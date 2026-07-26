Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026

T20iGrand Prairie, TX
SFU
SFU

152

PSC
PSC

147

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Short D'Arcyall rounder433840113.16
Couch Brody Lbowler231212191.67
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Siddle Peterbowler403127.7500
Mudassar Ghulambowler41324861

Latest Highlights

19.6
1

On a good length, outside off. Moqim DNU gets on the back foot and drives for a single run.

19.4
6

MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Hosein rocks back and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.3
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Couch moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

Read all highlights