14.6 6 MAXIMUM! 50 up for LB Bam with a maximum! Short of a length, outside off once again. LB Bam moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs.

14.5 1 Length ball, outside off again. Jora rocks back and pulls for a single run.

14.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. LB Bam goes back and pulls for a run.

14.3 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. LB Bam gets on the front foot and drives for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Yamamoto-Lake. That was a difficult chance for Yamamoto-Lake.

14.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off again. LB Bam pushes forward and plays a sweep for a pair of runs.

14.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off once more. LB Bam pushes forward and drives on the on side for six runs.

13.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. LB Bam rocks back and cuts for a single run.

13.5 6 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off again. LB Bam moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs behind square. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Kusuda-Nairn.

13.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. LB Bam gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

13.3 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off again. LB Bam gets forward and plays a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

12.6 1 Ito-Davis pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. LB Bam pushes forward and drives for one run.

12.6 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. LB Bam moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a reverse sweep

12.5 1 Back of a length from Ito-Davis, pitching outside off stump again. Jora goes back and pulls for one run.

12.4 1 Good length from Ito-Davis, pitching outside off once again. LB Bam moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

12.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Jora moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

12.2 4 DROPPED! Fifty for Jora in emphatic style! On a good length, outside off stump. Jora gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Suzuki-McComb.

12.1 1lb Good length from Ito-Davis, outside off stump once more. LB Bam gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

11.6 . Suzuki-McComb now coming over the wicket to Jora. Length ball, pitching outside off. Jora gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

11.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. LB Bam moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

11.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full toss, on a good line. LB Bam gets on the front foot and flicks for six runs behind square.

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. LB Bam moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the leg side for six runs.

11.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jora pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.6 1 On a good line and length. LB Bam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.5 . Length ball, outside off once more. LB Bam gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

10.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. LB Bam pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

10.3 . On a good length, outside off. LB Bam pushes forward and defends on the off side.

10.2 . Ito-Davis now coming over the wicket to LB Bam. Pitching on a good line and length. LB Bam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jora gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Jora goes back and guides a glance for a single run.

9.4 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside off. Jora moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

9.3 4 FOUR! Takahashi now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Jora pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

9.2 1 Takahashi pitches one up, pitching on a good line. GK Jha gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run.

8.6 1 Length ball, outside off. GK Jha gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.5 . Ito-Davis comes around the wicket to GK Jha. Good length from Ito-Davis, outside off stump once more. GK Jha gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jora moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jora gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.

8.2 . Length ball, outside off once more. Jora goes back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

7.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. GK Jha gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Back of a length from Suzuki-McComb, outside off stump. Jora goes back and pulls for one run.

7.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Kushal Malla gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Sakurano-Thomas costing JAPAN a single run.

6.6 W OUT! Kusuda-Nairn gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off stump. Aasif Sheikh steps back and edges, and is caught by Takahashi

6.5 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Aasif Sheikh moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run. Sloppy fielding allows the batters to complete 1 overthrow.

6.4 nb No ball, which will trigger another free hit. Full, outside off stump once more. Aasif Sheikh moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

6.3 nb No ball. Good length from Kusuda-Nairn, pitching outside leg stump. Aasif Sheikh gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for 2 byes.

6.2 3 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jora goes back and cuts behind point for 3 runs.

5.6 2 Good length from Takahashi, pitching outside off stump again. Aasif Sheikh moves onto the front foot and edges for a pair of runs back behind square.

5.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jora moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

5.4 . Good length from Takahashi, outside off once again. Jora moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Jora moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 6 runs.

5.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Jora pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep

5.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

4.6 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Aasif Sheikh moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Aasif Sheikh goes back and edges

4.3 2 Back of a length from Slater, pitching outside off again. Aasif Sheikh rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point. Quality work in the field by Hara-Hinze prevents a certain boundary.

4.2 4 FOUR! Short, outside off stump. Aasif Sheikh gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind square.