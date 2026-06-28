Results Score Australia vs India T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Perry Ellyseall rounder
|56
|38
|8
|0
|147.37
|Gardner Ashleighall rounder
|53
|29
|3
|3
|182.76
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sharma Deeptiall rounder
|4
|0
|31
|1
|7.75
|0
|0
|Singh Renukabowler
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|4
|1
Latest Highlights
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18.5
.
Charani pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wareham creates room and punches a drive
18.4
W
OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Perry pushes forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Shafali Verma on the off side.
18.3
.
Good length from Charani, pitching outside off. Perry pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke