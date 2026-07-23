11.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and defends

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Ngarava.

11.3 W OUT! Consecutive dismissals! Good line and length from Muzarabani again. Ishan Kishan gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Myers

11.2 . Good length from Muzarabani, outside off once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to pass through to Marumani unchallenged

11.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Iyer gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

10.6 6 SIX! Nyamhuri drops one in short, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and lifts a pull for six runs behind square.

10.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

10.5 2 Short, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan goes back and plays a pull back behind square for a couple of runs.

10.4 . Nyamhuri comes over the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side.

10.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer rocks back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Nyamhuri, outside off stump again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

10.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan goes back and outside edges behind point for a run.

9.6 1 Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

9.5 . Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket to Ishan Kishan. On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza once again. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 1 On a good line and length from Sikandar Raza. Iyer gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.3 . Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket. Good length from Sikandar Raza, outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and punches a drive

9.2 1 Sikandar Raza now coming around the wicket to Ishan Kishan. Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for one run.

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Evans, outside off stump again. Iyer rocks back and late cuts for 1 run behind point.

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

8.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

8.4 1 Evans now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

8.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Back of a length, on a good line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

8.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a leg glance

8.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Iyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

7.6 1 Sikandar Raza now coming over the wicket to Iyer. Sikandar Raza pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets forward and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

7.5 1 Sikandar Raza comes around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan rocks back and leg glances for one run.

7.3 2 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Iyer. He gets forward and edges behind point for a couple of runs.

7.2 . Good length from Sikandar Raza, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side.

7.1 . Back of a length from Sikandar Raza, pitching on a good line. Iyer goes back and inside edges onto the pads while trying a drive

6.6 1 Ngarava now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Ngarava, pitching outside off once more. Iyer goes back and guides a cut for one run behind point.

6.5 . Short, pitching outside off stump again. Iyer steps away but decides to allow the ball to through to Marumani untouched

6.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Iyer rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut. ZIMBABWE appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. ZIMBABWE call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

6.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

6.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and drives for a pair of runs.

5.5 4 FOUR MORE! Nyamhuri drops one in short, pitching outside off. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

5.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and edges

5.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for 4 runs.

4.5 6 And another! 50 up for Sooryavanshi in emphatic style! Muzarabani pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Sooryavanshi creates space and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

4.4 2 Short of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back and drives back behind point for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

3.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Ishan Kishan gets on the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a run back behind square.

3.5 . Good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

3.4 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Sooryavanshi. He goes back and leg glances for a run.

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Sooryavanshi steps back and drives down the ground.

3.2 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sooryavanshi. He gets forward and flicks for six runs back behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi gets forward and lifts a drive for four runs.

2.6 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a cut

2.2 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, on a good line once more. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and defends

2.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sooryavanshi creates space and cuts back behind point for a single run.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Ngarava. Sooryavanshi gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep for 1 run.

1.5 2 Full, outside leg and angled across the batter. Sooryavanshi steps back and flicks for 2 runs behind square. Fantastic work in the field by Madhevere prevents a certain boundary.

1.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Sooryavanshi backs away and drives on the off side for a half dozen runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and eases a drive for four runs.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on a good line. Sooryavanshi goes back and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

1.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Ngarava, too wide outside leg. Sooryavanshi gets forward but misses while trying a flick

1.1 . Good line and length from Ngarava again. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.6 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, on leg stump and angled across Abhishek Sharma. He moves down the pitch and inside edges

0.5 . Short of a length, on line once again. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and defends

0.4 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run.

0.3 . Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi steps away but misses while trying a late cut

19.4 1 Yadav pitches one up, on line. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Iyer.

19.2 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Madhevere moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square for 1 run. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Dube and Ishan Kishan.

19.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs back behind point.

18.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Marumani moves onto the front foot and leg glances for four runs.

18.3 . Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching near leg stump and angling across Marumani. He advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

18.2 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, outside off. Madhevere rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

18.1 1 Back of a length from MP Yadav, pitching outside off. Marumani moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

17.6 1 Back of a length from Dube, on line again. Marumani gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

17.5 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Marumani goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

17.4 6 And another! Short of a length, on a good line. Marumani rocks back and lofts a pull for six runs.

17.3 1 Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside off. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.2 2 Short of a length, on line. Madhevere shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a couple of runs back behind square.

17.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Marumani rocks back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a run.

16.4 . Good line and length. Marumani gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep

16.3 1 Back of a length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

16.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Madhevere pushes forward and edges

16.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Madhevere gets forward and plays a drive for six runs.

16.1 1w Wide. Ravi Bishnoi pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Madhevere pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a sweep

15.6 1 Full ball, outside off again. Madhevere creates space and drives for 1 run down the ground.

15.5 4 And again! Back of a length, outside off stump again. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

14.4 1 Yadav now coming around the wicket to Marumani. Full ball, pitching outside off. Marumani gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

14.3 . Back of a length from Yadav, on line. Marumani rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 . Short of a length, on line again. Madhevere creates space and leg glances shakily

13.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marumani goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

13.3 2 Back of a length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off. Marumani goes back and plays a cut for two runs.

13.2 . Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off stump. Marumani gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

12.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Burl goes back and lofts a shaky pull for one run.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere steps back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

12.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Burl moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

12.2 1 Good length from Dube, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere creates space and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for a single run.

11.4 1lb Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off. Madhevere pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a ramp, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the leg side.

10.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Burl goes back and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

9.2 1lb Full, outside off stump once again. Madhevere pushes forward and plays a ramp for one leg bye behind square.

7.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Burl gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.