Match details Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 14.06.2026

T20iEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
BAN
BAN

141

NED
NED

139

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Netherlands won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersDola Dilara Akter, Ferdous Juairiya, Akhter Supta Sharmin, Sultana Joty Nigar, Mostari Sobhana, Akter Shorna, Moni Ritu, Khan Rabeya, Akter Marufa, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Trisha Fariha Islam
BenchAkter Nahida, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Sultana, Nehar Taj

Netherlands Squad

PlayersSiegers Heather, Molkenboer Phebe, de Leede Babette, Kalis Sterre, Rijke Robine, Khurana Sanya, Overdijk Frederique, Zwilling Iris, de Lange Caroline, Siegers Silver Naara Louise, Woning Isabel van der
BenchLandheer Hannah, Lawrence Rosalie, Leemhuis Lara, Raad Myrthe van den

Venue Guide

StadiumEdgbaston Cricket Ground
CityBirmingham
Capacity25000
EndsBirmingham End
Hosts toPavilion End