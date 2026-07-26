19.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Moqim DNU gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Hosein rocks back and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Couch moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

19.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Couch gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

19.1 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Couch makes the most of it. Full toss, outside off once more. Couch moves onto the front foot and glances back behind point for 4 runs.

18.6 6 SIX! Good line and length once again. Hosein gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

18.2 2 Full, pitching outside off. Couch moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for two runs.

18.1 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Couch moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for six runs.

17.6 1 Good length from Mudassar, outside off stump. Couch moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square for a run.

17.5 1 Mudassar pitches one up, on a good line. Hosein pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

17.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Couch gets forward and glances through the on side field for 1 run.

17.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Couch moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

17.3 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hosein. He pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.2 1 Mudassar comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Couch gets forward and drives for a run.

17.1 W OUT! Mudassar breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Richardson gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Richardson advances and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Hosein shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

16.4 . Full, outside off. Hosein gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

16.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hosein gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

16.2 1 Stow pitches one up, on a good line. Richardson pushes forward and flicks for one run.

16.1 1 Good length from Stow, pitching outside off stump. Hosein moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

15.6 . Siddle comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Richardson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

15.5 W OUT! Bowled. Siddle pitches one up, on line. Short gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Short has to go

15.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Hosein goes back and glances for a run.

15.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

15.2 1 Siddle now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hosein pushes forward and edges behind square on the on side for a single run.

15.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Short moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run behind square.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Short goes back and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.5 . Full ball, on line. Short gets forward and drives on the off side.

14.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Short gets on the back foot and slices a cut

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Hosein moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for 1 run back behind square.

14.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Agar moves onto the back foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

13.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Agar gets on the back foot and slices a cut back through point for 1 run.

13.5 1 On a good line and length. Short goes back and drives on the on side for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Short goes back and drives for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing UNICORNS a couple of runs.

13.3 1 Immanuel pitches one up, outside off. Agar rocks back and drives down the ground for a single run.

13.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Short rocks back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off. Agar rocks back and plays a cut through point for a single run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Short gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs past the bowler.

12.1 . Good length from Stow, pitching outside off. Short rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

11.6 W OUT! Allen breaks through! Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Turner moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily, and is caught by Gore through point.

11.5 1 Allen now coming over the wicket to Short. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Short moves onto the back foot and guides a bad glance for one run back behind square.

11.4 1 Allen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Turner goes back and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

11.3 4 FOUR! Allen pitches one up, on a good line. Turner gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Short pushes forward and glances for a single run on the leg side.

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Turner gets on the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

10.6 2 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Short rocks back and drives for a couple of runs down the ground.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Immanuel again. Turner moves onto the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

10.4 1 Good line and length. Short pushes forward and glances through the on side field for a run.

10.3 1 Good length from Immanuel, pitching outside off stump. Turner goes back and late cuts for a run behind point.

10.2 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Turner. He goes back and finesses a glance on the on side for two runs.

10.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Short gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

9.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Turner gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

9.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Short gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

9.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Turner goes back and cuts for 1 run.

9.3 2 On a good line and length from Stow. Turner gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for a pair of runs.

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Short gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

9.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Short goes back and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

8.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep

8.5 . Full, on a good line. Turner rocks back and plays a poor defensive stroke

8.4 W OUT! Immanuel breaks through! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Usman Khan moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a cut, the ball gets through, and Usman Khan is bowled

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line. Usman Khan pushes forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

8.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Short pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Short rocks back and flicks a glance

7.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once more. Usman Khan pushes forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

7.5 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Short gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

7.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for a run down the ground.

7.3 4 Yorker, on line but angled across the batter. Usman Khan rocks back and inside edges for 4 byes.

7.2 . MH Khan comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Usman Khan rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

7.1 1 Full, on a good line. Short gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

6.6 1 Immanuel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Short goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

6.5 . Full ball, outside off. Short goes back but opts to let that one through to the keeper without offering a shot

6.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Usman Khan rocks back and plays a wild sweep for 1 run.

6.3 1 Immanuel pitches one up, pitching outside off. Short goes back and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.2 1 Good line and length. Usman Khan rocks back and drives on the on side for a single run.

6.1 . Good length from Immanuel, pitching outside off. Usman Khan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

5.6 . MH Khan now coming over the wicket to Short. On a good line and length from MH Khan. Short goes back and glances through the leg side field.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Usman Khan gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

5.4 1 Good line and length. Short goes back and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

5.3 4 FOUR! MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Short pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

5.2 2 Good line and length from MH Khan but angled across. Short rocks back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.1 . Full ball, outside off. Short rocks back and drives on the off side.

4.6 . Full, on line again. Usman Khan gets forward and defends

4.5 . Siddle comes over the wicket to Usman Khan. Good line and length from Siddle. Usman Khan gets forward and defends

4.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off. Forrester moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Peake

4.3 . On a good line and length once again. Forrester gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Short rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and defends

3.6 . On a good length, outside off. Forrester pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Forrester goes back and glances on the off side.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Forrester pushes forward and drives poorly

3.3 . Good length, outside off. Forrester pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

3.2 . On a good length, outside off. Forrester pushes forward and edges

3.1 W OUT! Mudassar gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Curtis pushes forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Allen down the ground.

2.6 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Curtis gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curtis moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a scoop

2.4 . Back of a length from Siddle, on line once again. Curtis shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.3 . Siddle pitches one up, on a good line. Curtis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

2.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Curtis gets forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

2.1 . Good line and length. Curtis moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a ramp

1.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

1.5 1 Allen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Curtis moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg again. Curtis moves onto the back foot and lifts a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

1.3 . Full ball, outside off. Curtis rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

1.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Curtis moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

1.1 1 Allen pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

0.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Curtis gets forward and flicks behind square for six runs.

0.5 . Full, outside off stump again. Curtis pushes forward and drives on the off side.

0.4 W OUT! Mudassar breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher goes back and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and glances behind point on the off side for 1 run.

0.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Fletcher rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

0.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Fletcher gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. UNICORNS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.1 5w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside leg. It beats the keeper and runs away to the rope for five wides.

19.6 . Good length, outside off. Hammad Azam advances down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while trying a glance

19.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Siddle moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a leg glance for a single run.

19.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Siddle moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

19.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Hammad Azam advances down the pitch and edges for a single run over the off side field.

19.2 . Free hit, but Hammad Azam can't take advantage. Yorker, on leg stump and angled across Hammad Azam. He goes back and defends

19.2 nb MAXIMUM! No ball. Full toss, on a good line. Hammad Azam gets forward and pulls for a half dozen runs behind square.

19.1 . Richardson pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground. Terrific fielding by Agar results in a boundary being saved.

18.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across Siddle. He advances down the pitch and outside edges for four runs behind point.

18.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and cuts for one run.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line again. Hammad Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a half dozen runs.

18.3 . Couch pitches one up, on a good line again. Hammad Azam advances and eases a sloppy drive

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! Fifty comes up for Hammad Azam by clearing the rope! Back of a length from Couch, pitching on a good line. Hammad Azam goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

18.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Hammad Azam pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Hammad Azam goes back and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

17.6 . Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across. Siddle advances down the pitch and plays a cut

17.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam gets forward and flicks behind square for a run.

17.4 1 Good length from Richardson, outside leg. Siddle advances down the pitch and edges for a single run behind square.

17.3 . Good line and length once again. Siddle pushes forward and edges

17.2 . On a good line and length. Siddle gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

16.6 W OUT! Hosein gets one through! Good line and length from Hosein. Stow moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Stow is bowled

16.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Stow gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

16.5 . Full, outside off stump. Stow moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut

16.4 1 Hosein pitches one up, on line. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

16.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets forward and sweeps for six runs.

16.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Stow goes back and drives for 1 run.

16.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hammad Azam rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

15.6 . Full, pitching outside leg stump. Stow gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

15.5 . Full, pitching on a good line once again. Stow gets on the back foot and drives

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Stow moves onto the back foot and edges

15.3 . Pitched up, on line. Stow moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

15.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line. Immanuel moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive, and is caught by Agar down the ground.

15.1 1 Moqim DNU pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Hammad Azam gets forward and sweeps averagely for one run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Immanuel rocks back and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Hammad Azam gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

14.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Hammad Azam goes back and late cuts behind point for four runs.

14.3 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Immanuel gets forward and tucks a glance back behind point for 1 run.

14.2 1 Good length from Couch, outside off. Hammad Azam pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

14.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Hammad Azam advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a ramp

14.1 . Full ball, outside off. Hammad Azam pushes forward and eases a drive

13.6 1 On a good line and length. Hammad Azam rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

13.5 . Moqim DNU comes around the wicket to Hammad Azam. Moqim DNU pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a sweep

13.4 1 Full ball, on line but angled across. Immanuel pushes forward and finesses a glance behind square on the on side for one run.

13.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Immanuel moves onto the back foot and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

13.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Immanuel moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

13.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam pushes forward and drives for one run.

13.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Hammad Azam gets forward and glances

12.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Immanuel pushes forward and edges

12.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Hammad Azam pushes forward and sweeps behind square for a single run.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hammad Azam moves onto the back foot and cuts

12.3 6 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line once more. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Forrester.

12.2 . Good line and length from Agar once again. Hammad Azam rocks back and defends

12.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Immanuel pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Immanuel pushes forward and inside edges for a single run behind square.

11.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Immanuel moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

11.5 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a single run.

11.4 . Good length from Richardson, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Immanuel gets on the back foot and inside edges for a single run behind square.

11.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Immanuel moves onto the back foot and hooks for 4 runs behind square.

11.1 1lb Full, pitching on leg. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

10.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Immanuel gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Immanuel. He gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Immanuel gets on the front foot and tucks a glance behind square on the on side.

10.3 1 Full, on line once again. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run back behind square.

10.2 . Full, on a good line. Hammad Azam pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

10.1 . Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and slices a cut

9.6 W OUT! Moqim DNU gets the wicket! Moqim DNU pitches one up, pitching outside off. Allen moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is spectacularly caught by Couch on the off side.

9.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Allen moves onto the back foot and inside edges

9.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Moqim DNU again. Allen gets on the back foot and plays a drive for four runs over the on side field. The ball is misfielded by Fletcher costing 2 runs.

9.3 1 On a good line and length. Hammad Azam moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Allen goes back and cuts for 1 run.

9.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Allen gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

9.1 1 Moqim DNU pitches one up, outside off stump. Hammad Azam gets on the back foot and edges for one run.

8.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Allen pushes forward and outside edges

8.5 . Agar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Allen gets on the front foot and punches a drive

8.4 1 Full, outside off. Hammad Azam moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.3 . On a good line and length. Hammad Azam rocks back and drives shakily

8.2 1 Full, on a good line once more. Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

8.1 . Agar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Allen gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, however Allen is given not out.

7.6 . Moqim DNU pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Hammad Azam gets forward and defends

7.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Hammad Azam gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance. The glovework by Fletcher is tidy. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Hammad Azam made it in safely.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Allen rocks back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

7.4 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Robinson gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a sweep back behind square. Undefined appeal for a catch, however the umpire says not out. undefined call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Robinson must depart.

7.3 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Robinson rocks back and edges

7.2 2 Good line and length from Moqim DNU. Robinson goes back and late cuts through point for two runs.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Robinson goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

5.5 W OUT! Run out. Good line and length from Couch. MH Khan moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run behind square. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Fletcher is quality. undefined appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show MH Khan is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

5.4 W OUT! Couch breaks through! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Peake gets on the front foot and flicks poorly, and is caught by Forrester

5.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Peake gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a glance. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

5.2 . Full, outside off stump. Peake gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.1 W OUT! Couch finds a way through! Good line and length from Couch. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

5.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. Krishnamurthi pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

4.6 . On a good length, outside off. Robinson moves onto the back foot and cuts through point.

4.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

4.4 . Agar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

4.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and defends

4.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Robinson shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

4.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Robinson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 . On a good line and length once more. Krishnamurthi moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives Krishnamurthi not out. PERTH SCORCHERS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.5 W OUT! Couch gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Esterhuizen moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Hosein

3.4 . Length ball, outside off. Esterhuizen rocks back and guides a cut

3.3 4 And another! Back of a length from Couch, outside off. Esterhuizen moves onto the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

3.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Esterhuizen pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Esterhuizen pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

2.6 1 Esterhuizen plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 2 Esterhuizen plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 1 Robinson plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 6 SIX! Esterhuizen defends for 6 runs.

1.4 1 Robinson plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.3 4 FOUR MORE! Robinson defends for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Robinson defends for 4 runs.

1.1 2 Robinson plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

0.6 1 Robinson plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.5 2 Robinson plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 4 FOUR! Robinson defends for 4 runs.

0.2 . 0 runs