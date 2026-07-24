Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 24.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gous Andrieswicket keeper
|56
|38
|7
|2
|147.37
|Mayers Kyleall rounder
|30
|28
|3
|1
|107.14
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bracewell Michaelall rounder
|4
|0
|19
|0
|4.75
|1
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|4
|0
|23
|4
|5.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.5
1
Yorker, outside off again. Lawes gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.
19.4
.
Yorker, pitching outside leg. Lawes moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
19.3
W
OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Simmonds gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Simmonds is bowled