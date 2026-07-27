13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. DESERT VIPERS appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Taylor is unmoved. DESERT VIPERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

13.2 6 And again! Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs. Umpire CM Taylor gives Krishnamurthi out, however the umpires then ask Krishnamurthi to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is overturned by DRS.

13.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Peake moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.6 . Shadab Khan now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Peake gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Peake pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets forward and edges for a run.

12.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Peake gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

12.1 W OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Robinson gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by NG Smith on the off side.

11.6 1 Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Robinson moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

11.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Krishnamurthi gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . Full, outside off stump. Krishnamurthi pushes forward and punches a drive

11.2 1 Yorker, on line once more. Robinson moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angling across Robinson. He rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for four runs.

10.6 1 On a good line and length. Robinson rocks back and drives through the off side for a run.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi moves onto the back foot and edges on the leg side for a run.

10.4 1 Good line and length from Lawes once more. Robinson advances and defends for a single run.

10.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Krishnamurthi. He gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

10.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Robinson pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

9.6 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

9.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Robinson goes back and cuts

9.4 4 And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Robinson gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

9.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi rocks back and cuts for one run.

9.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Pierre, on a good line. Robinson goes back and glances through the on side field for a run.

8.6 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once again. Krishnamurthi moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

8.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Robinson goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.4 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Robinson pushes forward and inside edges

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Robinson rocks back and plays a flick

8.2 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.1 W OUT! Shadab Khan breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Esterhuizen gets forward and flicks averagely, and is caught by Shadab Khan

7.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Robinson pushes forward and drives on the off side. Terrific fielding by Shadab Khan results in 2 runs being saved.

7.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Lawes. Robinson advances and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Robinson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

7.3 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Esterhuizen. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Esterhuizen gets forward and drives for four runs.

7.1 1 Full, on a good line. Robinson advances and punches a wild drive for a single run through the on side field.

6.6 . Back of a length from Shadab Khan, outside off again. Esterhuizen rocks back and cuts

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

6.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson goes back but lets the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Esterhuizen gets forward and flicks for a run.

6.1 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen gets forward and drives for one run.

5.6 2 DROPPED! Short ball, outside off again. Robinson pushes forward and skies a bad pull for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mukkamalla.

5.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Pahal, outside off once more. Robinson goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

5.3 2 DROPPED! Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by NG Smith.

5.2 . Dropped in short by Pahal, outside off. Robinson shuffles down the pitch but lets the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

5.1 . Back of a length from Pahal, outside off stump. Robinson gets on the back foot and late cuts

4.6 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 2 runs through the on side field.

4.5 . Back of a length from Pierre, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen rocks back and drives

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Pierre, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

4.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

4.2 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut

4.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

3.6 1 Back of a length from Pahal, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Robinson goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

3.4 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Robinson gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for 2 runs.

3.4 1w Wide. Pahal pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump. Robinson moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

3.2 1 Pahal pitches one up, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

3.1 . Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off stump again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.6 . Good line and length. Robinson rocks back and drives through the off side field.

2.5 . Back of a length from Pierre, outside leg. Robinson moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.

2.4 1 On a good line and length from Pierre once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

2.1 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and eases a drive

1.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Robinson goes back and defends

1.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and late cuts for one run.

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.2 . Full, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.1 4 And again! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

0.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and defends for a single run.

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen advances and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

0.3 . Good length from Mayers, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and defends

0.2 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and inside edges