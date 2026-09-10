Match details Japan vs Nepal T20i T20 Asian Games 26.09.2026

T20i

JAP
JAP
NEP
NEP

Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games 2026
Date:Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 26, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Japan Squad

PlayersDrake Ryan, Kadowaki-Fleming Kendel, Kimura Shogo, Kubota Kohei, Lake Lachlan, Mccomb Declan, Miyauchi Wataru, Sakurano-Thomas Reo, Shirai-Patmore Alexander, Siddique Muneeb, Stafford Kazuma, Takada Tsuyoshi, Takahashi Ibrahim, Taniyama Makoto, Thurgate Ashley
Benchno information yet

Nepal Squad

PlayersAiree Dipendra, Bhurtel Kushal, Bohara Abinash, GC Pratish, Jha Gulshan, Jora Sundeep, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Kumar Rohit, Lamichhane Sandeep, Malla Kushal, Rajbanshi Lalit, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif, Yadav Bibek Kumar
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet