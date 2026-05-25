13.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for one run past the bowler.

13.4 . On a good length, outside off. Kemp pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

13.4 1w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angling far across the batter.

13.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and drives down the ground for a single run. Tidy fielding by Mair prevents a boundary.

13.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

12.6 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Bouchier gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

12.5 . On a good line and length. Bouchier gets on the back foot and drives

12.4 . Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Bouchier moves down the pitch and eases a drive

12.4 1w Wide. Kerr comes over the wicket. Pitching well down the leg side. Bouchier rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

12.3 1 Kerr now coming around the wicket. Good line and length from Kerr again. Kemp gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side for four runs.

11.6 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

11.5 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Bouchier goes back and drives

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Knight gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

11.1 . Good line and length from Mair. Knight rocks back and cuts. Tidy work in the field by NH Patel results in 2 runs being saved.

10.5 . Full ball, on line again. Knight advances and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Good line and length from NH Patel. Knight moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

10.2 . On a good line and length. Bouchier advances and eases a wild drive

10.1 . Good line and length from NH Patel. Bouchier gets on the front foot and defends

9.6 1 Good line and length. Bouchier advances and drives for 1 run.

9.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bouchier gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground.

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Knight gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

9.4 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside off.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Bouchier gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

8.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bouchier gets on the front foot and plays a wild drive for a single run.

8.5 2 Good line and length. Bouchier gets forward and drives for two runs.

8.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

8.4 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a shaky sweep for a run back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Halliday. A really difficult chance for Halliday there.

8.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

8.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Bouchier goes back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

8.1 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Knight gets on the front foot and drives

7.6 . Good line and length once again. Bouchier gets forward and eases a drive

7.4 . On a good line and length from Illing. Knight gets forward and edges

7.2 . On a good line and length. Knight moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

7.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Knight. She gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

6.6 . Yorker, outside off. Bouchier advances and eases a poor drive

6.5 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Bouchier pushes forward and drives

6.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Knight advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bouchier advances and drives for one run straight down the ground.

6.2 1 On a good line and length again. Knight pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier rocks back and glances for a run behind square.

5.6 . Good length from Illing, pitching on leg and angled across Knight. She pushes forward and defends

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Dunkley gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.1 . Good length from Illing, on leg stump and angled across Dunkley. She pushes forward and finesses a glance

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier pushes forward and drives

4.5 1 Good line and length from Mair. Dunkley rocks back and glances for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Dunkley rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

4.3 . Good length from Mair, outside off stump. Dunkley goes back and cuts

4.2 . Mair pitches one up, on a good line. Dunkley pushes forward and eases a drive

4.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Dunkley pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.6 2 On a good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

3.6 2w Wide. On leg stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, however the ball beats Gaze and trickles away for 2 wides.

3.5 . On a good line and length once more. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Kerr pitches one up, on a good line. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives

3.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Kerr once again. Dunkley pushes forward and scoops for four runs back behind square.

3.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive past the bowler for a single run.

3.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bouchier rocks back and glances

2.6 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and defends

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for four runs.

2.4 1 Good line and length once more. Bouchier gets on the back foot and drives averagely down the ground for a run.

2.3 . On a good line and length. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

2.2 . Good length from NH Patel, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

1.6 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Capsey moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

1.4 1lb Length ball, outside leg. Capsey gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye back behind square.

1.3 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.2 1 Good line and length from Illing. Dunkley gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

1.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Dunkley goes back but misses while trying a pull

1.1 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Capsey. She moves onto the front foot and glances behind square for 1 run.

0.6 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across Dunkley. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance. New Zealand Women appeal, however the umpire gives Dunkley not out.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and defends

0.4 1lb On a good line and length once more. Capsey moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

0.3 1 Good line and length from Mair once more. Dunkley gets on the back foot and glances for one run behind square.

0.2 . Mair pitches one up, on line. Dunkley gets forward and eases a drive

0.1 1 Free hit. On a good line and length. Capsey backs away and lifts a bad pull for a run.

0.1 nb No ball. Good line and length from Mair. Dunkley gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

18.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Illing gets forward and glances on the leg side for a run.

18.5 . Good line and length from Gibson. Illing moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

18.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Illing goes back and pulls

18.4 . Good length from Gibson, outside off. Illing goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

18.3 1 Good line and length. Mair gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

18.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Illing gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

18.1 1 Good line and length from Gibson once again. Mair rocks back and pulls down the ground for 1 run.

17.6 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Illing moves onto the front foot and guides a glance behind square on the leg side.

17.5 4 Wong now coming around the wicket to Illing. Good line and length but angled across Illing. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance, resulting in four leg byes back behind square. The ball is misfielded by AE Jones costing England Women 4 runs.

17.4 1 On a good line and length from Wong. Mair moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

17.3 . Wong comes over the wicket. Good length from Wong, outside leg. Mair gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

17.2 1 Wong comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Wong once more. Illing moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for a run.

17.1 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length once more. Kerr gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Kerr is bowled

16.6 . Good line and length. Mair rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

16.6 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Mair goes back but swings and misses while attempting a glance

16.5 1 CHANCE! Good line and length from Ecclestone. Kerr gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Knight's throw. A really difficult chance for Knight there.

16.4 . Length ball, outside off. Kerr gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

16.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Mair pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

16.2 1 Full ball, on line. Kerr moves down the pitch and drives for a single run down the ground. Tidy work in the field by Dean prevents a certain boundary.

16.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

15.6 . On a good line and length. Mair gets forward and drives sloppily

15.5 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Good line and length from Smith. NH Patel pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. England Women appeal, the umpire agrees, and NH Patel has to depart

15.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Smith again. Kerr pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Smith. NH Patel pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

15.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. NH Patel gets on the front foot and drives

14.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Kerr gets forward and drives

14.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across NH Patel. She moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

14.3 W OUT! Gibson gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Green gets on the back foot and skies a wild pull, and is caught by Bouchier

14.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kerr pushes forward and tucks a glance for a single run.

14.1 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Kerr gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

13.6 1 Good line and length from Dean. Kerr moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Green gets forward and glances through the on side field for a run.

13.4 1 Dean now coming around the wicket to Kerr. Good length from Dean, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Kerr moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance for a run.

13.3 1 Good line and length again. Green gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

13.2 1 Good line and length from Dean. Kerr gets forward and eases a sloppy drive for 1 run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

12.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Gibson. Green moves onto the front foot and drives on the leg side for four runs.

12.5 . Good length from Gibson, pitching near leg stump and angling across Green. She rocks back and drives shakily

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Kerr moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

12.3 . Good length from Gibson, on leg stump and angling across. Kerr pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

12.2 1 Good line and length once more. Green goes back and eases a drive for one run.

12.1 . On a good line and length. Green goes back and guides a late cut

11.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and eases a drive

11.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

11.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Green moves onto the front foot and drives

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Smith once more. Kerr goes back and guides a cut for a run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Smith once more. Green gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.6 . On a good line and length once again. Kerr rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

10.4 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives for one run through the off side.

10.3 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Green gets forward and drives down the ground.

10.2 1 Good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

10.1 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Kerr pushes forward and drives

9.6 . On a good line and length from Wong once again. Green pushes forward and defends

9.5 1 Short ball, on a good line. Kerr rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

9.4 . On a good line and length from Wong once again. Kerr gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Kerr pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

9.1 1 On a good line and length again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.6 . Good line and length from Ecclestone. Kerr gets forward and defends

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and punches a drive

8.4 W OUT! Ecclestone finds a way through! Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sharp steps away but makes no contact while trying a cut, the ball gets through, and Sharp is bowled

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sharp rocks back and drives

8.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Sharp gets forward and punches a drive

8.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side.

7.5 . Good line and length from Dean once more. Halliday goes back and eases a drive

7.4 . Dean now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Good line and length from Dean. Halliday gets forward and tucks a glance

7.3 1 Dean now coming over the wicket to Green. Full ball, on a good line. Green pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

7.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Halliday pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 1 run.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Halliday pushes forward and flicks

6.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Ecclestone down the ground.

6.5 . Gibson pitches one up, on a good line. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a drive

6.4 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run back behind point.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Gibson. Halliday rocks back and cuts

6.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Kerr goes back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

6.1 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kerr moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Devine goes back and pulls sloppily

5.5 . On a good line and length from Dean. Devine gets on the back foot and glances

5.4 . On a good line and length. Devine gets on the front foot and drives

5.3 W OUT! Dean breaks through! On a good line and length from Dean. Gaze moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a reverse sweep, the ball gets through, and Gaze is bowled

5.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gaze gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for a pair of runs.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Gaze gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep

4.6 4 FOUR! Ecclestone pitches one up, on line again. Kerr pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

4.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line once again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive

4.4 . Yorker, on line. Kerr advances and punches a drive

4.3 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kerr. She steps away and guides a cut

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and guides a glance

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kerr goes back and slices a mediocre cut

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Wong. Gaze pushes forward and drives for six runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Gaze moves onto the front foot and scoops for 4 runs back behind square.

3.4 . On a good line and length. Gaze rocks back and glances

3.3 . Good line and length. Gaze rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gaze pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp. England Women appeal, but Gaze is given not out.

3.1 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump. Kerr moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square on the on side.

2.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Gaze gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive

2.5 . On a good line and length once again. Gaze pushes forward and defends

2.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Smith. Gaze gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

2.3 1 Good line and length from Smith once again. Kerr moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

2.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets forward and eases a drive

2.1 W OUT! Smith gets the wicket! Good length from Smith, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bates gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps averagely, and is caught by Dunkley

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaze pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Bates. She gets forward and tucks a glance for a single run.

1.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Bates steps away, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

1.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Gaze gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run back behind point.

1.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Gaze rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

1.2 1 Good line and length from Wong once again. Bates shuffles down the pitch and inside edges for a single run.

1.1 . On a good line and length from Wong once more. Bates gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Bates moves down the pitch and glances on the on side for a single run.

0.5 . Good line and length from Smith once more. Bates gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps shakily

0.4 . Good line and length from Smith. Bates moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 . Smith pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bates moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive

0.2 . Full toss, on line again. Bates pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.