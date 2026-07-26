Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW

(13 ov.) 124/5

LQA
LQA

Match Info

Match:T20 Global Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
Toss:Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersGurbaz Rahmanullah, Sampson Quentin, Haris Mohammad, Hetmyer Shimron, Powell Rovman, Nabi Mohammad, Motie Gudakesh, Shepherd Romario, Pretorius Dwaine, Tahir Imran, Forde Matthew
BenchCharles Johnson, Palmer Michael, Paul Keemo, Van Lange Johnathan

Lahore Qalandars Squad

PlayersNaim Mohammad, Hussain Shamyl, Shafique Abdullah, Hossain Emon Parvez, Yousaf Farhan, Potgieter Delano, Bracewell Michael, Imran Mohammad, Mir Usama, Mumtaz Mehran, Khan Shahab
BenchBasit Muhammad, Jahangir Shayan, Shabbir Ali

Venue Guide

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