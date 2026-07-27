Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 27.07.2026
Good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. DESERT VIPERS appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Taylor is unmoved. DESERT VIPERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.
And again! Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs. Umpire CM Taylor gives Krishnamurthi out, however the umpires then ask Krishnamurthi to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is overturned by DRS.
Short of a length, on a good line again. Peake moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.
Shadab Khan now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Peake gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Peake pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend
On a good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets forward and edges for a run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Peake gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Robinson gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by NG Smith on the off side.
Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Robinson moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.
Yorker, outside off stump once more. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Krishnamurthi gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Full, outside off stump. Krishnamurthi pushes forward and punches a drive
Yorker, on line once more. Robinson moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.
FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angling across Robinson. He rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for four runs.
On a good line and length. Robinson rocks back and drives through the off side for a run.
Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi moves onto the back foot and edges on the leg side for a run.
Good line and length from Lawes once more. Robinson advances and defends for a single run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Krishnamurthi. He gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Robinson pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.
Short of a length, outside off again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Robinson goes back and cuts
And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Robinson gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi rocks back and cuts for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.
Back of a length from Pierre, on a good line. Robinson goes back and glances through the on side field for a run.
Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once again. Krishnamurthi moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Short of a length, on line. Robinson goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.
Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Robinson pushes forward and inside edges
Pitching on a good line and length. Robinson rocks back and plays a flick
Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.
OUT! Shadab Khan breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Esterhuizen gets forward and flicks averagely, and is caught by Shadab Khan
Full, pitching outside off. Robinson pushes forward and drives on the off side. Terrific fielding by Shadab Khan results in 2 runs being saved.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Lawes. Robinson advances and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Robinson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Esterhuizen. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Esterhuizen gets forward and drives for four runs.
Full, on a good line. Robinson advances and punches a wild drive for a single run through the on side field.
Back of a length from Shadab Khan, outside off again. Esterhuizen rocks back and cuts
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson goes back but lets the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged
Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Esterhuizen gets forward and flicks for a run.
Full, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen gets forward and drives for one run.
DROPPED! Short ball, outside off again. Robinson pushes forward and skies a bad pull for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mukkamalla.
Full toss, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
Back of a length from Pahal, outside off once more. Robinson goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.
DROPPED! Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by NG Smith.
Dropped in short by Pahal, outside off. Robinson shuffles down the pitch but lets the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper
Back of a length from Pahal, outside off stump. Robinson gets on the back foot and late cuts
Pitched up, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 2 runs through the on side field.
Back of a length from Pierre, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen rocks back and drives
FOUR! Good length from Pierre, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, outside off once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut
Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.
Back of a length from Pahal, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Robinson goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Robinson gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for 2 runs.
Wide. Pahal pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump. Robinson moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot
Pahal pitches one up, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.
Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off stump again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Good line and length. Robinson rocks back and drives through the off side field.
Back of a length from Pierre, outside leg. Robinson moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.
On a good line and length from Pierre once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
On a good length, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and eases a drive
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Robinson goes back and defends
Back of a length, outside off. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and late cuts for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Full, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and punches a drive
And again! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and defends for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen advances and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.
Good length from Mayers, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and defends
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and inside edges
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Robinson moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.