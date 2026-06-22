Squads Brazil vs Panama T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 22.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Avery Richard
bowler
Ahir Anilkumar Natubhai
bowler
Frazao Luiz Gabriel
no information yet
Ahir Khandubhai
no information yet
Goncalves Luiz
no information yet
Ahir Rahul
batsman
Haroon Yasar
no information yet
Bhai Ahir Parth
no information yet
Hernandes Miguel
no information yet
Bhoola Abdulla
no information yet
Izidoro Assuncao Michel Felipe
no information yet
Dahyabhai Ahir Dilip
no information yet
Machado Chrystian
no information yet
Ebrahim Desai Sohel
no information yet
Maximo Lucas
no information yet
Jasat Mahmud
no information yet
Maximo William
no information yet
Jayeshbhai Patel Parth
no information yet
Morais Luiz
no information yet
Patel Ahmed
all rounder
Muller Luiz
no information yet
Patel Faizan
batsman
Nascimento Riquelmi
no information yet
Sohel Patel Mohmad
batsman
Oliveira Gabriel
no information yet
Tarajia Irfan
all rounder
Passoni Breno
no information yet