Match details Zimbabwe vs India T20i T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India 23.07.2026

T20i

Harare

ZIM
ZIM
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:T20 Series Zimbabwe vs India 2026
Date:Thursday, July 23, 2026 - Sunday, July 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 23, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Zimbabwe Squad

PlayersAkram Faraz, Bennet Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wesley, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton
Benchno information yet

India Squad

PlayersAhmed Khaleel, Bishnoi Ravi, Deshpande Tushar, Dube Shivam, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Gill Shubman, Jaiswal Yashasvi, Jurel Dhruv, Khan Avesh, Kumar Mukesh, Parag Riyan, Reddy Nithish, Samson Sanju, Sharma Abhishek, Singh Rinku, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumHarare Sports Club
CityHarare
Capacity10000
EndsPrayag End
Hosts toCycle Pure End

Match has not started yet