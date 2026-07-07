11.4 W OUT! Rashid gets one through! Full ball, on line. Varun moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, the stumps are disturbed, and Varun has to go

11.3 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Varun pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Varun pushes forward and drives on the off side.

11.1 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Varun gets on the front foot and drives

10.6 2 Full, outside off once again. Yadav gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field.

10.5 . On a good length, outside off once again. Yadav pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 W OUT! Tongue gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Harshit Rana goes back and cuts, but is caught by Banton back behind point.

10.3 . Good length from Tongue, outside off once again. Harshit Rana moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

10.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Harshit Rana gets forward and flicks

10.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Harshit Rana moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point.

9.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Harshit Rana pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

9.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Varun gets on the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Varun gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

9.3 . Length ball, outside off. Varun gets forward and defends

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Arshdeep Singh gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Buttler

9.1 2 Full, outside off stump. Arshdeep Singh moves onto the front foot and edges for 2 runs back behind point.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Arshdeep Singh moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point for a single run.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the front foot and drives for a run back behind point.

8.4 . Back of a length from Tongue, on a good line but angled across. Harshit Rana ducks out of the way

8.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Arshdeep Singh gets on the back foot and skies a bad pull down the ground for one run.

8.2 W OUT! Tongue gets the wicket! Good length from Tongue, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Dube rocks back and inside edges, and is caught by Buttler

8.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dube moves onto the back foot and defends

7.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Harshit Rana goes back but makes no contact while trying a cut

7.5 . On a good length, outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

7.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Harshit Rana gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Dube gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

7.1 W OUT! Stumped. On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma advances down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive. The glovework by Buttler is good. England appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Tilak Varma is short of the popping crease, and will have to go.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

6.5 . Rashid pitches one up, outside off. Tilak Varma gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

6.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Tilak Varma goes back and drives through the off side field.

6.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Harshit Rana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Rashid, outside leg. Harshit Rana gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

5.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma goes back and drives on the off side.

5.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Tilak Varma pushes forward and drives

5.4 . Full, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and defends

5.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Harshit Rana pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

4.6 W OUT! Archer gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Patel pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Buttler

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Archer, outside off stump. Patel goes back and lofts a ramp behind point on the off side for six runs.

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Patel creates space and punches a drive for 4 runs.

4.3 . Good line and length from Archer. Patel rocks back and plays a cut

4.2 1 On a good line and length. Tilak Varma gets forward and leg glances for one run.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Archer, pitching on leg. Iyer rocks back and lofts a flick, but is caught by Bethell back behind square.

3.6 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Bethell

3.5 . Full ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and defends

3.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and eases a drive for a run behind point.

2.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on leg stump. Iyer pushes forward and lofts a flick back behind square for four runs.

2.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Sooryavanshi goes back and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull, and is caught by Buttler

2.3 1 Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives for a run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Archer, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.1 . On a good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

1.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma goes back and edges, and is caught by Salt back through point.

1.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi pushes forward and eases a sloppy drive for one run down the ground.

1.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and flicks for six runs.

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

1.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

0.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and skies a cut for a half dozen runs behind point.

0.5 . Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

0.4 1 Full, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off. Abhishek Sharma gets forward but misses while trying a drive

0.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Abhishek Sharma shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

19.6 2 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Curran gets forward and eases a drive for one run. Archer is then run out at the bowler's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Tilak Varma.

19.4 . Yorker, outside off once more. Curran gets forward but lets the ball travel through to the keeper

19.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Archer gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

19.2 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off stump. Archer pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

19.1 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Jacks. He pushes forward and flicks for a run. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Patel.

18.6 . Back of a length from Yadav, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull

18.5 2 Yadav pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Curran gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

18.4 2 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Curran. He rocks back and plays a pull for two runs.

18.3 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Curran goes back and pulls sloppily for 2 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Harshit Rana.

18.2 1 Good line and length from Yadav. Jacks gets forward and flicks for one run.

18.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

17.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for two runs.

17.6 1w Wide. Harshit Rana pitches one up, too wide outside off.

17.5 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Curran goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Curran gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

17.3 2 Good line and length from Harshit Rana. Curran gets on the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs.

17.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

17.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

16.6 6 SIX! Patel pitches one up, on line. Jacks gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

16.5 . Patel pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jacks gets forward but watches that one pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Patel once again. Jacks gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs back behind square.

16.3 . Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Jacks gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 W OUT! Caught. Patel pitches one up, outside off once more. Salt moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Arshdeep Singh behind point.

16.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Salt moves onto the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

15.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

15.2 . Varun pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Curran pushes forward and drives on the leg side.

15.1 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Salt goes back and drives for a single run on the off side.

14.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for a run back behind point.

14.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Curran moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Curran rocks back and plays a cut back through point for a couple of runs.

13.4 1 Fifty comes up for Salt! Good length from Patel, pitching outside off. Salt pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Curran pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

13.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Salt gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

13.1 . Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Salt pushes forward and drives on the off side.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Yadav, pitching on leg and angled across. Curran goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

12.5 1 Yadav pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Salt pushes forward and punches a drive behind point for a single run.

12.4 . Full toss, outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and glances behind point on the off side.

12.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Yadav but angling across the batter. Salt goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Curran gets forward and glances for a single run behind point on the off side.

11.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Harshit Rana! Back of a length from Harshit Rana, outside off. Banton gets on the back foot and ramps, but is caught by Patel behind point.

11.4 4 FOUR! Harshit Rana pitches one up, outside off once again. Bethell gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Varun, outside off stump. Salt rocks back and slices a cut for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Yadav costing 3 runs.

9.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Varun once more. Salt gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for four runs.

9.4 2 On a good line and length once more. Salt gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

9.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bethell gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Salt rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Varun once more. Salt gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

8.6 . CHANCE! Good length from Yadav, on leg stump and angled across Bethell. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull. There's an attempt at a run out from Patel's throw.

8.6 1w Wide. Yadav drops one in short, pitching outside off stump but angling far across the batter.

8.5 1 Good length, outside off once again. Salt goes back and pulls for one run.

8.4 . Full ball, outside off. Salt pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

8.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Bethell pushes forward and flicks for a single run back behind square.

8.2 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! Good length from Yadav, outside off stump. Brook gets on the back foot and skies a bad pull, and is caught by Abhishek Sharma

8.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Brook goes back and lofts a drive for 4 runs.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Varun once again. Brook gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.5 2 Good line and length from Varun but angling across. Brook gets forward and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a pair of runs.

7.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Salt moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

7.3 1 On a good line and length from Varun. Brook goes back and flicks for a single run.

7.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Brook gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for two runs.

7.1 1 Good length from Varun, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt rocks back and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brook steps away but opts to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper

6.5 1 Good length from Dube, outside off stump. Salt pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run. The ball is misfielded by Tilak Varma.

6.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Salt moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Brook moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point for a run.

6.2 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Brook gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs.

6.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Salt gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

5.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across Brook. He rocks back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

5.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Salt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

5.4 1 Good line and length again. Brook pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Salt gets forward and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

5.2 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Brook moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

5.1 W OUT! Bowled. Full, on a good line. Buttler moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Buttler is bowled

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Salt gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

4.5 1 Full, on line. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Buttler gets forward and drives for four runs on the off side.

4.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot and drives

4.2 . Good length from Harshit Rana, outside off stump. Buttler goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Buttler gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the leg side for six runs.

3.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Buttler moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

3.4 2 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Buttler pushes forward and lofts a drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Buttler goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching on a good line. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.6 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets forward and defends for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Buttler goes back and pulls behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Salt moves onto the front foot and drives for one run on the off side. The ball is misfielded by Iyer.

2.3 1 Arshdeep Singh pitches one up, outside off once again. Buttler gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point on the off side.

2.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Buttler gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

1.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

1.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angling across Salt. He steps away and eases a drive for one run.

1.4 4 FOUR! Harshit Rana pitches one up, on a good line again. Salt gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

1.3 1 Good line and length from Harshit Rana. Buttler rocks back and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

1.1 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Salt pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

0.4 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Salt moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. India appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. India call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

0.3 . Good length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside off. Salt rocks back and punches a drive

0.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Salt pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke