Results Score Lahore Qalandars vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 24.07.2026

T20i

LQA
LQA

176

DES
DES

138

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gous Andrieswicket keeper563872147.37
Mayers Kyleall rounder302831107.14
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bracewell Michaelall rounder401904.7510
Mir Usamabowler402345.7510

Latest Highlights

19.5
1

Yorker, outside off again. Lawes gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

19.4
.

Yorker, pitching outside leg. Lawes moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

19.3
W

OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Simmonds gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Simmonds is bowled

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