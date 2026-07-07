Match details England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India 07.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series England vs India 2026
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Saturday, July 11, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, July 07, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Trent Bridge, West Bridgford, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Archer Jofra, Baker Sonny, Banton Tom, Bethell Jacob, Brook Harry, Buttler Jos, Coles James Matthew, Cox Jordan, Curran Sam, Dawson Liam, Jacks Will, Mahmood Saqib, Rashid Adil, Salt Phil, Tongue Josh, Wood Luke
|Bench
|no information yet
India Squad
|Players
|Bishnoi Ravi, Chakravarthy Varun, Dube Shivam, Iyer Shreyas, Kishan Ishan, Krishna Prasidh, Patel Axar, Rana Harshit, Samson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Shedge Suryansh, Singh Arshdeep, Sundar Washington, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Varma Tilak, Yadav Prince
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Trent Bridge
|City
|West Bridgford
|Capacity
|17500
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Radcliffe Road End
Match has not started yet