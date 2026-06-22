Squads Brazil vs Panama T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier 22.06.2026

T20i

BRA
BRA

86

PAN
PAN

155

Playing

BRA
BRA
PAN
PAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BRA
BRA
PAN
PAN
First TeamSecond Team
Frazao Luiz Gabriel

no information yet

Ahir Khandubhai

no information yet

Goncalves Luiz

no information yet

Ahir Rahul

batsman

Haroon Yasar

no information yet

Bhai Ahir Parth

no information yet

Hernandes Miguel

no information yet

Bhoola Abdulla

no information yet

Dahyabhai Ahir Dilip

no information yet

Machado Chrystian

no information yet

Ebrahim Desai Sohel

no information yet

Maximo Lucas

no information yet

Jasat Mahmud

no information yet

Maximo William

no information yet

Jayeshbhai Patel Parth

no information yet

Morais Luiz

no information yet

Patel Ahmed

all rounder

Muller Luiz

no information yet

Nascimento Riquelmi

no information yet

Oliveira Gabriel

no information yet

Tarajia Irfan

all rounder

Passoni Breno

no information yet