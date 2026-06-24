Squads Belize vs Brazil T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 24.06.2026

T20i

BEL
BEL

134

BRA
BRA

133

Playing

BEL
BEL
BRA
BRA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BEL
BEL
BRA
BRA
First TeamSecond Team
Frazao Luiz Gabriel

no information yet

Goncalves Luiz

no information yet

Bevans Kenroy

no information yet

Haroon Yasar

no information yet

Bonner Lawrence

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Hernandes Miguel

no information yet

Broaster Roy

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Casasola Ordell

no information yet

Machado Chrystian

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Castillo Maurice

all rounder

Maximo Lucas

no information yet

Mcfadzean Leon

no information yet

Maximo William

no information yet

Moses Kenthon

no information yet

Morais Luiz

no information yet

Moses Tayshaun

no information yet

Muller Luiz

no information yet

Oxley Alexander

no information yet

Nascimento Riquelmi

no information yet

Oliveira Gabriel

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Scott Greg

no information yet

Passoni Breno

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Smith Risdon

no information yet