Squads Belize vs Brazil T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 24.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Banner Andrew
batsman
Avery Richard
bowler
Banner Gareth
bowler
Frazao Luiz Gabriel
no information yet
Banner Nathan
batsman
Goncalves Luiz
no information yet
Bevans Kenroy
no information yet
Haroon Yasar
no information yet
Bonner Lawrence
no information yet
Hernandes Miguel
no information yet
Broaster Roy
no information yet
Izidoro Assuncao Michel Felipe
no information yet
Casasola Ordell
no information yet
Machado Chrystian
no information yet
Castillo Maurice
all rounder
Maximo Lucas
no information yet
Mcfadzean Leon
no information yet
Maximo William
no information yet
Moses Kenthon
no information yet
Morais Luiz
no information yet
Moses Tayshaun
no information yet
Muller Luiz
no information yet
Oxley Alexander
no information yet
Nascimento Riquelmi
no information yet
Patterson T'shaka
all rounder
Oliveira Gabriel
no information yet
Scott Greg
no information yet
Passoni Breno
no information yet
Smith Risdon
no information yet