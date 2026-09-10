Match details Japan vs Nepal T20i T20 Asian Games 26.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 24, 2026 - Saturday, October 03, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, September 26, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Japan Squad
|Players
|Drake Ryan, Kadowaki-Fleming Kendel, Kimura Shogo, Kubota Kohei, Lake Lachlan, Mccomb Declan, Miyauchi Wataru, Sakurano-Thomas Reo, Shirai-Patmore Alexander, Siddique Muneeb, Stafford Kazuma, Takada Tsuyoshi, Takahashi Ibrahim, Taniyama Makoto, Thurgate Ashley
|Bench
|no information yet
Nepal Squad
|Players
|Airee Dipendra, Bhurtel Kushal, Bohara Abinash, GC Pratish, Jha Gulshan, Jora Sundeep, Kami Sompal, Kc Karan, Kumar Rohit, Lamichhane Sandeep, Malla Kushal, Rajbanshi Lalit, Sheikh Aarif, Sheikh Aasif, Yadav Bibek Kumar
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet