Match details England vs India T20i T20 Series England vs India 07.07.2026

T20i

West Bridgford

ENG
ENG
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:T20 Series England vs India 2026
Date:Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - Saturday, July 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 07, 2026 04:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Trent Bridge, West Bridgford, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Archer Jofra, Baker Sonny, Banton Tom, Bethell Jacob, Brook Harry, Buttler Jos, Coles James Matthew, Cox Jordan, Curran Sam, Dawson Liam, Jacks Will, Mahmood Saqib, Rashid Adil, Salt Phil, Tongue Josh, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

India Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chakravarthy Varun, Dube Shivam, Iyer Shreyas, Kishan Ishan, Krishna Prasidh, Patel Axar, Rana Harshit, Samson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Shedge Suryansh, Singh Arshdeep, Sundar Washington, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Varma Tilak, Yadav Prince
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumTrent Bridge
CityWest Bridgford
Capacity17500
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toRadcliffe Road End

Match has not started yet