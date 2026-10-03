Match details Australia vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series Australia vs New Zealand, Women 18.10.2026

T20i

AUS
AUS
NZL
NZL

Match Info

Match:T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2026
Date:Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Thursday, October 22, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersBrown Darcie, Gardner Ashleigh, Garth Kim, Graham Heather, Harris Grace, Healy Alyssa, King Alana, Litchfield Phoebe, McGrath Tahlia, Molineux Sophie, Mooney Beth, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Sutherland Annabel, Vlaeminck Tayla, Wareham Georgia
Benchno information yet

New Zealand Squad

PlayersBates Suzie, Carson Eden J, Devine Sophie, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Jonas Fran, Kasperek Leigh, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mair Rosemary, Penfold Molly, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Rowe Hannah, Tahuhu Lea
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet