataru, Sakurano-Thomas Reo, Shirai-Patmore Alexander, Siddique Muneeb, Stafford Kazuma, Takada Tsuyoshi, Takahashi Ibrahim, Taniyama Makoto, Thurgate Ashley
Benchno information yet

Afghanistan Squad

PlayersAhmad Qais, Akbari Zubaid, Ali Noor, Ashraf Sharafuddin, Atal Sediqullah, Janat Karim, Khan Zahir, Masood Nijat, Naib Gulbadin, Shahidullah, Shirzad Sayed, Tarakhil Wafiullah, Zazai Afsar, Zazai Hazrat
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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