19.6 1 Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Reddy gets forward and drives straight down the ground for 1 run.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Reddy pushes forward and drives for one run. Charani is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Ecclestone and Capsey.

19.4 1 Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Charani. Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Charani gets forward and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

19.3 W OUT! Ecclestone finds a way through! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. SR Patil moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Reddy gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

19.1 1 Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off once again. SR Patil gets forward and sweeps sloppily for 1 run.

18.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. SR Patil gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off. SR Patil gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 W OUT! Caught. Around the wicket to Sharma, back of a length, pitching outside off. She gets on the back foot and lofts a shaky hook, and is caught by Knight back behind square.

18.3 . DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off. Sharma advances down the pitch and skies a bad pull down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Knight. Not an easy chance for Knight.

18.2 1 Bell comes over the wicket to Reddy. Back of a length, on a good line. Reddy advances and eases a poor drive for a run on the leg side.

18.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward and glances through the on side field for one run.

17.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Reddy shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

17.5 W OUT! Dean breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kaur moves onto the front foot and edges, and is brilliantly caught by AE Jones

17.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside leg. Kaur pushes forward and skies a drive for 6 runs over the leg side field.

17.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

17.2 W OUT! Dean breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Ghosh pushes forward and plays a bad sweep, and is caught by Gibson

17.1 1 Dean pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Kaur pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run back behind square.

16.6 1 Smith pitches one up, on a good line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

16.5 1 Smith now coming over the wicket to Ghosh. Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ghosh gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Ghosh pushes forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

16.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Kaur pushes forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

16.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

16.1 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ghosh gets forward and defends

15.6 1 Good length from Kemp, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ghosh pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

15.5 1 Short ball, outside leg once again. Kaur gets forward and pulls averagely for 1 run behind square.

15.4 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

15.3 W OUT! Kemp gets the wicket! Kemp pitches one up, outside off. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Dean on the off side.

15.2 W Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kaur gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run back behind square.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

14.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Bhatia advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.

14.5 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Bhatia advances but swings and misses while attempting a drive

14.4 1 Bell drops one in short, pitching outside off. Kaur rocks back and pulls for a single run.

14.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Kaur gets on the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

14.2 2 CHANCE! Bell pitches one up, outside off. Kaur pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side. There's an attempt at a run out from AE Jones's throw. Not an easy chance for AE Jones.

14.1 1 Bell drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia advances down the pitch and plays a pull for 1 run.

13.6 . On a good length, outside off. Kaur gets forward but misses while trying a sweep

13.5 . Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Kaur. Full ball, on a good line once again. Kaur gets on the front foot and eases a drive

13.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

13.3 . Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Kaur pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

13.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bhatia gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

13.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia rocks back and guides a cut back through point for one run.

12.5 . On a good length, outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and pulls averagely back behind square.

12.4 . DROPPED! Pitched up, on line. Bhatia backs away and plays a mediocre drive. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dean.

12.3 . Dean pitches one up, outside off. Bhatia eases a drive

12.2 . Dean now coming around the wicket to Bhatia. Pitched up, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across. Kaur gets forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

11.6 . Good line and length. Bhatia goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kaur moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance back behind square for 1 run.

11.4 1 Smith pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Bhatia. She moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives through point for a single run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Kaur pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

11.1 . Good line and length from Smith. Kaur pushes forward and punches a drive

10.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Gibson, outside leg and angled across. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and square cuts for four runs behind point.

10.5 . On a good line and length again. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

10.4 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bhatia. She gets on the front foot and defends sloppily

10.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gibson, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bhatia. She moves onto the front foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

10.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bhatia gets forward and defends averagely

10.2 2w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Kaur pushes forward and plays a scoop for 2 wides, but the ball beats AE Jones and runs away for a couple of wides. The ball is misfielded by AE Jones.

10.1 . Good line and length. Kaur pushes forward and punches a drive on the on side.

9.6 1 Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Kaur pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

9.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Bhatia gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

9.3 . Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Bhatia. On a good length, outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and drives

9.2 1lb Short of a length, on leg stump again. Kaur goes back, and is struck on the body while trying a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

9.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia rocks back and finesses a glance for a run.

8.6 W OUT! Kemp gets the wicket! Short of a length, outside off. Mandhana rocks back and lifts a hook, but is caught by Capsey back behind square.

8.5 4 And another! Back of a length from Kemp, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana steps away and punches a drive for four runs.

8.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Mandhana. She moves onto the front foot and plays a hook for 4 runs behind square.

8.3 1 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily down the ground for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Ecclestone.

8.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

8.1 1 Kemp drops one in short, outside off. Mandhana rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

7.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

7.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia moves down the pitch and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

7.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

7.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Mandhana rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a run.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mandhana rocks back and cuts for a single run.

6.5 1 Gibson pitches one up, on line once again. Bhatia pushes forward and drives past the bowler for 1 run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bhatia. She gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Gibson once again. Bhatia gets forward but misses while trying a drive

6.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Bhatia. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and eases a drive

5.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Bhatia gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Bhatia rocks back and cuts

5.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mandhana pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.

5.2 . Length ball, outside off. Mandhana plays a defensive stroke

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a cut for four runs behind point.

4.6 . Length ball, outside off. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily through the off side field.

4.5 1 Ecclestone comes around the wicket to Mandhana. Pitched up, on line. Mandhana gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

4.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Good length, outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

4.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and plays a sloppy drive for 1 run over the leg side field.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia goes back and tucks a glance for a run on the leg side.

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bhatia goes back and cuts

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

3.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

2.6 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off once more. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and lofts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Gibson on the off side.

2.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

2.5 . Back of a length from Bell, outside off stump again. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and guides a mediocre late cut

2.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Bell, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

2.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Bell, outside leg. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 . Short, on leg stump. Shafali Verma ducks under it

2.1 1 Good line and length. Mandhana pushes forward and tucks a glance through the leg side field for one run.

1.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shafali Verma shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

1.5 . Good length from Smith, outside leg and angled across Shafali Verma. She rocks back and plays a pull

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Shafali Verma steps back and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

1.3 . Full ball, on a good line. Shafali Verma pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square. England Women appeal, but Shafali Verma is given not out.

1.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Shafali Verma creates space and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

1.1 . Smith pitches one up, outside off stump. Shafali Verma pushes forward and punches a drive

0.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma pushes forward and inside edges for a single run on the leg side.

0.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Bell, on leg stump. Shafali Verma makes no contact while trying a leg glance

0.4 1 Back of a length from Bell, pitching on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and eases a mediocre drive for a run behind point on the off side.

0.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Mandhana pushes forward and punches a drive straight down the ground.

0.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Shafali Verma glances for 1 run.

0.1 1 Dropped in short by Bell, outside leg and angled across Mandhana. She goes back and pulls behind square for one run.

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kemp pushes forward and skies a pull for 6 runs.

19.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Sharma.

19.4 4 And again! Reddy comes around the wicket to Kemp. Full toss, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Kemp gets forward and lifts a drive over the leg side field for 4 runs.

19.2 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kemp moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive on the off side for a run.

19.1 6 SIX! Full toss, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs on the leg side.

18.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Gibson. She gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Charani costing India Women three runs.

18.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and pulls for a single run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Sharma now coming around the wicket to Kemp. Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gibson moves onto the front foot and lifts a bad drive straight down the ground for one run.

18.2 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Gibson gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

18.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

18.1 1w Wide. Very short, on leg stump and angling far across Gibson.

17.6 1lb Full ball, on line again. Gibson moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a reverse sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye. India Women appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Gibson not out. India Women call for a review. The decision is upheld.

17.5 2 Good line and length from SR Patil. Gibson gets forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Shafali Verma costing one run.

17.4 . SR Patil now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

17.3 W OUT! SR Patil finds a way through! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Capsey gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep, the ball gets through, and Capsey is bowled

17.2 1 SR Patil pitches one up, outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives for 1 run straight down the ground.

17.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Kemp goes back and plays a cut for two runs back through point.

16.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp advances down the pitch and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

16.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp advances and glances for 2 runs.

16.4 4 FOUR! Charani comes over the wicket to Kemp. Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp steps away and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

16.3 W OUT! Charani breaks through! On a good line and length from Charani. Knight shuffles down the pitch and plays a shaky defensive stroke, and is caught by Charani

16.2 . Good length from Charani, outside leg. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

16.1 1 Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

15.6 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across. Capsey advances and drives sloppily for a run behind square on the on side.

15.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Knight pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through point.

15.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run. Good fielding by Sharma prevents a boundary.

15.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Knight advances and leg glances behind square for a single run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from SR Patil. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

15.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Capsey moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.

14.6 2 Short, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves down the pitch and pulls for two runs.

14.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Capsey goes back and drives poorly down the ground for a single run.

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Knight moves onto the front foot and defends averagely for a run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

14.2 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Capsey gets forward and glances for one run through the on side field.

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and defends for a single run.

13.6 1 Good line and length. Knight gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

13.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Capsey moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

13.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.2 1 Full, on line. Capsey gets forward and drives for a run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, outside leg and angling across. Capsey moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

12.6 1 Good line and length. Capsey advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

12.5 1 Charani pitches one up, on line once again. Knight advances and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

12.4 . On a good line and length from Charani. Knight moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

12.3 1 Good line and length from Charani. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a single run down the ground.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Charani. Knight gets forward and flicks a glance on the on side for a single run.

12.1 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off again. AE Jones advances down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Kaur

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.5 . Full, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and sweeps

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for four runs behind point.

11.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Capsey rocks back and drives for one run through the on side field.

11.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Capsey gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and sweeps for a run behind square.

10.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Reddy, outside off stump. Capsey advances and tucks a glance for a run through the leg side field.

10.4 . Good length from Reddy, outside off once again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend

10.3 . Good length, outside off but angling across Capsey. She moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. India Women appeal, however the umpire says not out.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

9.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Capsey gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and glances for a run.

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Sharma but angling across Capsey. She goes back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. AE Jones goes back and pulls for a run.

9.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a single run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Capsey gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

8.6 1 Charani pitches one up, on line once more. Capsey pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones gets forward and drives through the on side field for a run.

8.4 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. AE Jones gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind square for 2 runs.

8.3 1 Charani pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Capsey gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

8.2 W OUT! Charani breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge advances and edges, and is remarkably caught by Mandhana

8.1 1 Charani pitches one up, on line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

7.6 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

7.5 1 Length ball, on leg stump. AE Jones goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

7.3 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones rocks back and pulls for one run.

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a mediocre reverse sweep

6.6 1 SR Patil pitches one up, outside off. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! SR Patil pitches one up, outside off stump again. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side field.

6.4 1 Good length from SR Patil, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Wyatt-Hodge lifts a poor drive for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and sweeps for 1 run.

6.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Wyatt-Hodge moves down the pitch and finesses a leg glance for a run behind square.

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and slices a shaky cut for one run.

5.5 1 Full toss, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for one run.

5.4 1 Full, on line once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge advances and skies a drive for 4 runs.

5.2 . Good length from Charani, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and edges onto their body while attempting a sweep. India Women appeal, however the umpire gives Wyatt-Hodge not out.

5.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

4.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point on the off side.

4.5 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching well outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sharma, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.

4.3 . Sharma drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a late cut

4.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley goes back and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Ghosh

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and cuts

3.5 2 SR Patil pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for a pair of runs behind point.

3.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and sweeps for two runs behind square.

3.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut behind point for a pair of runs.

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

3.1 . On a good length, on leg stump. Dunkley goes back and flicks a glance

2.6 1 Back of a length from Reddy, outside off. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily for a run.

2.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off again. Dunkley ducks out of the way

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 6 SIX! Reddy pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

2.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives down the ground. An error in the field by Mandhana allows Wyatt-Hodge and Dunkley to run through for one overthrow.

2.1 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square. India Women appeal, however Wyatt-Hodge is given not out.

1.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and cuts behind point for a run.

1.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and defends

1.4 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dunkley rocks back and glances for a run.

1.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

1.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

1.1 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump. Dunkley rocks back and slices a cut. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rodrigues.

0.6 . Full, pitching outside leg stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square on the on side.

0.5 . On a good length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a defensive stroke through point.

0.5 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. It beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for 2 wides.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Good length from Reddy, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Dunkley gets on the front foot and tucks a glance on the on side.

0.2 . Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Dunkley rocks back and leg glances back behind square.