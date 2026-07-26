13.2 . Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. G Motie gets on the back foot and punches a drive

13.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Mohammad Nabi goes back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

12.6 2 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. G Motie gets on the front foot and drives averagely for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

12.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. G Motie pushes forward and defends

12.4 W OUT! Usama Mir breaks through! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Haris rocks back but misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Mohammad Haris has to depart

12.3 . Good length from Usama Mir, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Haris pushes forward and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

11.6 . Full, on line. Mohammad Nabi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend behind square.

11.5 W OUT! Bracewell gets the wicket! Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Powell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. LAHORE QALANDARS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Powell has to go

11.4 . Full ball, outside off. Powell pushes forward and defends

11.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Hetmyer rocks back and eases a drive

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Haris gets forward and flicks for one run.

10.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

10.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Hetmyer gets forward and flicks for one run.

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Haris pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Hetmyer. He gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shahab Khan, outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and lofts a sloppy drive for a single run.

9.6 2 Potgieter pitches one up, on line. Hetmyer gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

9.4 . Length ball, outside off. Gurbaz pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Potgieter. Mohammad Haris goes back and plays a pull for a run.

9.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and defends for 2 runs on the on side.

9.1 . Pitched up, outside off again. Mohammad Haris pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Mohammad Haris gets forward and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

8.3 1 Good length from Usama Mir, pitching outside off again. Gurbaz goes back and plays a square cut for one run.

8.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Gurbaz rocks back and defends

7.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

7.5 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot and defends

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Gurbaz pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

7.3 2 Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz rocks back and guides a square cut for 2 runs.

7.2 1 Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Haris gets forward and defends for one run.

7.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Haris gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and cuts

6.5 . Good length from Usama Mir, on leg stump. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

6.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Usama Mir again. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

6.3 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Mohammad Haris rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

6.1 . Good length, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

5.6 1 On a good line and length. Gurbaz rocks back and pulls for one run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Gurbaz brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Good length from Mehran Mumtaz, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

5.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Gurbaz. He goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a pair of runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward and edges for four runs back behind square.

5.1 6 SIX! On a good length, on leg stump. Gurbaz gets forward and sweeps behind square for 6 runs.

4.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

4.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Haris gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

4.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mohammad Haris gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Haris steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull

4.1 1lb Shahab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Gurbaz gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Mohammad Haris moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep

3.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Mohammad Haris goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Haris pushes forward and lifts a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

3.2 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Gurbaz moves onto the back foot and edges

3.1 . Full, outside off once again. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. LAHORE QALANDARS appeal, but the umpire gives Gurbaz not out.

2.1 2w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and makes no contact while trying a leg glance, but it beats undefined and trickles away for a pair of wides.

1.6 . Bracewell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Sampson gets forward and drives on the off side.

1.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Gurbaz moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Gurbaz advances and drives averagely for four runs.

1.4 3w Wide. On line. Gurbaz gets forward and misses while attempting a sweep, but it beats the keeper and runs away for three wides.

1.3 . Full, outside off once again. Gurbaz gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.2 . Good length from Bracewell, outside off. Gurbaz gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

1.1 1 Good line and length from Bracewell. Sampson moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

0.6 6 MAXIMUM! Mohammad Imran Randhawa pitches one up, outside off. Gurbaz gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

0.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Gurbaz pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, outside off again. Gurbaz rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.3 4 FOUR! Mohammad Imran Randhawa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gurbaz gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

0.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Gurbaz pushes forward and drives for six runs down the ground.