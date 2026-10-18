Highlights Australia vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series Australia vs New Zealand, Women 18.10.2026

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T20i

AUS
AUS

(9 ov.) 97/2

NZL
NZL

162

9.4
1

Full, on line. Gardner rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

9.3
1

Good length from Kerr, outside off once more. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run down the ground.

9.2
4

FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

9.1
1

Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

8.6
1

Good length, outside off stump again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

8.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

8.4
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Perry goes back and flicks for a run.

8.4
1w

Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Perry rocks back but swings and misses while trying a flick

8.3
1

Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.2
W

OUT! Run out. Full, outside off stump once again. Mooney rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. She is then run out, following some quality fielding by Devonshire.

8.1
1

Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

7.6
.

Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Mooney. She gets on the front foot and defends

7.3
2

Full ball, on a good line. Perry moves onto the back foot and scoops for two runs back behind square.

7.2
4

FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry advances and plays a flick for 4 runs.

7.1
.

Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Perry moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however the umpire gives Perry not out.

6.6
2

Good length, outside off stump once again. Mooney advances and lofts a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

6.5
1

Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

6.5
1w

Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off. Perry gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull. The ball is misfielded by Inglis.

6.4
4

FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Perry goes back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

6.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and lifts a wild pull for a run.

6.2
4

Full ball, on line but angled across the batter. Mooney goes back and plays a flick behind square for four leg byes.

6.1
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

5.6
1

Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mooney gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

5.5
.

Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and drives down the ground.

5.4
.

Yorker, outside off once more. Mooney pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

5.3
1

Yorker, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

5.2
1

On a good line and length. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

5.1
4

FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

4.6
1

On a good line and length. Mooney pushes forward and defends through the leg side field for a run.

4.5
1

Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Perry rocks back and scoops sloppily for one run.

4.4
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.3
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Perry gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

4.1
1

Full ball, on a good line. Mooney rocks back and lofts a pull for a run.

4.1
1w

Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

3.6
2

Pitched up, on a good line once again. Perry gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

3.5
.

Pitched up, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

3.4
.

Full ball, outside off again. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3
4

FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.2
1

Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.1
4

FOUR! Good line and length. Mooney rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

2.6
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Perry rocks back and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

2.5
1

Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney gets forward and defends for a single run.

2.4
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney goes back and cuts poorly

2.3
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

2.2
.

Good length from Illing, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull

2.1
4

FOUR! Good line and length once again. Mooney pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

1.6
4

FOUR! Full, on a good line again. Perry pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.5
2

Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square.

1.5
1w

Wide. Pitching on leg once more. Perry rocks back but misses while trying a flick

1.4
1

Good length, outside leg and angled across Mooney. She moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

1.3
2

On a good line and length. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs behind point.

1.2
1

Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Perry gets on the back foot and lifts a flick for 1 run.

1.1
1

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

0.6
.

Pitched up, on a good line again. Perry rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to defend

0.5
.

Full ball, on line. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

0.4
1

Full, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

0.3
1

Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

0.2
W

OUT! LBW. Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Voll gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick. The umpire gives Voll out LBW, however Voll signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Voll must depart.

19.6
2

Yorker, outside off stump. Green goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

19.5
1

Full, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer advances and flicks for a single run.

19.4
1

Yorker, on line once more. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

19.3
1

Wareham pitches one up, on a good line again. Plimmer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

19.2
2

Full, on line but angled across Plimmer. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs behind square.

19.1
1lb

Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Green pushes forward and sweeps shakily for one leg bye.

18.6
1

Yorker, outside off. Green pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

18.5
4

FOUR! 50 up for Green with a boundary! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Green pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

18.5
1w

Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

18.4
1lb

Yorker, pitching outside leg. Plimmer moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

18.4
2w

Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Green gets on the back foot and misses while attempting a flick, but it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

18.3
.

Full, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a scoop

18.2
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer pushes forward and flicks for a run.

18.1
1

Sutherland pitches one up, outside off. Green gets forward and flicks for a run.

17.6
1

Yorker, outside off stump once again. Green gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a run down the ground.

17.5
1

Full ball, pitching outside off. Plimmer advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

17.4
2

Pitching on a good line and length once again. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

17.3
1

Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

17.2
1

Molineux pitches one up, on line. Plimmer advances and flicks for a single run.

17.1
4

FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Plimmer rocks back and pulls for four runs.

16.6
1

Full, pitching outside off once again. Plimmer goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

16.5
1

Good length, outside off. Green goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

16.4
4

And again! Garth pitches one up, pitching on leg once again. Green gets on the back foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

16.3
6

And again! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

16.2
4

FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.1
2

Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot and lofts a poor pull for 2 runs down the ground.

16.1
1w

Wide. Garth pitches one up, on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Green goes back but makes no contact while trying a scoop

15.6
2

Pitched up, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. Terrific work in the field by Sutherland saves a certain boundary.

15.5
1

Wareham pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Green. She advances down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.

15.4
1

On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Plimmer advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

15.3
.

Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.2
1

Full ball, outside off once more. Green gets forward and drives for a single run.

14.6
1

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and cuts for a single run.

14.5
6

MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off again. Plimmer rocks back and lofts a pull for six runs behind square.

14.4
1

Pitched up, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

14.3
1

Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

14.2
1

Carey pitches one up, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.1
1

Good length, outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run.

13.6
.

Wareham pitches one up, on line. Green pushes forward and eases a drive

13.5
.

Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. She gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep

13.4
1

Yorker, outside off stump once more. Plimmer gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

13.3
.

Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Plimmer moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

13.2
1

Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump. Green advances and punches a drive for a single run.

13.1
1

Wareham pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Plimmer pushes forward and drives for one run.

12.6
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.5
1

Pitched up, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

12.5
1w

Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Green gets on the back foot but misses while trying a flick

12.4
.

Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

12.3
2

Good length, outside off once more. Green rocks back and guides a cut for 2 runs.

12.2
1

Pitched up, outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back and cuts shakily for 1 run.

12.1
1

On a good line and length. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

11.6
2

Full, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a couple of runs over the off side.

11.4
4

FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3
1

Yorker, pitching outside off. Plimmer moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

11.2
.

Full, pitching on a good line. Plimmer gets on the back foot but misses while trying a sweep. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Plimmer is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Plimmer is not out.

11.1
1

Length ball, outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.6
1

Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives for a run.

10.5
1

On a good length, outside off. Plimmer advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the on side field.

10.4
.

Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Plimmer rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square.

10.3
1

Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

10.2
1

Plimmer brings up her fifty! Pitching on a good line and length again. Plimmer goes back and defends for a single run through the on side field.

10.1
4

FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

9.6
1

Good length from Gardner, outside off again. Plimmer goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

9.5
1

Full, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.4
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.

9.3
4

FOUR! Gardner pitches one up, outside off stump. Plimmer creates room and plays a cut for four runs.

9.2
1

On a good line and length once again. Green rocks back and pulls for a run.

9.1
4

FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

8.6
.

Length ball, outside off once again. Plimmer rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend

8.5
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a drive for four runs.

8.4
4

FOUR! Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

8.3
1

Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green goes back and flicks for a single run.

8.2
4

FOUR! Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

8.1
1lb

On a good length, outside off stump once again. Plimmer rocks back and scoops poorly for a leg bye.

7.6
1

On a good line and length from Wareham. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.5
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Plimmer pushes forward and drives down the ground.

7.4
4

FOUR! Good length from Wareham, on leg stump once more. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

7.3
.

Length ball, on leg stump. Plimmer moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

7.2
.

On a good line and length from Wareham. Plimmer rocks back and defends down the ground.

7.1
4

FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Plimmer pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

6.6
.

On a good length, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and defends

6.5
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Green goes back and inside edges

6.4
W

OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! Sutherland pitches one up, on line. Kerr rocks back and lofts a bad ramp, and is remarkably caught by Hamilton 1990 behind square. What a catch by Hamilton!

6.3
.

Free hit. Full ball, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a flick down the ground.

6.3
nb

Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Kerr gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut. 3rd Umpire calls it a no ball.

6.2
4

FOUR! Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and skies a ramp for 4 runs behind point.

6.1
1

Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

5.6
2

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr gets on the back foot and sweeps for a couple of runs. Tidy work in the field by McGrath saves a boundary.

5.5
.

Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and punches a wild drive

5.4
1lb

Good line and length from Molineux but angled across Plimmer. She shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.3
.

Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep back behind square.

5.2
1

Full, outside off. Kerr gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

5.1
1

Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Plimmer. She shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

4.6
1

Full, outside off once again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.

4.5
4

FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, outside off. Plimmer rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.2
.

Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive down the ground.

4.1
.

On a good line and length. Plimmer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.6
1

Good length, on leg stump and angled across Plimmer. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.

3.5
4

FOUR! Good line and length. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.4
.

Full, outside off. Plimmer pushes forward and eases a drive

3.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off stump once again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs down the ground.

3.2
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and punches a drive

3.1
1

Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kerr gets on the back foot and defends for a single run behind point.

2.6
2

Length ball, pitching outside off. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a pair of runs. Quality work in the field by Carey saves a certain boundary.

2.5
1

On a good line and length from Garth. Kerr goes back and cuts for a single run behind point.

2.4
.

On a good line and length. Kerr rocks back and drives through the off side.

2.3
.

Good length, outside off. Kerr rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3
1w

Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Kerr gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a flick

2.2
.

Garth pitches one up, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.1
W

OUT! Garth gets the wicket! On a good line and length once again. Devonshire moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps.

1.6
.

Pitching on a good line and length. Plimmer pushes forward and sweeps poorly back behind square.

1.5
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Devonshire moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.

1.4
.

Full ball, outside off stump. Devonshire advances down the pitch and eases a drive

1.3
1

Full, pitching near leg stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

1.2
.

Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a mediocre sweep behind square.

1.1
.

On a good line and length. Plimmer gets on the back foot and edges. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.6
.

On a good line and length. Devonshire advances down the pitch and plays a flick

0.5
1

On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

0.3
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.2
.

On a good length, outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

0.1
2

Good line and length from Garth. Plimmer goes back and cuts behind point for 2 runs.