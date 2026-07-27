Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 27.07.2026

T20iGrand Prairie, TX
SFU
SFU

(13 ov.) 99/2

DES
DES
13.3
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. DESERT VIPERS appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Taylor is unmoved. DESERT VIPERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

13.2
6

And again! Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs. Umpire CM Taylor gives Krishnamurthi out, however the umpires then ask Krishnamurthi to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is overturned by DRS.

13.1
1

Short of a length, on a good line again. Peake moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

12.6
.

Shadab Khan now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.5
1

Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Peake gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.4
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Peake pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

12.3
1

On a good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets forward and edges for a run.

12.2
1

Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Peake gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

12.1
W

OUT! Shadab Khan gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Robinson gets on the front foot and skies a drive, but is caught by NG Smith on the off side.

11.6
1

Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Robinson moves onto the front foot and pulls for one run.

11.5
1

Yorker, outside off stump once more. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

11.4
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Krishnamurthi gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3
.

Full, outside off stump. Krishnamurthi pushes forward and punches a drive

11.2
1

Yorker, on line once more. Robinson moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

11.1
4

FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angling across Robinson. He rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for four runs.

10.6
1

On a good line and length. Robinson rocks back and drives through the off side for a run.

10.5
1

Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi moves onto the back foot and edges on the leg side for a run.

10.4
1

Good line and length from Lawes once more. Robinson advances and defends for a single run.

10.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, on a good line once again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

10.2
1

Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Krishnamurthi. He gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

10.1
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Robinson pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

9.6
1

Short of a length, outside off again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

9.5
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Robinson goes back and cuts

9.4
4

And another! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Robinson gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

9.3
1

Short of a length, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi rocks back and cuts for one run.

9.2
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

9.1
1

Back of a length from Pierre, on a good line. Robinson goes back and glances through the on side field for a run.

8.6
.

Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off once again. Krishnamurthi moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

8.5
1

Short of a length, on line. Robinson goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.4
.

Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Robinson pushes forward and inside edges

8.3
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Robinson rocks back and plays a flick

8.2
1

Shadab Khan pitches one up, outside off stump again. Krishnamurthi pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.1
W

OUT! Shadab Khan breaks through! Pitched up, on line. Esterhuizen gets forward and flicks averagely, and is caught by Shadab Khan

7.6
.

Full, pitching outside off. Robinson pushes forward and drives on the off side. Terrific fielding by Shadab Khan results in 2 runs being saved.

7.5
6

MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Lawes. Robinson advances and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

7.4
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Robinson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

7.3
1

On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Esterhuizen. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.2
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Esterhuizen gets forward and drives for four runs.

7.1
1

Full, on a good line. Robinson advances and punches a wild drive for a single run through the on side field.

6.6
.

Back of a length from Shadab Khan, outside off again. Esterhuizen rocks back and cuts

6.5
1

Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Robinson moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

6.4
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson goes back but lets the ball go through to the keeper unchallenged

6.3
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Esterhuizen gets forward and flicks for a run.

6.1
1

Full, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen gets forward and drives for one run.

5.6
2

DROPPED! Short ball, outside off again. Robinson pushes forward and skies a bad pull for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mukkamalla.

5.5
1

Full toss, outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

5.4
1

Back of a length from Pahal, outside off once more. Robinson goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

5.3
2

DROPPED! Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off stump once more. Robinson pushes forward and drives for 2 runs on the leg side. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by NG Smith.

5.2
.

Dropped in short by Pahal, outside off. Robinson shuffles down the pitch but lets the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

5.1
.

Back of a length from Pahal, outside off stump. Robinson gets on the back foot and late cuts

4.6
2

Pitched up, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 2 runs through the on side field.

4.5
.

Back of a length from Pierre, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen rocks back and drives

4.4
4

FOUR! Good length from Pierre, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

4.3
2

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

4.2
.

Back of a length, outside off once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut

4.1
4

Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

3.6
1

Back of a length from Pahal, on a good line. Esterhuizen moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.5
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Robinson goes back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

3.4
2

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Robinson gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for 2 runs.

3.4
1w

Wide. Pahal pitches one up, pitching well outside off stump. Robinson moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.3
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Robinson gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

3.2
1

Pahal pitches one up, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

3.1
.

Good length from Pahal, pitching outside off stump again. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.6
.

Good line and length. Robinson rocks back and drives through the off side field.

2.5
.

Back of a length from Pierre, outside leg. Robinson moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.

2.4
1

On a good line and length from Pierre once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

2.3
.

On a good length, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.2
4

FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

2.1
.

Full ball, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and eases a drive

1.5
.

Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Robinson goes back and defends

1.4
1

Back of a length, outside off. Esterhuizen gets on the back foot and late cuts for one run.

1.3
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.2
.

Full, outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

1.1
4

And again! Good length from NG Smith, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

0.6
1

Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and defends for a single run.

0.5
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

0.4
4

FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Esterhuizen advances and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

0.3
.

Good length from Mayers, pitching outside off stump. Esterhuizen advances down the pitch and defends

0.2
.

Full ball, outside off stump once again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and inside edges

0.1
1

Length ball, outside off stump once again. Robinson moves down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.