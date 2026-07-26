Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Global Super League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
|Toss:
|Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, July 26, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
Lahore Qalandars Squad
|Players
|Naim Mohammad, Hussain Shamyl, Shafique Abdullah, Hossain Emon Parvez, Yousaf Farhan, Potgieter Delano, Bracewell Michael, Imran Mohammad, Mir Usama, Mumtaz Mehran, Khan Shahab
|Bench
|Basit Muhammad, Jahangir Shayan, Shabbir Ali
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet