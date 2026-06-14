18.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive

18.5 2 Good length from HDJ Siegers, on leg stump. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for two runs back behind square.

18.4 2 Full ball, outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for a pair of runs.

18.3 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and drives

18.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

18.1 . Length ball, outside off again. Sharmin Akter rocks back but misses while trying a cut

18.1 1 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

17.6 1 Good line and length from IJR Zwilling. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

17.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside off.

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Sharmin Akter gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance. Netherlands Women appeal for a catch, but umpire S Redfern gives Sharmin Akter not out. Netherlands Women call for a review. The decision is upheld.

17.3 2 Full, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a pair of runs.

17.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Shorna Akter creates space and drives down the ground for a run.

17.1 2 Back of a length, outside off stump. Shorna Akter moves onto the back foot and glances behind square for a couple of runs.

16.6 . Good length, outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

16.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter goes back and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

16.4 1 Good line and length. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and lofts a wild drive down the ground for a run.

16.3 . On a good length, outside off. Shorna Akter moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

16.2 . Back of a length from SNL Siegers, on a good line once more. Shorna Akter rocks back and pulls shakily

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Shorna Akter advances and drives for two runs through the off side field.

15.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a run.

15.4 . On a good length, outside off. Sharmin Akter pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

15.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Sharmin Akter gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

15.3 1 Back of a length from de Lange, on line. Shorna Akter rocks back and pulls for one run.

15.2 . Back of a length from de Lange, outside off stump once more. Shorna Akter pushes forward and guides a wild cut

15.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter goes back and drives on the off side for 1 run.

14.6 1 Good line and length from Overdijk. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and tucks a glance for 1 run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Overdijk, pitching outside leg. Sharmin Akter goes back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and cuts late

14.3 1 Back of a length from Overdijk, on line. Shorna Akter goes back and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Overdijk, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

14.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

13.6 2 Back of a length from de Lange, pitching outside off. Sharmin Akter gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

13.5 1 Good line and length from de Lange. Shorna Akter moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

13.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Shorna Akter rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

12.4 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut for 1 run.

12.3 . Full, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter pushes forward and drives on the off side.

12.2 4 FOUR! Free hit. Van der Woning pitches one up, on a good line. Sharmin Akter gets forward and drives for four runs.

12.2 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg. Sharmin Akter goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

12.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Shorna Akter pushes forward and drives behind point for one run.

11.6 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. The throw by Overdijk is good. Netherlands Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Mostary is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

11.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

11.4 1 Good length from Overdijk, outside off stump. Mostary goes back and cuts for 1 run.

11.3 . Back of a length from Overdijk, outside off stump once more. Mostary rocks back and cuts

11.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharmin Akter goes back and plays a cut for one run.

11.1 . Good length from Overdijk, pitching outside off stump. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and cuts

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mostary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mostary gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

10.3 1 Good line and length from SNL Siegers again. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and glances behind square for 1 run.

10.2 W OUT! SNL Siegers finds a way through! On a good line and length. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Dilara Akter Dola is bowled

10.1 2 Back of a length from SNL Siegers, outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and lifts a pull for 2 runs.

9.6 . Back of a length, outside off once again. Mostary moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

9.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Mostary pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

9.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Mostary rocks back and guides a cut for 1 run.

9.1 1 Full, on line again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

8.5 2 On a good length, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and lofts a bad drive for 2 runs.

8.4 1lb Good line and length. Mostary pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

8.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Mostary gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

8.2 1 Good length from HDJ Siegers, pitching outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive. Umpire Venugopalan gives Dilara Akter Dola out, but Dilara Akter Dola signals for a review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

7.6 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for de Lange! De Lange pitches one up, on line. Nigar Sultana gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

7.5 W OUT! de Lange breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Ferdous pushes forward and slices a poor cut, and is caught by Molkenboer

7.4 6 SIX! Fifty comes up for Ferdous in emphatic style! Full, on a good line. Ferdous pushes forward and lofts a drive on the on side for 6 runs.

7.3 1 Back of a length from de Lange, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

7.2 1 On a good line and length from de Lange. Ferdous pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

6.6 . Full, outside off stump once more. Ferdous pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

6.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from van der Woning, pitching outside off stump once again. Ferdous goes back and pulls down the ground for four runs.

6.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Ferdous gets forward and drives for six runs on the leg side.

6.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ferdous pushes forward and drives shakily down the ground.

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Ferdous gets on the back foot and pulls

6.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

5.6 1 Good line and length from HDJ Siegers. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 1 run.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ferdous gets on the back foot and cuts down the ground for one run.

5.4 . Pitched up, outside off again. Ferdous gets forward and punches a drive

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from HDJ Siegers, pitching outside off stump again. Ferdous rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs down the ground.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ferdous gets forward but misses while trying a cut

5.1 1 Back of a length from HDJ Siegers, on line. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

4.6 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Ferdous rocks back and outside edges back behind square for 2 runs.

4.5 3 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and late cuts back behind point for three runs.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off once again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and skies a cut for four runs.

4.3 2 Good length from SNL Siegers, outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the back foot and edges for two runs back behind point.

4.2 . On a good line and length from SNL Siegers again. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and drives

4.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Dilara Akter Dola goes back and pulls back behind square for two runs.

3.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ferdous gets forward and plays a sweep

3.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off once again. Ferdous gets forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Ferdous gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 4 runs on the on side.

3.3 . Back of a length from Rijke, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola rocks back and plays a pull

3.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward and punches a drive

3.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Ferdous gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

2.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the back foot and inside edges back behind square.

2.4 2 On a good line and length from IJR Zwilling. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and drives over the on side field for a couple of runs.

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from IJR Zwilling once again. Dilara Akter Dola gets forward and lifts a sweep for four runs.

2.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Dilara Akter Dola moves onto the front foot and drives

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ferdous rocks back and cuts

1.5 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from HDJ Siegers, on line. Ferdous moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run. Umpire S Redfern gives Ferdous out, but Ferdous signals for a review. The decision is overturned. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

1.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Ferdous rocks back and pulls

1.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Ferdous moves onto the back foot and plays a bad pull

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Ferdous gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

1.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Ferdous gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dilara Akter Dola gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

0.5 . Back of a length from IJR Zwilling, outside off stump. Dilara Akter Dola goes back and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run back behind square.

0.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ferdous moves onto the front foot and lofts a mediocre drive for two runs through point.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ferdous gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

0.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Ferdous pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

19.6 1b Good length, pitching outside off again. SNL Siegers shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.

19.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off once again. SNL Siegers advances and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

19.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. IJR Zwilling rocks back and cuts for 1 run.

19.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Marufa Akter, outside off stump. IJR Zwilling gets forward and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

19.2 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. IJR Zwilling pushes forward and drives poorly down the ground for two runs.

19.1 . Marufa Akter pitches one up, outside off. IJR Zwilling moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

18.6 1 On a good line and length. IJR Zwilling pushes forward and lifts a poor sweep for 1 run.

18.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. SNL Siegers rocks back and plays a wild defensive stroke for a single run.

18.4 . Rabeya Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. SNL Siegers pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

18.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. IJR Zwilling gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the on side for 1 run.

18.2 1 On a good line and length. SNL Siegers moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

18.1 1 Good length from Rabeya Khan, outside off stump. IJR Zwilling moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

17.6 1 Good line and length. IJR Zwilling advances down the pitch and drives shakily for one run.

17.5 1 Good length, outside off. SNL Siegers moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

17.4 1 Full, on a good line. IJR Zwilling gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

17.3 1 On a good line and length. SNL Siegers pushes forward and glances for one run.

17.2 2 Pitched up, outside off stump. SNL Siegers gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a pair of runs.

17.1 W OUT! Shanjida Akther gets one through! On a good line and length from Shanjida Akther once again. De Lange gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6 1 On a good line and length. IJR Zwilling pushes forward and flicks a glance for a run on the on side.

16.5 . Good length from Ritu Moni, outside off stump once more. IJR Zwilling gets forward and eases a shaky drive through the off side field.

16.4 . Good length from Ritu Moni, pitching outside off stump. De Lange pushes forward and outside edges

16.3 W OUT! Run out. Good line and length. De Leede gets on the front foot and flicks for a run. She is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some good fielding by Shorna Akter and Nigar Sultana.

16.2 1 Good line and length. IJR Zwilling moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

16.1 . Length ball, outside off again. IJR Zwilling gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

15.6 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Leede gets forward and eases a drive. Overdijk is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Shorna Akter.

15.6 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. De Leede gets on the front foot and misses while trying a scoop, however the ball beats the keeper and flies away to the boundary for 5 wides.

15.5 2 On a good line and length from Fariha Trisna. De Leede pushes forward and drives for two runs through the off side.

15.4 2 Back of a length from Fariha Trisna, outside leg and angling across de Leede. She moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull, resulting in a pair of leg byes behind square. Sloppy fielding allows de Leede and Overdijk to complete a single overthrow.

15.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Fariha Trisna, pitching outside off stump. De Leede shuffles down the pitch and slices a cut for 4 runs.

15.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Overdijk advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the on side.

15.1 . Yorker, on line again. Overdijk gets forward and defends

14.6 . Rabeya Khan now coming over the wicket to de Leede. Pitching on a good line and length. De Leede pushes forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a sweep behind square. Bangladesh Women appeal for LBW, but de Leede is given not out. Bangladesh Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

14.5 2 Rabeya Khan comes around the wicket to de Leede. Pitching on a good line and length. De Leede pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

14.4 2 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan again. De Leede moves down the pitch and skies a drive for 2 runs straight down the ground. Fantastic fielding by Mostary prevents a boundary.

14.3 1 On a good line and length from Rabeya Khan once again. Overdijk creates space and sweeps for a single run.

14.2 1 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan once again. De Leede moves down the pitch and eases a drive for one run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Overdijk gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for one run.

13.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Overdijk pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. De Leede advances and drives for one run. The ball is misfielded costing Bangladesh Women a run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. De Leede moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. The umpire gives de Leede out LBW, but de Leede signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

13.3 4 And again! Full, pitching on a good line. De Leede gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. De Leede pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. De Leede pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

12.6 . Good length from Ritu Moni, pitching outside off. Overdijk gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Overdijk gets on the front foot and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

12.4 1 Pitched up, on line. De Leede gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run down the ground.

12.3 1 On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Overdijk moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field for one run.

12.2 . Ritu Moni pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Overdijk pushes forward and drives

12.1 W OUT! Ritu Moni gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump once again. Khurana gets forward and lofts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Dilara Akter Dola down the ground.

11.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. De Leede moves onto the back foot and ramps behind square on the leg side for four runs.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Marufa Akter, outside off stump again. Khurana steps back and cuts for a run.

11.4 . Back of a length from Marufa Akter, outside off stump. Khurana gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 . Back of a length from Marufa Akter, outside off stump again. Khurana gets on the back foot and slices a mediocre cut

11.2 W OUT! Marufa Akter gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Rijke goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Marufa Akter

11.1 2 On a good line and length from Marufa Akter. Rijke moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run. Sloppy fielding allows Rijke and de Leede to run through for 1 overthrow.

10.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Rijke rocks back and pulls for a single run.

10.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. De Leede gets forward and drives on the on side for one run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Rijke moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

10.3 . Back of a length from Ritu Moni, outside off stump once more. Rijke rocks back and plays a cut

10.2 1 Back of a length from Ritu Moni, pitching outside off. De Leede gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for one run.

10.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Leede rocks back and punches a drive

9.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Rijke moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

9.5 . On a good length, outside off. Rijke goes back and drives

9.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. De Leede advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for a run.

9.3 1 Good line and length once again. Rijke gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Rabeya Khan once again. De Leede gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for one run.

9.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rijke gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

8.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Rijke gets on the back foot and guides a cut for one run.

8.5 1 Back of a length from Ritu Moni, pitching outside off again. De Leede rocks back and glances on the leg side for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Rijke gets forward and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

8.3 . Ritu Moni pitches one up, outside off stump. Rijke gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

8.2 . On a good line and length from Ritu Moni. Rijke pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. De Leede moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

7.6 1 On a good line and length. De Leede gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. De Leede advances and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

7.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. De Leede shuffles down the pitch and glances

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg. De Leede gets forward but makes no contact while trying a scoop

7.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Rijke moves onto the front foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

7.1 W OUT! Rabeya Khan gets the wicket! Good line and length from Rabeya Khan. Kalis rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Kalis has to depart

6.6 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kalis gets on the back foot and guides a glance for one run on the on side.

6.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

6.5 1w Wide. Back of a length from Fariha Trisna, pitching well down the leg side. De Leede gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

6.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

6.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across de Leede. She gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

6.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Kalis pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

6.2 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. De Leede gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.

6.1 1 Good line and length once more. Kalis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. De Leede gets forward and edges onto the pads while attempting a sweep

5.5 2 DROPPED! Pitching on a good line and length once again. De Leede advances down the pitch and lofts a shaky drive over the leg side field for a pair of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Fariha Trisna. A really hard chance for Fariha Trisna there.

5.4 . Shanjida Akther pitches one up, on line. De Leede moves down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

5.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kalis gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run. Terrific work in the field by Mostary saves a certain boundary.

5.2 1 Full ball, on line. De Leede advances and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

5.1 . Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off once again. De Leede moves down the pitch and drives

4.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. HDJ Siegers gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Nigar Sultana

4.5 5 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. De Leede pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground. A run out chance but Netherlands Women survive the attempt from Shorna Akter's throw. Not an easy chance for Shorna Akter. The missed run out attempt is costly for Bangladesh Women, with the ball running away for four overthrows.

4.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run.

4.3 2 Back of a length from Fariha Trisna, outside off again. HDJ Siegers moves onto the front foot and pulls for two runs.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Fariha Trisna, on a good line. De Leede moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

4.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. De Leede gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

3.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Leede advances down the pitch and slices a cut for 1 run.

3.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. HDJ Siegers gets on the front foot and pulls sloppily for a run.

3.4 . Back of a length from Marufa Akter, pitching on a good line. HDJ Siegers gets forward and defends

3.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. De Leede pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. De Leede moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

3.1 . Good line and length once more. De Leede gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

2.6 4 FOUR! Shanjida Akther pitches one up, on a good line. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and drives for four runs through the off side.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. HDJ Siegers gets forward and drives

2.4 4 FOUR! Shanjida Akther pitches one up, on a good line once more. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and drives for four runs down the ground.

2.3 . Pitched up, on line. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and drives

2.2 1b On a good length, outside off stump. De Leede pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye. The ball is misfielded by Nigar Sultana costing Bangladesh Women one run.

2.1 1 Good length from Shanjida Akther, outside off stump again. HDJ Siegers gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run.

1.6 . Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off stump. De Leede moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to defend

1.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. De Leede moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

1.3 2 Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off again. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs through the off side field.

1.2 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Molkenboer gets forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

1.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Molkenboer gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. HDJ Siegers pushes forward and punches a drive

0.5 1 Back of a length from Fariha Trisna, on line again. Molkenboer gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Molkenboer moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a flick

0.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Molkenboer gets on the back foot and defends

0.2 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Molkenboer goes back and glances for a run back behind square.