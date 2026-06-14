Results Score Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 14.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Ferdous Juairiyabowler
|50
|33
|7
|2
|151.52
|Akhter Supta Sharminbatsman
|37
|32
|4
|0
|115.63
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Siegers Heatherall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|1
|0
|de Lange Carolinebowler
|4
|0
|27
|2
|6.75
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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18.6
.
Full ball, outside off stump. Sharmin Akter shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive
18.5
2
Good length from HDJ Siegers, on leg stump. Sharmin Akter gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for two runs back behind square.
18.4
2
Full ball, outside off again. Sharmin Akter moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop back behind square for a pair of runs.