Results Score Australia vs India T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 28.06.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
AUS
AUS

172

IND
IND

170

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Perry Ellyseall rounder563880147.37
Gardner Ashleighall rounder532933182.76
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sharma Deeptiall rounder403117.7500
Singh Renukabowler4041110.2541

Latest Highlights

18.5
.

Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wareham creates room and punches a drive

18.4
W

OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Perry pushes forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Shafali Verma on the off side.

18.3
.

Good length from Charani, pitching outside off. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

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