Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Short D'Arcyall rounder
|43
|38
|4
|0
|113.16
|Couch Brody Lbowler
|23
|12
|1
|2
|191.67
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Siddle Peterbowler
|4
|0
|31
|2
|7.75
|0
|0
|Mudassar Ghulambowler
|4
|1
|32
|4
|8
|6
|1
Latest Highlights
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19.6
1
On a good length, outside off. Moqim DNU gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.
19.4
6
MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Hosein rocks back and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.
19.3
1
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Couch moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.