Match details Australia vs India T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 28.06.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
AUS
AUS

172

IND
IND

170

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:India won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Lord's, St John's Wood, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Australia Squad

PlayersMooney Beth, Voll Georgia, Litchfield Phoebe, Perry Ellyse, Gardner Ashleigh, Wareham Georgia, Sutherland Annabel, Carey Nicola, Molineux Sophie, Garth Kim, Hamilton Lucy
BenchHarris Grace, King Alana, McGrath Tahlia, Schutt Megan

India Squad

PlayersMandhana Smriti, Verma Shefali, Bhatia Yastika Harish, Rodrigues Jemimah, Kaur Harmanpreet, Ghosh Richa, Sharma Deepti, Yadav Radha, Charani Nallapureddy Shree, Gaud Kranti Munna, Singh Renuka
BenchFulmali Bharati, Patil Shreyanka Rajesh, Rawat Prema, Reddy Arundhati, Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder

Venue Guide

StadiumLord's
CitySt John's Wood
Capacity28000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNursery End