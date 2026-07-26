Match details San Francisco Unicorns vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Global Super League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Saturday, August 01, 2026
|Toss:
|San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, July 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX, USA
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
San Francisco Unicorns Squad
|Players
|Esterhuizen Connor, Robinson Tim, Azam Hammad, Khan Hassan, Allen Fabian, Krishnamurthi Sanjay Prasad, Peake Oliver, Immanuel Anirudh, Siddle Peter, Mudassar Ghulam, Stow Callum
|Bench
|Ganeshka Saideep, Gore Karima, Peters Gideon
Perth Scorchers Squad
|Players
|Turner Ashton, Short D'Arcy, Fletcher Andre, Curtis Joel, Khan Usman, Forrester Dian, Agar Ashton, Couch Brody L, Hosein Akeal, Moqim Sufyan, Richardson Jhye
|Bench
|Auguste Ackeem, Chapman Mark, Fanning Sam, Hardie Aaron
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|AirHogs Stadium
|City
|Grand Prairie, TX
|Capacity
|6000
|Ends
|Hosts to