19.6 1 Full toss, on line once again. Bell pushes forward and drives for a run.

19.5 1 Yorker, on a good line. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a single run.

19.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dean shuffles down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

19.3 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, outside off once more. Dean pushes forward and plays a paddle behind square. Ecclestone is then run out, after some good fielding by Bhatia and Reddy.

19.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ecclestone pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

19.1 1 On a good line and length. Dean pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

18.6 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Dean gets on the front foot and paddles for a single run.

18.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dean gets forward and eases a drive

18.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dean shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field.

18.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ecclestone moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for one run.

18.2 2 Charani pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ecclestone gets forward and flicks for a pair of runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Charani once again. Ecclestone pushes forward and lofts a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

17.6 1 On a good line and length from Sharma once more. Ecclestone pushes forward and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

17.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Ecclestone gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

17.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Sharma. Wong rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.2 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Wong goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

17.1 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Dean moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Wong moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

16.5 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! On a good line and length once more. Kemp moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ghosh

16.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Dean gets forward and sweeps for a run.

16.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dean shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a couple of runs through the on side field.

16.2 . Good length from Sharma, outside leg and angling across Dean. She gets forward but misses while attempting a reverse sweep

16.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kemp pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

15.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets! Pitching on a good line and length. Gibson gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Shafali Verma on the leg side.

15.5 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Over the wicket to AE Jones, good length, outside off. She pushes forward and lofts a sweep, but is caught by Shafali Verma

15.4 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off. Kemp pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

15.3 2 Sharma comes around the wicket. Good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

15.2 1 Sharma now coming over the wicket to AE Jones. Sharma pitches one up, on line. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

15.1 1 Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kemp pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

14.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Kemp gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

14.5 1 Good length, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

14.3 1 Full ball, outside off again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

14.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off. AE Jones pushes forward and lifts a sweep for four runs back behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones creates space and drives for four runs on the off side.

13.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.4 . Full ball, on line. Kemp creates space and punches a drive

13.3 . Charani comes over the wicket to Kemp. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

13.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

12.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives on the leg side for a run.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Knight advances and eases a drive for one run.

12.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point on the off side.

12.3 . Good length from Reddy, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

12.2 1 Full, on line once again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

12.1 . Good line and length. AE Jones gets forward and punches a drive

11.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a scoop

11.5 2 Gaud pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

11.4 1 Full, on line. AE Jones gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

11.3 . Good length from Gaud, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

11.2 . Good line and length from Gaud. AE Jones gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

11.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones gets forward and drives through the off side field.

10.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones gets forward and sweeps for one run.

10.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward and drives for one run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Knight advances and skies a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

10.3 1 Fifty up for AE Jones! Sharma pitches one up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.

9.5 1 Charani pitches one up, on line again. Knight pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

9.4 . Charani pitches one up, on a good line. Knight pushes forward and reverse sweeps through point.

9.3 1 Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones gets forward and drives on the leg side for a single run.

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

9.1 2 Full toss, on a good line. Knight advances down the pitch and skies a pull for a pair of runs.

8.6 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

8.5 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot and flicks for a run.

8.4 2 Yorker, on line. AE Jones gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

8.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Knight rocks back and flicks for a run.

7.6 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Knight pushes forward and defends for 1 run back through point.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Knight moves down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

7.3 1 Good line and length from Charani. AE Jones gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Charani pitches one up, outside off once again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Shafali Verma costing India Women a pair of runs.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Knight gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, outside off stump once again. Knight goes back and skies a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.

6.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

6.2 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across AE Jones. She pushes forward and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.

6.1 2 On a good line and length. AE Jones goes back and plays a pull for two runs. Tidy work in the field by Rodrigues prevents a certain boundary.

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Knight pushes forward and drives through the off side.

5.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives. The throw by Mandhana is impressive. India Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

5.3 . Good length, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and drives on the off side.

5.2 2 Good length from Gaud, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for two runs.

5.1 1lb Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Knight gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Reddy. Knight pushes forward and flicks for one run back behind square.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Knight pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . On a good length, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

4.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

4.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square.

3.6 W OUT! Gaud gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ghosh

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and lofts a drive for one run behind point on the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

3.3 1 Good length, outside off once more. Capsey goes back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Capsey goes back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

3.1 . Good length from Gaud, outside off. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives

2.6 2 Full ball, on line. AE Jones gets forward and lifts a flick for 2 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

2.4 . Sharma pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and drives back behind point.

2.3 . CHANCE! Full, pitching outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and plays a pull. A run out chance but England Women survive the attempt from Shafali Verma's throw. That was a difficult chance for Shafali Verma.

2.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 2 Full, outside off. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through the off side.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

1.5 W OUT! Gaud gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley rocks back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Shafali Verma down the ground.

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley rocks back but opts to let that one through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

1.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Dunkley rocks back but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

1.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Capsey moves onto the back foot and eases a drive back behind point for a single run.

0.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley goes back and skies a cut behind point for 4 runs.

0.5 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off once again. Dunkley gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and defends

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Reddy, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and inside edges for four runs behind square.

0.2 1w Wide. On leg stump and angled loosely across Dunkley. She gets on the front foot and flicks

0.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Dunkley gets on the front foot and defends

19.6 1 CHANCE! Bell comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Gaud gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run. There's an attempt at a run out from Bell's throw. Not an easy chance for Bell.

19.5 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump. Sharma goes back and pulls, but is caught by Dean

19.4 3 On a good length, outside off stump. Reddy gets forward and drives for three runs. The ball is misfielded by Wong costing England Women a single run.

19.3 1 Good length, outside off. Sharma goes back and pulls for a single run. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Wong is impressive. England Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.2 4 FOUR! Bell comes around the wicket to Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump once again. Sharma moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

19.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Reddy rocks back and pulls for a run.

18.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Reddy gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 1 run.

18.5 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Sharma gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the on side field.

18.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Reddy gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

18.3 1 On a good line and length from Gibson. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

18.3 5w Wide. Pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sharma pushes forward and swings and misses while trying a sweep, but the ball beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

18.2 4 And another! Full, on a good line once more. Sharma gets forward and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

18.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Sharma. She rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

17.6 2 Good length from Dean, pitching outside off. Reddy pushes forward and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

17.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and drives for one run on the leg side.

17.4 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side.

17.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

17.2 . Dean now coming around the wicket to Sharma. On a good line and length once more. Sharma gets on the back foot and drives through point.

17.1 1lb On a good line and length from Dean. Reddy moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

16.6 . Full, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

16.5 2 Yorker, on line again. Sharma gets forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

16.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Reddy goes back and plays a pull for a run.

16.3 . Wong pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Reddy gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive back behind point. England Women appeal, but Reddy is given not out.

16.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching near leg stump once again. Reddy pushes forward but misses while trying a flick

16.2 W OUT! Wong gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fulmali. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Fulmali is bowled

16.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick. England Women appeal, however the umpire gives Fulmali not out.

15.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

15.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Ghosh shuffles down the pitch and cuts for one run back behind point.

15.3 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on a good line. Fulmali moves down the pitch and drives on the leg side for a run.

15.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Fulmali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

14.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Fulmali gets forward and drives for four runs.

14.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

14.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Ghosh gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

14.3 1lb Full ball, on line. Fulmali moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a leg bye.

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Fulmali. She gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.6 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! Good line and length. Rodrigues shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Dean

13.4 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length from Dean. Bhatia moves down the pitch and punches a drive back behind point. The throw by Corteen-Coleman is tidy. England Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Bhatia is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

13.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Dean comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues rocks back and skies a pull for four runs.

13.1 1 DROPPED! Full, outside off once again. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives for a run over the off side field. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Gibson.

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and defends

12.5 2 Good length, outside off again. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs back behind square.

12.4 4 FOUR! Bell now coming over the wicket to Rodrigues. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

12.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive

11.6 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on line. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for one run down the ground.

11.5 . CHANCE! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bhatia moves down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Bhatia survives.

11.4 . Corteen-Coleman comes over the wicket to Bhatia. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives

11.3 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

11.2 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Rodrigues pushes forward and outside edges

11.1 6 SIX! Fifty comes up for Rodrigues in emphatic style! Full, on a good line. Rodrigues creates space and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

10.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets forward and inside edges through the on side field for a run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives over the leg side field for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Rodrigues rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Rodrigues goes back and drives behind point on the off side for four runs.

10.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives

9.6 2 Bhatia brings up her fifty! Full ball, on a good line once more. Bhatia pushes forward and drives for two runs through the on side field.

9.5 1 Wong now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line once again. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

9.4 1 Full, on a good line. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run on the on side.

9.3 4 FOUR! Wong pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia steps away and plays a drive on the off side for 4 runs.

9.2 . Wong now coming around the wicket to Bhatia. Good line and length from Wong. Bhatia gets forward and eases a drive behind point.

9.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

8.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia gets forward and drives through the off side.

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Rodrigues rocks back and flicks for a single run behind square.

8.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Rodrigues creates room and plays a drive for four runs on the off side.

8.3 1 Ecclestone comes around the wicket to Bhatia. Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bhatia. She gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

8.2 1 Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Rodrigues. Full, outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and sweeps for a run back behind square.

8.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind point for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Bell costing England Women four runs.

7.6 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia rocks back and cuts

7.5 . On a good line and length from Dean. Bhatia moves down the pitch and eases a drive

7.4 . Full, on line. Bhatia advances down the pitch and drives down the ground.

7.3 . Dean comes around the wicket. Good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and punches a drive. Tidy fielding by Dean results in one run being saved.

7.2 1 Dean comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for 1 run.

6.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Bhatia gets forward and lofts a drive on the leg side for one run.

6.5 . Gibson pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Bhatia gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

6.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia pushes forward and defends

6.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.2 2 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives for two runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Dunkley costing England Women a single run.

6.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Rodrigues gets forward and plays a scoop for 2 runs back behind square.

5.6 1 On a good line and length from Dean. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

5.5 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets forward and skies a sweep for a pair of runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Corteen-Coleman.

5.4 . Length ball, outside off. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, on leg stump and angled across Rodrigues. She goes back and pulls for four runs behind square.

5.2 . Dean pitches one up, on line again. Rodrigues steps back and plays a drive

5.1 . Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Rodrigues pushes forward and punches a drive

4.6 . On a good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Bhatia gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

4.4 6 SIX! Full, on a good line. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

4.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Rodrigues pushes forward and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off. Rodrigues gets forward and drives

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

3.5 4 FOUR! Corteen-Coleman comes over the wicket to Bhatia. Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia pushes forward and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

3.4 1 Corteen-Coleman comes around the wicket. Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

3.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Bhatia gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

3.2 . Corteen-Coleman comes over the wicket. Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on line again. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

3.1 1 Full toss, on line. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

2.6 . Good line and length once again. Bhatia moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for four runs.

2.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Rodrigues. She pushes forward and defends on the leg side for a single run.

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

2.2 . Length ball, outside off once more. Rodrigues gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

2.1 . Good length from Bell, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Rodrigues gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a flick

1.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

1.5 . Good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick behind square.

1.4 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Wong, on a good line. Bhatia pushes forward and drives for four runs behind point.

1.3 5w Wide. Pitching on a good line. It beats AE Jones and flies away to the rope for 5 wides.

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Bhatia gets forward and drives through the off side field.

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bhatia goes back and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

1.1 5w Wide. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. It beats the keeper and runs away to the rope for 5 wides.

0.6 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Bell. Shafali Verma pushes forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Capsey on the leg side.

0.5 2 On a good length, outside off. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for two runs.

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

0.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Bhatia gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

0.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Bell. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs behind point.