Match details San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026

T20iGrand Prairie, TX
SFU
SFU

152

PSC
PSC

147

Match Info

Match:T20 Global Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
Toss:San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, July 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

San Francisco Unicorns Squad

PlayersEsterhuizen Connor, Robinson Tim, Azam Hammad, Khan Hassan, Allen Fabian, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Peake Oliver, Immanuel Anirudh, Siddle Peter, Mudassar Ghulam, Stow Callum
BenchGaneshka Saideep, Gore Karima, Peters Gideon

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersTurner Ashton, Short D'Arcy, Fletcher Andre, Curtis Joel, Khan Usman, Forrester Dian, Agar Ashton, Couch Brody L, Hosein Akeal, Moqim Sufyan, Richardson Jhye
BenchAuguste Ackeem, Chapman Mark, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron

Venue Guide

StadiumAirHogs Stadium
CityGrand Prairie, TX
Capacity6000
Ends
Hosts to