19.5 1 Yorker, outside off again. Lawes gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

19.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg. Lawes moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

19.3 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Simmonds gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Simmonds is bowled

19.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Simmonds gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

19.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Pierre gets forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

18.6 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for Mohammad Imran Randhawa! On a good line and length once again. NG Smith gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Hussain on the leg side.

18.5 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across. Pierre moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, on a good line again. Pierre goes back and pulls for four runs.

18.3 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump. Pierre rocks back but misses while attempting a drive

18.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Pierre goes back and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

18.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. NG Smith rocks back and defends for one run.

17.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. NG Smith rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

17.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. NG Smith pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

17.4 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Pierre rocks back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

17.3 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! Good length from Usama Mir, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shadab Khan. He pushes forward and punches a drive, but is caught by Yousaf on the on side.

17.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan pushes forward and drives poorly

17.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. NG Smith pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

16.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. NG Smith pushes forward and drives for one run.

16.5 1 Mehran Mumtaz pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

16.4 1 Mehran Mumtaz pitches one up, outside off again. NG Smith gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

16.3 W OUT! Mehran Mumtaz gets the wicket! Mehran Mumtaz pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Aravind moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Bracewell on the off side.

16.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Shadab Khan. He pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

16.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

16.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Aravind steps away and guides a cut for a run.

15.6 1 Bracewell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Aravind moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

15.5 1 Good length from Bracewell, outside off once more. Shadab Khan goes back and eases a drive for a single run.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Aravind rocks back and cuts for a single run.

15.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Aravind advances, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Aravind moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

14.6 1 Mehran Mumtaz pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Aravind pushes forward and drives through the off side for one run.

14.5 W OUT! Mehran Mumtaz finds a way through! Good line and length from Mehran Mumtaz. Jacobs goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

14.5 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball beats Shayan Jahangir and runs away for 2 wides.

14.4 2 Good length from Mehran Mumtaz, pitching on leg and angled across Shadab Khan. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for 2 runs.

14.3 . Good length from Mehran Mumtaz, pitching outside leg. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

14.2 2 Good length, outside off. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut back behind point for 2 runs.

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Shadab Khan moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

13.6 W OUT! Shahab Khan gets the wicket! Good length from Shahab Khan, pitching outside off again. Gous gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Yousaf on the off side.

13.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and drives for a run through point.

13.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Shadab Khan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.3 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump again. Shadab Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for four runs.

13.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Gous pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Gous moves onto the front foot and defends

12.5 . OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Mukkamalla gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Mukkamalla has to go

12.4 . Full, outside off. Mukkamalla gets on the front foot and defends

12.3 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw gets on the front foot and lifts a wild reverse sweep, and is caught by Shahab Khan

12.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gous gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

11.6 6 SIX! Gous brings up his 50 with a maximum! Short ball, on a good line. Gous gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

11.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Rossouw goes back and pulls behind square for a single run.

11.4 . Good length, outside off again. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Gous moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for a single run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Gous gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

11.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for one run.

10.6 1 Good length, outside off. Rossouw rocks back and drives for one run.

10.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Gous pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

10.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run.

10.3 . Good length, outside off. Rossouw rocks back and drives

10.2 1 Usama Mir pitches one up, on line. Gous gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

10.1 1 Full, on line. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Rossouw moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

9.5 1 Good length from Bracewell, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Gous rocks back and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

9.4 . On a good line and length. Gous goes back and defends

9.3 . Length ball, outside off. Gous gets on the back foot and defends

9.2 1 Good line and length from Bracewell. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Gous moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for a run.

8.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gous moves onto the back foot and plays a cut through point for a run.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw moves onto the back foot and cuts through point for one run.

8.4 W OUT! Usama Mir gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the back foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Abdullah Shafique on the off side.

8.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

8.3 1 Good line and length from Usama Mir. Gous goes back and punches a drive for a run.

8.2 1 Good length from Usama Mir, outside off. Mayers goes back and slices a cut for 1 run behind point.

8.1 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side.

7.6 1 Yorker, on line. Mayers gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Mayers pushes forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

7.4 1 Good length from Shahab Khan, pitching outside leg again. Gous goes back and flicks for 1 run.

7.3 1 Yorker, outside off. Mayers goes back and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Gous goes back and flicks for a run behind square.

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gous gets forward and eases a drive

6.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mayers goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Gous gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Gous moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep

6.3 . Full, on line again. Gous moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.2 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Gous goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

6.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Mayers. He gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Short ball, on line. Mayers rocks back and drives for one run.

5.4 . Short, on line. Mayers ducks

5.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, on line. Mayers goes back and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mayers goes back and edges for four runs behind point.

5.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Gous gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

4.6 2 Good length from Mehran Mumtaz, outside off stump. Mayers goes back and drives behind square on the leg side for 2 runs.

4.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mayers gets on the back foot and drives

4.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Gous goes back and flicks for 1 run.

4.2 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Gous. He moves onto the front foot and defends

4.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Gous pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

3.6 . Good line and length. Mayers moves onto the back foot and defends

3.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Mayers gets on the back foot and edges

3.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Gous rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

3.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Mayers rocks back and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mayers gets on the back foot and guides a cut

2.6 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump once more. Gous moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Gous gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Gous gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. LAHORE QALANDARS appeal, but the umpire gives Gous not out.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good line and length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa. Gous pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Gous goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mayers goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.6 . Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside off stump. Gous moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

1.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

1.5 . On a good length, outside off. Gous goes back and plays a cut

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Gous. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

1.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Mayers goes back and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.2 1 On a good line and length. Gous moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

1.1 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Mayers gets forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Gous moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mayers advances down the pitch and punches a drive back behind point for one run.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Mayers gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to defend

0.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mayers rocks back but misses while trying a drive

0.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off stump. Mayers rocks back but watches the ball go through to Shayan Jahangir

0.1 . Good length from Mohammad Imran Randhawa, outside off stump. Mayers gets on the front foot but allows that one to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

19.6 4 FOUR! NG Smith pitches one up, on line. Bracewell gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

19.5 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run. Some wild fielding allows LAHORE QALANDARS to complete one overthrow.

19.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

19.4 . Yorker, outside off. Bracewell goes back but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.3 6 SIX! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Bracewell moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Parvez Emon pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

19.1 1b Yorker, pitching outside off. Bracewell pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for a bye.

18.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

18.5 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Bracewell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a scoop

18.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Bracewell. He rocks back and plays a scoop for 4 runs behind square.

18.3 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Parvez Emon gets on the back foot and inside edges for one run.

18.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg. Parvez Emon backs away but swings and misses while attempting a drive

18.1 . Pitched up, outside leg again. Parvez Emon rocks back but decides to allow that one to go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

17.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell rocks back and drives for four runs on the off side.

17.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon goes back and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

17.3 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for one run.

17.2 6 SIX! NG Smith drops one in short, outside off stump. Bracewell rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

17.1 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Simmonds, outside off stump once again. Bracewell goes back and guides a cut back behind point for four runs.

16.5 1 Yorker, outside leg and angling across the batter. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

16.5 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg.

16.4 1 Back of a length from Simmonds, on line again. Bracewell gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

16.3 1 Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Parvez Emon. He gets on the back foot and lifts a sloppy flick for a run.

16.3 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off. Bracewell gets on the back foot and pulls for one run behind square.

16.2 1 Good length, outside off. Parvez Emon pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bracewell goes back and drives down the ground for one run.

15.6 6 SIX! Yorker, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

15.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

15.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

15.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Parvez Emon rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon pushes forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

15.2 1 Lawes pitches one up, outside off. Bracewell gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.1 1 Lawes pitches one up, on line. Parvez Emon gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

14.6 . Good length, outside off. Bracewell rocks back and drives

14.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bracewell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 1lb Length ball, outside off. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye. DESERT VIPERS appeal, but Parvez Emon is given not out.

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

14.2 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Parvez Emon pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and drives for one run down the ground.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Parvez Emon rocks back and drives for 6 runs.

13.3 . Good line and length from Lawes. Parvez Emon gets forward and defends

13.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Bracewell pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

13.2 5w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. It beats Gous and flies to the boundary for five wides. The ball is misfielded.

13.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Yousaf pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground.

12.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Yousaf gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Yousaf gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs back behind square.

12.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Yousaf gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Simmonds. Yousaf gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

12.1 . Good length from Simmonds, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Yousaf rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. DESERT VIPERS appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. DESERT VIPERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once more. Yousaf rocks back and defends for one run back behind square.

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon goes back and cuts for a run. The ball is misfielded.

11.4 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for six runs back behind square.

11.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Parvez Emon pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

11.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Yousaf goes back and flicks for a single run.

11.1 1 Yorker, outside off. Parvez Emon pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Parvez Emon gets forward and inside edges for 1 run.

10.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Parvez Emon pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

10.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Parvez Emon gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf pushes forward and outside edges for a run.

10.2 1 Full, outside off. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

9.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

9.4 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf rocks back and punches a drive through point for a run.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

9.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Yousaf gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for 1 run.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, outside off stump. Yousaf gets forward and drives for 6 runs.

8.6 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Yousaf pushes forward and flicks back behind square for a single leg bye.

8.5 . Pierre pitches one up, on line. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Yousaf gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for two runs.

8.3 . Good length from Pierre, outside off. Yousaf moves onto the front foot and defends

8.2 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. The umpire's finger goes up, and Shayan Jahangir has to depart

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and eases a drive

7.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir goes back and cuts for one run.

7.5 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside leg. Shayan Jahangir goes back but misses while trying a pull

7.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Parvez Emon pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the off side.

7.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

7.1 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and defends

6.6 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Abdullah Shafique gets on the back foot and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Pierre

6.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Abdullah Shafique advances and drives for a pair of runs.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and flicks for a single run.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir advances and edges

6.2 . Good length, pitching on leg. Shayan Jahangir rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

6.1 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Abdullah Shafique gets forward and defends for one run.

5.5 . On a good line and length from NG Smith once more. Abdullah Shafique moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Abdullah Shafique. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

5.3 W OUT! NG Smith breaks through! Length ball, outside off. Hussain gets on the back foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Shadab Khan on the off side.

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Shayan Jahangir goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting to defend for one run.

5.1 1 Yorker, outside off again. Hussain gets on the back foot and punches a drive straight down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

4.6 2 Pierre pitches one up, outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir rocks back and cuts

4.4 1 Good length from Pierre, pitching outside off stump. Hussain gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

4.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Hussain goes back and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

4.2 1 Pierre pitches one up, on a good line. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

4.1 . On a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Good length from Simmonds, on leg stump and angling across Shayan Jahangir. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Simmonds. Shayan Jahangir steps back and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

3.3 2 On a good line and length. Shayan Jahangir moves down the pitch and drives on the on side for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

3.1 . Dropped in short by Simmonds, outside off. Shayan Jahangir rocks back but misses while trying to play a drive

2.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

2.5 . Back of a length from Mayers, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

2.4 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Hussain gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square. DESERT VIPERS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

2.3 . Back of a length from Mayers, outside off. Hussain goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

2.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

2.1 1 Good length from Mayers, pitching outside off stump. Hussain rocks back and plays a cut for a single run behind point.

1.6 1lb Back of a length from NG Smith, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hussain goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

1.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Hussain moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

1.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Hussain goes back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Back of a length from NG Smith, pitching on a good line. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

1.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hussain gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.1 1 Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off again. Hussain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shayan Jahangir gets forward but decides to just let the ball travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.5 1 On a good line and length. Hussain gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

0.3 . Good length from Mayers, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and edges

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke