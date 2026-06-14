Results Score Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 14.06.2026

T20iEdgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
BAN
BAN

141

NED
NED

139

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Ferdous Juairiyabowler503372151.52
Akhter Supta Sharminbatsman373240115.63
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Siegers Heatherall rounder402506.2510
de Lange Carolinebowler402726.7510

Latest Highlights

18.6
.

Full ball, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive

18.5
2

Good length from HDJ Siegers, on leg stump. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for two runs back behind square.

18.4
2

Full ball, outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for a pair of runs.

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