18.5 . Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wareham creates room and punches a drive

18.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Perry pushes forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Shafali Verma on the off side.

18.3 . Good length from Charani, pitching outside off. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner moves onto the front foot and glances back through point for a single run.

18.1 1 Good line and length. Perry gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through point on the off side.

17.6 4 FOUR! Gardner brings up her 50 with a boundary! Pitched up, outside off stump. Gardner goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

17.5 1 Full toss, outside leg and angling across the batter. Perry moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for 1 run.

17.4 1 Sharma pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Gardner gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the leg side field for one run.

17.3 4 Fifty for Gardner in emphatic style! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Gardner creates room and plays a paddle for four runs behind square.

16.6 4 FOUR! Perry brings up her 50 with a boundary! Free hit, and Perry makes the most of it. Full, outside off stump again. Perry advances and drives for four runs over the off side field.

16.6 nb No ball. Singh pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets forward but decides to allow it to go through to the keeper untouched

16.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Perry steps back and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Singh pitches one up, outside off once again. Gardner shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.3 6 SIX! Good length from Singh, outside off stump. Gardner gets forward and lofts a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

16.2 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Gardner gets forward and punches a drive

16.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Perry rocks back and pulls shakily for a single run.

15.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run through the on side field.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Gardner creates room and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

15.4 1 On a good line and length. Perry pushes forward and glances for a single run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off once more. Perry pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs behind point. The ball is misfielded by Gaud costing India Women 3 runs.

15.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Gardner goes back and pulls for one run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gardner rocks back and pulls for four runs.

14.6 1 Good length from Charani, outside off stump once again. Gardner creates room and skies a drive for a run.

14.5 1 Free hit. Full toss, outside off again. Perry gets forward and drives for a single run.

14.5 nb And another! No ball. Full ball, outside off again. Perry gets forward and tucks a glance behind point for four runs.

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner moves down the pitch and drives for a single run over the off side.

14.3 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs back behind square.

14.2 1 Good line and length from Charani once more. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the leg side field.

14.1 1 On a good line and length. Gardner creates room and pulls poorly for a run back behind square.

13.6 . Full toss, outside leg and angling across Perry. She moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

13.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Perry pushes forward and skies a drive down the ground for a pair of runs. Tidy work in the field by Yadav and Rodrigues results in a boundary being saved.

13.4 1 Full, on a good line. Gardner steps back and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

13.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Gardner moves down the pitch and flicks a glance for two runs on the on side.

13.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Perry advances and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

13.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angled across Gardner. She gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

12.6 2 On a good line and length from Yadav. Perry moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs.

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once more. Perry backs away and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and drives for a single run.

12.3 . On a good line and length. Gardner pushes forward and drives down the ground.

12.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Gardner rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

12.1 4 FOUR! Yadav pitches one up, outside off once again. Gardner gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs on the off side.

11.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Perry goes back and glances on the off side.

11.5 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and glances for 2 runs behind point on the off side.

11.4 1 Shafali Verma pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Perry moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Shafali Verma. Perry moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for one run.

11.2 1 Good line and length. Gardner creates room and guides a glance for one run on the on side.

11.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Perry creates room and tucks a glance on the on side for one run.

10.6 1 Yadav now coming around the wicket to Perry. Good length from Yadav, outside off. Perry advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets forward and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

10.4 . Good line and length from Yadav. Perry moves down the pitch and finesses a glance

10.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Gardner creates room and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

10.2 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Gardner rocks back and cuts

10.1 1 CHANCE! Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off. Perry steps away and square cuts for 1 run. There's an attempt at a run out from Sharma's throw.

9.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry steps back and guides a glance for a run down the ground.

9.5 1 On a good line and length. Gardner backs away and glances for 1 run.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Perry steps away and plays a drive past the bowler for one run.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Gardner moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

9.2 . Good line and length. Gardner gets on the front foot and glances

9.1 W OUT! Sharma breaks through! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Yadav

8.6 . On a good line and length. Perry advances down the pitch and drives

8.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Perry gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance

8.4 . Charani now coming around the wicket to Perry. On a good line and length from Charani. Perry gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Perry moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mooney advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the on side field for 1 run.

8.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Perry gets on the front foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Perry creates space and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

7.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching near leg stump and angled across Mooney. She moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Sharma once more. Perry rocks back and finesses a glance for a run down the ground.

7.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Perry backs away and plays a pull for four runs.

7.2 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off. Mooney backs away and tucks a glance through the off side for a run.

7.1 . CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump. Mooney advances down the pitch and tucks a shaky glance. There's an attempt at a run out from Sharma's throw.

6.6 W OUT! Charani gets the wicket! Full ball, on line. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Mandhana on the off side.

6.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

6.4 1lb Good length, outside off stump. Litchfield backs away, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a switch hit back behind square, resulting in one leg bye. India Women appeal, however umpire Perera gives Litchfield not out.

6.3 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield backs away and plays a drive over the off side field for two runs.

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield creates room and reverse sweeps sloppily

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Charani. Mooney advances and eases a drive for a single run straight down the ground.

5.6 1 On a good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

5.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Litchfield gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

5.4 . Full, on a good line. Litchfield gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive

5.3 2 Good length from Shafali Verma, pitching outside off again. Litchfield steps away and plays a switch hit behind point on the off side for a couple of runs.

5.2 2lb Good length from Shafali Verma, outside leg and angling across. Litchfield moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 2 leg byes behind square on the on side. India Women appeal, however umpire JM Williams is unmoved.

5.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves down the pitch and plays a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

4.6 1 Good line and length. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the on side.

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mooney pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

4.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney goes back and cuts

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Mooney advances down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

4.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Mooney creates room and lofts a drive for 2 runs. Tidy work in the field by Gaud prevents a boundary.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Litchfield. She steps back but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep back through point.

3.5 . Good length from Shafali Verma, outside off. Litchfield gets on the back foot and late cuts

3.4 . Shafali Verma pitches one up, outside off stump. Litchfield backs away and drives

3.3 1 Shafali Verma pitches one up, outside off. Mooney gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

3.2 . CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney creates space and glances. A real run out chance but Australia Women survive the attempt from Shafali Verma's throw.

3.1 . On a good line and length from Shafali Verma. Mooney backs away and glances

2.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield creates space but makes no contact while trying a ramp

2.5 . Good length, outside off. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives down the ground.

2.4 . On a good length, outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side.

2.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets on the front foot and eases a drive

2.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mooney steps away and plays a cut for a single run back through point.

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney gets forward but misses while attempting to play a late cut

1.6 4 And another! Full, outside leg and angled across. Litchfield creates space and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gaud, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

1.4 . Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Good length from Gaud, outside off stump. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and glances

1.3 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Litchfield goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

1.2 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney moves down the pitch and glances for a single run through the off side field.

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Litchfield creates room and lofts a pull for a single run.

0.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney creates space and late cuts for a couple of runs.

0.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Litchfield. She rocks back and tucks a glance for a run.

0.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

0.4 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

0.4 3w Wide. Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling wildly across Litchfield. She gets on the back foot and makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

0.3 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length. Litchfield goes back and glances

0.2 W OUT! LBW. Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length. Voll goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. India Women appeal for LBW, however Voll is given not out. India Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Voll must depart.

0.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Voll backs away and cuts square for four runs.

19.5 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line once again. Kaur creates space and lofts a drive, but is caught by Perry on the off side.

19.4 6 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line. Kaur creates room and drives for a half dozen runs on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Litchfield.

19.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Kaur brings up her fifty by clearing the rope! Good length, outside leg and angled across Kaur. She backs away and skies a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

19.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kaur backs away and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

19.1 1 Good length from Molineux, outside off once again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and edges back through point for a run.

18.6 1 DROPPED! Sutherland pitches one up, outside off once more. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Carey.

18.5 6 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off once again. Rodrigues backs away and pulls averagely for six runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Wareham.

18.4 . Length ball, outside off again. Rodrigues gets forward and eases a drive

18.3 1 Good length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Kaur steps back and sweeps for a run.

18.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Kaur gets on the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

18.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues steps away and flicks behind square for 1 run.

17.6 2 Molineux now coming over the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kaur. She creates room and plays a flick for two runs.

17.5 1 Good length, outside off. Rodrigues backs away and drives through the on side field for one run.

17.4 1 On a good line and length from Molineux. Kaur goes back and glances through the on side field for a run.

17.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.

17.2 1 Molineux pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kaur. She steps away and lifts a mediocre drive over the off side for one run.

17.1 1 Good length from Molineux, outside off. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and outside edges for a run behind square.

16.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

16.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kaur steps away and drives through the off side field for a single run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Kaur moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

16.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Rodrigues creates room and pulls for a single run.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kaur gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

16.1 1 Good line and length. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for one run.

15.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kaur creates room and cuts

15.5 4 FOUR! Wareham pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kaur moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

15.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Rodrigues gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

15.3 . Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

15.2 . Full, outside leg and angling across. Rodrigues steps away, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. Umpire Williams gives Rodrigues out LBW, but Rodrigues signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

15.1 2 CHANCE! Good line and length once more. Rodrigues backs away and drives for a single run. A run out chance but India Women survive the attempt from Molineux's throw. The missed run out attempt allows Rodrigues and Kaur to scamper through for a overthrow.

14.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

14.5 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Rodrigues creates room and drives

14.4 1 Full, on a good line. Kaur gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Sutherland, pitching outside off. Kaur goes back and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Dropped in short by Sutherland, pitching outside leg and angling across. Rodrigues steps back and plays a pull for 1 run.

14.1 2 Full toss, on line. Rodrigues gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a couple of runs.

13.6 . Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off. Kaur creates room and guides a square cut

13.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Rodrigues pushes forward and glances for 1 run on the on side.

13.4 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across Kaur. She moves onto the back foot and glances for a run through the on side field.

13.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kaur creates space and punches a drive for four runs.

13.2 2 Full, outside off again. Kaur gets forward and drives sloppily for two runs.

13.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kaur creates space and cuts

12.6 2 Hamilton now coming over the wicket. Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues steps back and guides a square cut behind point for a pair of runs.

12.5 1 Good line and length from Hamilton. Kaur gets forward and guides a glance on the leg side for one run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Kaur creates room and plays a square cut behind point for four runs.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kaur gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a square cut

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run on the leg side.

12.1 1 Hamilton pitches one up, on a good line. Kaur moves onto the front foot and lifts a wild glance for 1 run over the on side field.

11.6 1 Wareham pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kaur gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a run on the leg side.

11.5 . Wareham pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Kaur pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Rodrigues pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

11.3 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside off. Rodrigues steps away and plays a reverse sweep. Mandhana is then run out at the bowler's end, after some tidy fielding by Hamilton and Wareham.

11.2 1 Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 1 run.

11.1 . Good length from Wareham, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward and eases a drive

10.6 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good line and length from Sutherland. Mandhana creates room and plays a pull for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana steps away and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

10.4 . Sutherland now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. On a good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

10.3 1 Good line and length from Sutherland. Rodrigues rocks back and flicks for a single run.

10.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Rodrigues steps away but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

10.2 1 Good line and length from Sutherland once more. Mandhana creates room and drives for a single run. Good work in the field by Litchfield results in 1 run being saved.

10.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Mandhana. She gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance. Australia Women appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. Australia Women call for a review. The decision is upheld.

9.6 . Good length, outside off. Rodrigues steps back and plays a cut behind point.

9.5 1 Molineux comes over the wicket to Mandhana. Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

9.4 1 Full, on a good line once again. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

9.3 4 FOUR! Molineux pitches one up, on a good line. Rodrigues advances down the pitch and skies a drive over the off side for 4 runs.

9.2 2 Good length from Molineux, outside off once again. Rodrigues steps back and plays a paddle for a pair of runs behind square.

9.1 W OUT! Molineux gets one through! Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across Shafali Verma. She backs away but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Shafali Verma has to go

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off. Shafali Verma shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Shafali Verma creates room and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

8.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off once again. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

8.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Shafali Verma backs away and drives

8.2 . Gardner now coming over the wicket to Shafali Verma. Full toss, outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep. The ball is misfielded by Mooney.

8.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana advances and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

7.6 1 Sutherland comes around the wicket to Mandhana. Good line and length once again. Mandhana rocks back and finesses a glance through the on side field for one run.

7.5 1 Sutherland now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Sutherland. Shafali Verma advances down the pitch and pulls for one run.

7.4 1 Sutherland comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana pushes forward and plays a paddle for a run.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives

7.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

7.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Shafali Verma rocks back and finesses a glance

7.1 1w Wide. Short ball, on a good line but angling far across the batter and down the leg side.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

6.5 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Shafali Verma goes back and guides a glance for one run.

6.4 . On a good line and length. Shafali Verma moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Shafali Verma advances down the pitch and plays a poor defensive stroke down the ground.

6.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mandhana pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run behind square.

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point for four runs.

5.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Shafali Verma goes back and tucks a glance down the ground.

5.5 1 Garth now coming around the wicket to Mandhana. Back of a length, on a good line but angling across Mandhana. She goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.4 1 Garth pitches one up, on a good line. Shafali Verma pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump once again. Shafali Verma pushes forward and guides a glance back behind point for four runs.

5.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Shafali Verma gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.1 1 Back of a length from Garth, on leg stump and angling across. Mandhana gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for a run.

4.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mandhana rocks back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Mandhana gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

4.4 . Perry comes around the wicket to Mandhana. Good line and length from Perry once more. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull back behind square.

4.3 1 On a good line and length. Shafali Verma goes back and flicks a glance back behind square for a run.

4.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and glances sloppily

4.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across.

4.1 . Perry pitches one up, on line. Shafali Verma gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

3.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Shafali Verma shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run straight down the ground.

3.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Shafali Verma pushes forward and skies a drive on the off side for a half dozen runs.

3.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Mandhana advances down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side.

3.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and glances

3.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Gardner pitches one up, outside off stump. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.6 . Good length from Hamilton, outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

2.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives

2.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

2.3 . Good length from Hamilton, pitching outside off. Mandhana pushes forward and glances

2.2 . Full ball, outside off. Mandhana goes back and punches a drive

2.1 1 Hamilton pitches one up, outside off again. Shafali Verma pushes forward and drives through point for one run.

1.6 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Mandhana gets forward and glances on the leg side.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and guides a glance

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and drives

1.3 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mandhana pushes forward and flicks for 4 runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Garth. Mandhana gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana goes back and defends

0.6 1 Hamilton pitches one up, outside off. Mandhana gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

0.5 1 Good length from Hamilton, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shafali Verma moves onto the front foot and cuts for 1 run back through point.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shafali Verma pushes forward and punches a drive

0.3 1 Good length, on leg stump again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for one run.

0.2 . Full, on line. Mandhana gets forward and drives