Highlights Australia vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series Australia vs New Zealand, Women 18.10.2026
Full, on line. Gardner rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.
Good length from Kerr, outside off once more. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run down the ground.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.
Good length, outside off stump again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
Pitching on a good line and length. Perry goes back and flicks for a run.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Perry rocks back but swings and misses while trying a flick
Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
OUT! Run out. Full, outside off stump once again. Mooney rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. She is then run out, following some quality fielding by Devonshire.
Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.
Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Mooney. She gets on the front foot and defends
Full ball, on a good line. Perry moves onto the back foot and scoops for two runs back behind square.
FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry advances and plays a flick for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Perry moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however the umpire gives Perry not out.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Mooney advances and lofts a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.
Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off. Perry gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull. The ball is misfielded by Inglis.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Perry goes back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and lifts a wild pull for a run.
Full ball, on line but angled across the batter. Mooney goes back and plays a flick behind square for four leg byes.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mooney gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.
Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and drives down the ground.
Yorker, outside off once more. Mooney pushes forward and drives through the off side field.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.
On a good line and length. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.
FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.
On a good line and length. Mooney pushes forward and defends through the leg side field for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Perry rocks back and scoops sloppily for one run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Perry gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.
Full ball, on a good line. Mooney rocks back and lofts a pull for a run.
Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick
Pitched up, on a good line once again. Perry gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.
Pitched up, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep
Full ball, outside off again. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
FOUR! Good line and length. Mooney rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Perry rocks back and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney gets forward and defends for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney goes back and cuts poorly
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.
Good length from Illing, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull
FOUR! Good line and length once again. Mooney pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs.
FOUR! Full, on a good line again. Perry pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square.
Wide. Pitching on leg once more. Perry rocks back but misses while trying a flick
Good length, outside leg and angled across Mooney. She moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.
On a good line and length. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs behind point.
Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Perry gets on the back foot and lifts a flick for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.
Pitched up, on a good line again. Perry rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to defend
Full ball, on line. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
Full, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.
OUT! LBW. Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Voll gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick. The umpire gives Voll out LBW, however Voll signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Voll must depart.
Yorker, outside off stump. Green goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer advances and flicks for a single run.
Yorker, on line once more. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Wareham pitches one up, on a good line again. Plimmer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Full, on line but angled across Plimmer. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs behind square.
Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Green pushes forward and sweeps shakily for one leg bye.
Yorker, outside off. Green pushes forward and flicks for a single run.
FOUR! 50 up for Green with a boundary! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Green pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.
Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.
Yorker, pitching outside leg. Plimmer moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.
Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Green gets on the back foot and misses while attempting a flick, but it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.
Full, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a scoop
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer pushes forward and flicks for a run.
Sutherland pitches one up, outside off. Green gets forward and flicks for a run.
Yorker, outside off stump once again. Green gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Plimmer advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves down the pitch and flicks for a single run.
Molineux pitches one up, on line. Plimmer advances and flicks for a single run.
FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Plimmer rocks back and pulls for four runs.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Plimmer goes back and guides a cut for a single run.
Good length, outside off. Green goes back and plays a pull for a single run.
And again! Garth pitches one up, pitching on leg once again. Green gets on the back foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.
And again! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for six runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot and lofts a poor pull for 2 runs down the ground.
Wide. Garth pitches one up, on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Green goes back but makes no contact while trying a scoop
Pitched up, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. Terrific work in the field by Sutherland saves a certain boundary.
Wareham pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Green. She advances down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Plimmer advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Full ball, outside off once more. Green gets forward and drives for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and cuts for a single run.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off again. Plimmer rocks back and lofts a pull for six runs behind square.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
Carey pitches one up, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run.
Wareham pitches one up, on line. Green pushes forward and eases a drive
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. She gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep
Yorker, outside off stump once more. Plimmer gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Plimmer moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep
Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump. Green advances and punches a drive for a single run.
Wareham pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Plimmer pushes forward and drives for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Pitched up, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.
Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Green gets on the back foot but misses while trying a flick
Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut
Good length, outside off once more. Green rocks back and guides a cut for 2 runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back and cuts shakily for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.
Full, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a couple of runs over the off side.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green goes back and plays a pull for four runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off. Plimmer moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Plimmer gets on the back foot but misses while trying a sweep. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Plimmer is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Plimmer is not out.
Length ball, outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.
Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives for a run.
On a good length, outside off. Plimmer advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the on side field.
Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Plimmer rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.
Plimmer brings up her fifty! Pitching on a good line and length again. Plimmer goes back and defends for a single run through the on side field.
FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.
Good length from Gardner, outside off again. Plimmer goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Full, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.
FOUR! Gardner pitches one up, outside off stump. Plimmer creates room and plays a cut for four runs.
On a good line and length once again. Green rocks back and pulls for a run.
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.
Length ball, outside off once again. Plimmer rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a drive for four runs.
FOUR! Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green goes back and flicks for a single run.
FOUR! Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Plimmer rocks back and scoops poorly for a leg bye.
On a good line and length from Wareham. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Plimmer pushes forward and drives down the ground.
FOUR! Good length from Wareham, on leg stump once more. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.
Length ball, on leg stump. Plimmer moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick
On a good line and length from Wareham. Plimmer rocks back and defends down the ground.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Plimmer pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and defends
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Green goes back and inside edges
OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! Sutherland pitches one up, on line. Kerr rocks back and lofts a bad ramp, and is remarkably caught by Hamilton 1990 behind square. What a catch by Hamilton!
Free hit. Full ball, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a flick down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Kerr gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut. 3rd Umpire calls it a no ball.
FOUR! Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and skies a ramp for 4 runs behind point.
Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr gets on the back foot and sweeps for a couple of runs. Tidy work in the field by McGrath saves a boundary.
Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and punches a wild drive
Good line and length from Molineux but angled across Plimmer. She shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep back behind square.
Full, outside off. Kerr gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Plimmer. She shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run down the ground.
Full, outside off once again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.
FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, outside off. Plimmer rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive down the ground.
On a good line and length. Plimmer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, on leg stump and angled across Plimmer. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.
FOUR! Good line and length. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
Full, outside off. Plimmer pushes forward and eases a drive
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off stump once again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and punches a drive
Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kerr gets on the back foot and defends for a single run behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a pair of runs. Quality work in the field by Carey saves a certain boundary.
On a good line and length from Garth. Kerr goes back and cuts for a single run behind point.
On a good line and length. Kerr rocks back and drives through the off side.
Good length, outside off. Kerr rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Kerr gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a flick
Garth pitches one up, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and drives down the ground.
OUT! Garth gets the wicket! On a good line and length once again. Devonshire moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps.
Pitching on a good line and length. Plimmer pushes forward and sweeps poorly back behind square.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Devonshire moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Devonshire advances down the pitch and eases a drive
Full, pitching near leg stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a mediocre sweep behind square.
On a good line and length. Plimmer gets on the back foot and edges. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.
On a good line and length. Devonshire advances down the pitch and plays a flick
On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut
Good line and length from Garth. Plimmer goes back and cuts behind point for 2 runs.