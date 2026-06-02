Highlights England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India, Women 02.06.2026
Sharma comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Knight. She gets forward and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kemp. She gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.
Wide. On line once again. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut
On a good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.
Back of a length from Reddy, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey advances and pulls for two runs.
Reddy pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Knight gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside leg. Capsey gets forward and pulls for a single run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Knight rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
DROPPED! Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and punches a drive. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Gaud.
FOUR! Back of a length from Gaud, pitching outside off again. Knight steps back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.
Good length, outside off stump once more. Capsey gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.
Full ball, outside off stump. Capsey steps away and scoops behind square for a couple of runs.
Full toss, on a good line but angling across Knight. She goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Sharma pitches one up, outside leg. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a switch hit for a single run through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and pulls for one run.
Full, outside leg. Knight rocks back and switch hits behind square on the on side for 2 runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Capsey advances down the pitch and pulls for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive
MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for four runs.
Knight brings up her 50! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Knight gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Full ball, on line once more. Capsey gets forward and eases a drive for one run.
Full toss, on line. Knight gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Knight gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.
On a good line and length. Knight pushes forward and glances for 2 runs through the off side.
Full, pitching near leg stump. Knight gets forward and pulls for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Charani prevents a certain boundary.
Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves down the pitch and drives shakily
Good line and length once again. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Knight pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.
Sharma pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives for one run.
Good line and length from Sharma. Knight shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep for a run.
Back of a length from Sharma, outside off once again. Knight gets on the back foot and cuts
FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Knight pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and drives down the ground.
FOUR! Good line and length again. Capsey moves down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.
Capsey brings up her fifty! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and cuts for a run. The ball is misfielded.
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Knight gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Good length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back and plays a cut for one run.
Good line and length from Charani. Capsey advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.
Full ball, outside off stump. Knight moves down the pitch and sweeps for a single run behind square.
Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.
Length ball, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Full ball, on line. Capsey goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Shafali Verma pitches one up, outside off once again. Knight pushes forward and drives for two runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.
Good length, outside off once more. Knight moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back through point.
Back of a length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.
Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter. Capsey goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep
Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off again. Knight gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Capsey advances and drives through the leg side field for four runs.
Good line and length. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Sharma, pitching outside off again. Knight moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.
Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a bad pull for a single run.
Full, on line. Knight rocks back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and square cuts for a run.
FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.
Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.
FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, on a good line. Capsey moves down the pitch and drives for four runs past the bowler.
Full ball, outside off stump. Knight gets forward and flicks for a single run.
Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets forward and punches a drive for one run.
Pitched up, on line. Capsey backs away and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Good length, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Good line and length again. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.
FOUR! Pitched up, on line but angling across the batter. Knight gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.
Good length from Charani, pitching outside off again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and drives for 2 runs over the off side.
Full, outside off once again. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.
MAXIMUM! Good length from Gaud, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and cuts square for a half dozen runs.
Pitched up, outside off once again. Knight gets forward and finesses a glance for a run.
Good length, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Gaud! Good length from Gaud, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Sharma
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.
Short ball, on line. Capsey decides to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper
Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones pushes forward and pulls for one run.
Good length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back and slices a square cut for one run.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Capsey rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Capsey moves down the pitch and punches a drive past the bowler.
Good line and length. Capsey gets forward and drives for a single run.
Good length, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.
Good length, outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and inside edges
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Good length from Gaud, outside off stump but angling across AE Jones. She rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance
OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off once again. Dunkley pushes forward and lofts a flick, but is caught by Rodrigues
Wide. Dropped in short by Reddy, too wide outside off.
Back of a length from Reddy, outside off stump again. Dunkley watches the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged
FOUR MORE! Good length from Reddy, outside off but angled across the batter. Dunkley pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.
Wide. Pitching outside off stump but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Dunkley gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep. Tidy fielding by Ghosh prevents a boundary.
Pitched up, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and defends
OUT! Gaud finds a way through! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back but misses while trying a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Wyatt-Hodge has to depart
FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dunkley gets forward and eases a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.
Full, on line once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and glances through the off side for 1 run.
Yorker, pitching on a good line. Dunkley gets forward and sweeps for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Pitched up, on a good line but angled across the batter. Dunkley pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance
Yorker, on line again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance
Reddy pitches one up, on line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Ecclestone now coming over the wicket to Kaur. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kaur pushes forward and plays a pull for 2 runs.
FOUR! Fifty for Kaur with a boundary! Yorker, outside off again. Kaur goes back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.
On a good length, outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for one run.
Pitched up, outside leg once again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.
OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Full, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Dean down the ground.
Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back but swings and misses while trying a late cut
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.
Fifty for Kaur! Good line and length again. Kaur goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and pulls for a single run.
Smith pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sharma pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.
Smith now coming around the wicket to Sharma. Good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a couple of runs.
Good length, outside leg and angling across. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.
Smith now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Kaur goes back and cuts
Full ball, on a good line once more. Sharma gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.
FOUR! Smith pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Sharma pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
On a good line and length from Gibson. Sharma pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Sharma pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.
Good length, outside off again. Kaur gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
Very short ball, pitching outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kaur gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for one run.
Pitched up, on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.
Dean comes around the wicket to Sharma. Length ball, outside off again. Sharma moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side.
Good length from Dean, outside off stump once more. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.
FOUR! Dean now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Kaur pushes forward and square cuts for four runs.
On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives over the on side field for a run.
FOUR! Smith now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kaur. She moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.
Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Sharma goes back and plays a pull for a run.
Wide. Smith comes around the wicket. Pitching well down the leg side. Sharma pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep
Full, pitching outside off. Sharma advances and drives straight down the ground for a couple of runs. Good fielding by Capsey results in 1 run being saved.
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kaur goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square.
Good line and length. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur goes back and pulls for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Sharma pushes forward and edges for a single run.
Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off once more. Kaur pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and guides a cut for two runs. Tidy fielding by Smith saves a certain boundary.
Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kaur goes back and plays a cut
Good length, outside off stump again. Kaur gets on the back foot and late cuts
Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.
Pitched up, on line once again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.
Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Kaur. Yorker, on a good line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive
Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Sharma. On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.
Ecclestone comes around the wicket to Kaur. Length ball, outside off stump. Kaur gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.
Ecclestone comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Sharma gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
Yorker, on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kaur. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
Wide. Pitching outside leg and angling across. Kaur moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and guides a cut
Dean now coming around the wicket to Sharma. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and pulls for a pair of runs.
Dean comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Kaur gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.
Good length from Dean, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.
Bell now coming around the wicket to Sharma. Dropped in short by Bell, pitching outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.
OUT! Bell gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Rodrigues advances but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Rodrigues is bowled
FOUR! Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off but angling across Rodrigues. She goes back and edges for four runs back behind square.
Yorker, on a good line. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.
On a good line and length again. Rodrigues rocks back and guides a glance
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.
Smith comes over the wicket to Rodrigues. Good line and length from Smith. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
Good length, outside off stump again. Kaur rocks back and cuts for a single run.
FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off stump again. Kaur rocks back and guides a cut for four runs through point.
Full, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a couple of runs.
Good line and length from Gibson. Kaur moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Rodrigues rocks back and cuts shakily for a run.
And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rodrigues gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind point.
Back of a length from Gibson, on a good line. Kaur goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.
Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull
FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and glances for four runs behind point on the off side.
Pitched up, on line. Kaur rocks back and pulls for one run.
Good length, outside off once more. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives for one run over the off side.
Good length, outside off. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.
Full, on line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good line and length but angling across Rodrigues. She moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.
Short of a length, on a good line. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur gets forward and plays a paddle for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for one run.
OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives. She is then run out, as a result of some fantastic fielding by Ecclestone.
Back of a length, on line once again. Rodrigues rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.
Pitching on a good line and length. Rodrigues creates space and plays a pull for 2 runs back behind square.
FOUR! Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs past the bowler.
Full ball, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the back foot and cuts shakily
Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Dean once more. Bhatia gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.
And another! Dean pitches one up, pitching near leg stump again. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a bad sweep back behind square for 4 runs.
Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.
Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square.
Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
Full, outside off stump once again. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Rodrigues. Full, outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and cuts
Full, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.
FOUR! Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Bhatia. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.
Full, pitching on a good line. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Dean now coming over the wicket to Rodrigues. Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets forward and eases a drive for a run past the bowler.
OUT! LBW. Full, on line. Mandhana moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. The umpire gives Mandhana out LBW, however Mandhana signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mandhana is given out.
Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Mandhana gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance
On a good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.
Full ball, on line once more. Bhatia pushes forward and punches a wild drive
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
Wide. Pitching on leg. Bhatia advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a pull
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Bhatia moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep
And another! Good length from Bell, on leg stump and angled across. Bhatia goes back and plays a square cut for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good line and length. Bhatia gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.
Bell pitches one up, on line. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Bhatia. She moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a square cut
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.
Yorker, on line. Mandhana gets forward and plays a flick for one run.
Yorker, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and drives
FOUR MORE! Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the leg side field.
Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs back behind square.
Short ball, on a good line. Shafali Verma rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut
Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 4 runs behind point.
On a good line and length from Bell. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and pulls for one run down the ground.
Good line and length from Bell. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and outside edges through the off side for one run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for a single run.