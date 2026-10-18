9.4 1 Full, on line. Gardner rocks back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

9.3 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off once more. Perry gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run down the ground.

9.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

9.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

8.6 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for one run.

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

8.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry goes back and flicks for a run.

8.4 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Perry rocks back but swings and misses while trying a flick

8.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.2 W OUT! Run out. Full, outside off stump once again. Mooney rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. She is then run out, following some quality fielding by Devonshire.

8.1 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

7.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Mooney. She gets on the front foot and defends

7.3 2 Full ball, on a good line. Perry moves onto the back foot and scoops for two runs back behind square.

7.2 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Perry advances and plays a flick for 4 runs.

7.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Perry moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. NEW ZEALAND appeal, however the umpire gives Perry not out.

6.6 2 Good length, outside off stump once again. Mooney advances and lofts a drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

6.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Perry gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for one run.

6.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, too wide outside off. Perry gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a pull. The ball is misfielded by Inglis.

6.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Perry goes back and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and lifts a wild pull for a run.

6.2 4 Full ball, on line but angled across the batter. Mooney goes back and plays a flick behind square for four leg byes.

6.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point for four runs.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mooney gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

5.5 . Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward and drives down the ground.

5.4 . Yorker, outside off once more. Mooney pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

5.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Perry gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

5.2 1 On a good line and length. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

4.6 1 On a good line and length. Mooney pushes forward and defends through the leg side field for a run.

4.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. Perry rocks back and scoops sloppily for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Perry shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Perry gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Perry gets on the back foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

4.1 1 Full ball, on a good line. Mooney rocks back and lofts a pull for a run.

4.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Mooney gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a flick

3.6 2 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Perry gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

3.5 . Pitched up, on line. Perry gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

3.4 . Full ball, outside off again. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Perry moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

3.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Mooney rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Perry rocks back and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

2.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mooney gets forward and defends for a single run.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney goes back and cuts poorly

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mooney moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

2.2 . Good length from Illing, outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a wild pull

2.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Mooney pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line again. Perry pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square.

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching on leg once more. Perry rocks back but misses while trying a flick

1.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across Mooney. She moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

1.3 2 On a good line and length. Mooney gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs behind point.

1.2 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Perry gets on the back foot and lifts a flick for 1 run.

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mooney moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

0.6 . Pitched up, on a good line again. Perry rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to defend

0.5 . Full ball, on line. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

0.4 1 Full, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

0.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Perry moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

0.2 W OUT! LBW. Full, outside leg and angling across the batter. Voll gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick. The umpire gives Voll out LBW, however Voll signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Voll must depart.

19.6 2 Yorker, outside off stump. Green goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

19.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer advances and flicks for a single run.

19.4 1 Yorker, on line once more. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

19.3 1 Wareham pitches one up, on a good line again. Plimmer gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

19.2 2 Full, on line but angled across Plimmer. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for a couple of runs behind square.

19.1 1lb Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Green pushes forward and sweeps shakily for one leg bye.

18.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Green pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

18.5 4 FOUR! 50 up for Green with a boundary! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Green pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

18.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well outside off stump.

18.4 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg. Plimmer moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

18.4 2w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Green gets on the back foot and misses while attempting a flick, but it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

18.3 . Full, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a scoop

18.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer pushes forward and flicks for a run.

18.1 1 Sutherland pitches one up, outside off. Green gets forward and flicks for a run.

17.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump once again. Green gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a run down the ground.

17.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Plimmer advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

17.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

17.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

17.2 1 Molineux pitches one up, on line. Plimmer advances and flicks for a single run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Plimmer rocks back and pulls for four runs.

16.6 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Plimmer goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

16.5 1 Good length, outside off. Green goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

16.4 4 And again! Garth pitches one up, pitching on leg once again. Green gets on the back foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

16.3 6 And again! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for six runs.

16.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

16.1 2 Garth pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot and lofts a poor pull for 2 runs down the ground.

16.1 1w Wide. Garth pitches one up, on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Green goes back but makes no contact while trying a scoop

15.6 2 Pitched up, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a pair of runs. Terrific work in the field by Sutherland saves a certain boundary.

15.5 1 Wareham pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Green. She advances down the pitch and plays a flick for a single run.

15.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Plimmer advances down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

15.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Green gets forward and drives for a single run.

14.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and cuts for a single run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off again. Plimmer rocks back and lofts a pull for six runs behind square.

14.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

14.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

14.2 1 Carey pitches one up, outside off again. Green gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily for one run.

13.6 . Wareham pitches one up, on line. Green pushes forward and eases a drive

13.5 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. She gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep

13.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump once more. Plimmer gets on the back foot and drives for a run down the ground.

13.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Plimmer moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

13.2 1 Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump. Green advances and punches a drive for a single run.

13.1 1 Wareham pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Plimmer pushes forward and drives for one run.

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

12.5 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Green gets on the back foot but misses while trying a flick

12.4 . Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a cut

12.3 2 Good length, outside off once more. Green rocks back and guides a cut for 2 runs.

12.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back and cuts shakily for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Green moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

11.6 2 Full, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a couple of runs over the off side.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Plimmer moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run.

11.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Plimmer gets on the back foot but misses while trying a sweep. AUSTRALIA appeal for LBW, but Plimmer is given not out. AUSTRALIA call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Plimmer is not out.

11.1 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.6 1 Good length from Garth, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives for a run.

10.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Plimmer advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the on side field.

10.4 . Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Plimmer rocks back and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a flick behind square.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Green moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

10.2 1 Plimmer brings up her fifty! Pitching on a good line and length again. Plimmer goes back and defends for a single run through the on side field.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Good length from Gardner, outside off again. Plimmer goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Gardner pitches one up, outside off stump. Plimmer creates room and plays a cut for four runs.

9.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Green rocks back and pulls for a run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the back foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs back behind point.

8.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Plimmer rocks back but plays and misses while trying to defend

8.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a drive for four runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Green goes back and flicks for a single run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

8.1 1lb On a good length, outside off stump once again. Plimmer rocks back and scoops poorly for a leg bye.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Wareham. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Plimmer pushes forward and drives down the ground.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Wareham, on leg stump once more. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

7.3 . Length ball, on leg stump. Plimmer moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

7.2 . On a good line and length from Wareham. Plimmer rocks back and defends down the ground.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off once more. Plimmer pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

6.6 . On a good length, outside off again. Green moves onto the back foot and defends

6.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Green goes back and inside edges

6.4 W OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! Sutherland pitches one up, on line. Kerr rocks back and lofts a bad ramp, and is remarkably caught by Hamilton 1990 behind square. What a catch by Hamilton!

6.3 . Free hit. Full ball, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a flick down the ground.

6.3 nb Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Kerr gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a late cut. 3rd Umpire calls it a no ball.

6.2 4 FOUR! Sutherland pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and skies a ramp for 4 runs behind point.

6.1 1 Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

5.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr gets on the back foot and sweeps for a couple of runs. Tidy work in the field by McGrath saves a boundary.

5.5 . Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and punches a wild drive

5.4 1lb Good line and length from Molineux but angled across Plimmer. She shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye.

5.3 . Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep back behind square.

5.2 1 Full, outside off. Kerr gets forward and sweeps for 1 run.

5.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Plimmer. She shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

4.6 1 Full, outside off once again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Sutherland, outside off. Plimmer rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

4.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive down the ground.

4.1 . On a good line and length. Plimmer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Plimmer. She moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for 1 run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

3.4 . Full, outside off. Plimmer pushes forward and eases a drive

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, outside off stump once again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs down the ground.

3.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer goes back and punches a drive

3.1 1 Hamilton 1990 pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kerr gets on the back foot and defends for a single run behind point.

2.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a pair of runs. Quality work in the field by Carey saves a certain boundary.

2.5 1 On a good line and length from Garth. Kerr goes back and cuts for a single run behind point.

2.4 . On a good line and length. Kerr rocks back and drives through the off side.

2.3 . Good length, outside off. Kerr rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Kerr gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a flick

2.2 . Garth pitches one up, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.1 W OUT! Garth gets the wicket! On a good line and length once again. Devonshire moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Plimmer pushes forward and sweeps poorly back behind square.

1.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Devonshire moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.

1.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Devonshire advances down the pitch and eases a drive

1.3 1 Full, pitching near leg stump. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

1.2 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a mediocre sweep behind square.

1.1 . On a good line and length. Plimmer gets on the back foot and edges. AUSTRALIA appeal, but the umpire says not out.

0.6 . On a good line and length. Devonshire advances down the pitch and plays a flick

0.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

0.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut