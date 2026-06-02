18.2 2 Sharma comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Knight. She gets forward and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.

18.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Kemp. She gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side field.

18.1 1w Wide. On line once again. Kemp goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

17.6 1 On a good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

17.4 2 Back of a length from Reddy, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey advances and pulls for two runs.

17.3 1 Reddy pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Knight gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

17.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Capsey gets forward and pulls for a single run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Knight rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

16.5 . DROPPED! Good length from Gaud, pitching outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and punches a drive. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Gaud.

16.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gaud, pitching outside off again. Knight steps back and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Capsey gets forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

16.2 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Capsey steps away and scoops behind square for a couple of runs.

16.1 1 Full toss, on a good line but angling across Knight. She goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

15.6 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside leg. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a switch hit for a single run through the off side field.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

15.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward and pulls for one run.

15.3 2 Full, outside leg. Knight rocks back and switch hits behind square on the on side for 2 runs.

15.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Capsey advances down the pitch and pulls for 1 run.

15.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and plays a pull for 6 runs.

14.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey shuffles down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

14.2 1 Knight brings up her 50! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Knight gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

14.1 1 Full ball, on line once more. Capsey gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

13.6 . Full toss, on line. Knight gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

13.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Knight gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

13.4 2 On a good line and length. Knight pushes forward and glances for 2 runs through the off side.

13.3 2 Full, pitching near leg stump. Knight gets forward and pulls for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Charani prevents a certain boundary.

13.2 . Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves down the pitch and drives shakily

13.1 1 Good line and length once again. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

12.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Knight pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

12.5 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

12.4 1 Good line and length from Sharma. Knight shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep for a run.

12.3 . Back of a length from Sharma, outside off once again. Knight gets on the back foot and cuts

12.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Knight pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

12.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and drives down the ground.

11.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Capsey moves down the pitch and drives straight down the ground for 4 runs.

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

11.4 1 Capsey brings up her fifty! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

11.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and cuts for a run. The ball is misfielded.

11.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

11.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off again. Knight gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

11.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back and plays a cut for one run.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Charani. Capsey advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run straight down the ground.

10.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Knight moves down the pitch and sweeps for a single run behind square.

10.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

10.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.1 1 Full ball, on line. Capsey goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

9.6 2 Shafali Verma pitches one up, outside off once again. Knight pushes forward and drives for two runs.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

9.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

9.3 1 Good length, outside off once more. Knight moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run back through point.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

9.2 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled wildly across the batter. Capsey goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

9.1 1 Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off again. Knight gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

8.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off. Capsey advances and drives through the leg side field for four runs.

8.5 1 Good line and length. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

8.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Sharma, pitching outside off again. Knight moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a bad pull for a single run.

8.2 1 Full, on line. Knight rocks back and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and square cuts for a run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

7.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Capsey pushes forward and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Sharma pitches one up, on a good line. Capsey moves down the pitch and drives for four runs past the bowler.

7.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Knight gets forward and flicks for a single run.

7.2 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

7.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

6.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Capsey backs away and drives on the off side for a couple of runs.

6.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

6.4 1 Good line and length again. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

6.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line but angling across the batter. Knight gets forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

6.2 2 Good length from Charani, pitching outside off again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and drives for 2 runs over the off side.

6.1 . Full, outside off once again. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

5.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Gaud, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and cuts square for a half dozen runs.

5.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once again. Knight gets forward and finesses a glance for a run.

5.2 . Good length, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and defends

5.1 W OUT! Back-to-back dismissals for Gaud! Good length from Gaud, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Sharma

4.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

4.5 . Short ball, on line. Capsey decides to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper

4.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones pushes forward and pulls for one run.

4.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back and slices a square cut for one run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once again. Capsey rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

4.1 . Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Capsey moves down the pitch and punches a drive past the bowler.

3.6 1 Good line and length. Capsey gets forward and drives for a single run.

3.5 1lb Good length, outside off. AE Jones gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

3.4 . Good length, outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and inside edges

3.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Capsey rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

3.1 . Good length from Gaud, outside off stump but angling across AE Jones. She rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance

2.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off once again. Dunkley pushes forward and lofts a flick, but is caught by Rodrigues

2.5 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Reddy, too wide outside off.

2.4 . Back of a length from Reddy, outside off stump again. Dunkley watches the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged

2.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Reddy, outside off but angled across the batter. Dunkley pushes forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 1w Wide. Pitching outside off stump but angled sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Dunkley gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep. Tidy fielding by Ghosh prevents a boundary.

2.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Dunkley gets forward and defends

1.6 W OUT! Gaud finds a way through! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back but misses while trying a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Wyatt-Hodge has to depart

1.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and glances for 1 run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dunkley gets forward and eases a drive straight down the ground for 4 runs.

1.2 1lb Full, on line once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye.

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and glances through the off side for 1 run.

0.6 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Dunkley gets forward and sweeps for one run.

0.5 . Length ball, outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.4 . Pitched up, on a good line but angled across the batter. Dunkley pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance

0.3 1 Yorker, on line again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

0.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

0.1 1 Reddy pitches one up, on line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

19.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.3 2 Ecclestone now coming over the wicket to Kaur. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Kaur pushes forward and plays a pull for 2 runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Fifty for Kaur with a boundary! Yorker, outside off again. Kaur goes back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

19.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for one run.

18.6 1 Pitched up, outside leg once again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

18.5 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Full, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Dean down the ground.

18.4 . Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back but swings and misses while trying a late cut

18.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

18.2 1 Fifty for Kaur! Good line and length again. Kaur goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

18.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and pulls for a single run.

17.6 1 Smith pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Sharma pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

17.5 2 Smith now coming around the wicket to Sharma. Good length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a couple of runs.

17.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across. Kaur gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.3 . Smith now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Kaur goes back and cuts

17.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once more. Sharma gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

17.1 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Sharma pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

16.6 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

16.5 1 On a good line and length from Gibson. Sharma pushes forward and drives for one run on the leg side.

16.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Sharma pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off again. Kaur gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

16.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

16.1 2 Very short ball, pitching outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

15.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kaur gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for one run.

15.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

15.4 . Dean comes around the wicket to Sharma. Length ball, outside off again. Sharma moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side.

15.3 1 Good length from Dean, outside off stump once more. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

15.2 4 FOUR! Dean now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Kaur pushes forward and square cuts for four runs.

15.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma pushes forward and drives over the on side field for a run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Smith now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kaur. She moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

14.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Sharma goes back and plays a pull for a run.

14.5 1w Wide. Smith comes around the wicket. Pitching well down the leg side. Sharma pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

14.4 2 Full, pitching outside off. Sharma advances and drives straight down the ground for a couple of runs. Good fielding by Capsey results in 1 run being saved.

14.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Kaur goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

14.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Kaur moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square.

14.1 1 Good line and length. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Good line and length. Sharma pushes forward and edges for a single run.

13.4 1 Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off once more. Kaur pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

13.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kaur gets on the back foot and guides a cut for two runs. Tidy fielding by Smith saves a certain boundary.

13.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kaur goes back and plays a cut

13.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Kaur gets on the back foot and late cuts

13.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump.

12.6 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

12.5 . Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Kaur. Yorker, on a good line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

12.4 1 Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Sharma. On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

12.3 1 Ecclestone comes around the wicket to Kaur. Length ball, outside off stump. Kaur gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.2 1 Ecclestone comes over the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Sharma gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

12.1 1 Yorker, on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run.

11.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kaur. She gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

11.6 1w Wide. Pitching outside leg and angling across. Kaur moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

11.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and guides a cut

11.3 2 Dean now coming around the wicket to Sharma. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

11.2 1 Dean comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Kaur gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.1 1 Good length from Dean, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the on side field.

10.6 1 Bell now coming around the wicket to Sharma. Dropped in short by Bell, pitching outside off stump. Sharma rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

10.5 W OUT! Bell gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Rodrigues advances but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Rodrigues is bowled

10.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off but angling across Rodrigues. She goes back and edges for four runs back behind square.

10.3 1 Yorker, on a good line. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

10.1 . On a good line and length again. Rodrigues rocks back and guides a glance

9.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

9.5 1 Smith comes over the wicket to Rodrigues. Good line and length from Smith. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.4 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Kaur rocks back and cuts for a single run.

9.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off stump again. Kaur rocks back and guides a cut for four runs through point.

9.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the front foot and drives

9.1 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a couple of runs.

8.6 1 Good line and length from Gibson. Kaur moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the on side for a single run.

8.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Rodrigues rocks back and cuts shakily for a run.

8.4 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rodrigues gets forward and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind point.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Gibson, on a good line. Kaur goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

8.1 . Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

7.6 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and glances for four runs behind point on the off side.

7.5 1 Pitched up, on line. Kaur rocks back and pulls for one run.

7.4 1 Good length, outside off once more. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives for one run over the off side.

7.3 1 Good length, outside off. Kaur pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

7.2 . Full, on line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and defends

7.1 1 On a good line and length but angling across Rodrigues. She moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

6.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kaur gets forward and plays a paddle for a single run.

6.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for one run.

6.3 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives. She is then run out, as a result of some fantastic fielding by Ecclestone.

6.2 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Rodrigues rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

6.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Rodrigues creates space and plays a pull for 2 runs back behind square.

5.6 4 FOUR! Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs past the bowler.

5.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the back foot and cuts shakily

5.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good line and length from Dean once more. Bhatia gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

5.3 4 And another! Dean pitches one up, pitching near leg stump again. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a bad sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

5.2 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

5.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square.

4.6 1 Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

4.5 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

4.4 . Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Rodrigues. Full, outside off stump. Rodrigues goes back and cuts

4.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and drives down the ground for a single run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Bhatia. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

4.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

3.6 1 Dean now coming over the wicket to Rodrigues. Full, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets forward and eases a drive for a run past the bowler.

3.5 W OUT! LBW. Full, on line. Mandhana moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. The umpire gives Mandhana out LBW, however Mandhana signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mandhana is given out.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Mandhana gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

3.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Bhatia rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

3.2 . Full ball, on line once more. Bhatia pushes forward and punches a wild drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Bhatia pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

2.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bhatia gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

2.6 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Bhatia advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

2.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Bhatia moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

2.5 4 And another! Good length from Bell, on leg stump and angled across. Bhatia goes back and plays a square cut for 4 runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Bhatia gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

2.3 . Bell pitches one up, on line. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Bhatia. She moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a square cut

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Shafali Verma goes back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

1.4 1 Yorker, on line. Mandhana gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

1.3 . Yorker, outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and drives

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

1.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 2 Length ball, outside off. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs back behind square.

0.5 . Short ball, on a good line. Shafali Verma rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a late cut

0.5 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside leg.

0.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 4 runs behind point.

0.3 1 On a good line and length from Bell. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and pulls for one run down the ground.

0.2 1 Good line and length from Bell. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and outside edges through the off side for one run.