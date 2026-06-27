17.3 1w Wide. On line but angling across and down the leg side. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

17.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Dunkley pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

17.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a paddle

16.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

16.5 6 And another! Pitched up, on a good line again. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and plays a flick for 6 runs.

16.4 1 Kerr pitches one up, on line. Dunkley gets forward and drives for 1 run.

16.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and drives for one run.

16.2 2 On a good line and length from Kerr. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

15.6 . Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

15.5 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

15.4 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge opts to let it travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

15.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Dunkley goes back and drives for a run on the off side.

15.2 1 Devine pitches one up, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and slices a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

14.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Dunkley goes back and guides a cut

14.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Kerr. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

14.4 1 Good length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

14.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

14.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

13.6 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dunkley advances and inside edges back behind square for two runs.

13.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance for two runs.

13.4 . Good length from NH Patel, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and cuts square

13.3 . NH Patel pitches one up, on line once more. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and edges into their pads while trying to defend

13.2 1 NH Patel now coming around the wicket. NH Patel pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Wyatt-Hodge steps back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

13.1 . Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and cuts

12.6 . Kerr pitches one up, on a good line. Dunkley gets on the front foot and leg glances

12.5 1 Pitched up, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

12.4 . Yorker, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 . On a good line and length from Kerr. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and tucks a leg glance

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Kerr, outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and glances for four runs behind point.

12.1 1 Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a sweep behind square for a single run.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs down the ground.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and pulls sloppily for a single run.

11.5 1w Wide. On a good line but angled loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Dunkley pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

11.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Dunkley advances and inside edges into their pads while trying a drive

11.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching far outside off.

11.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Illing, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

11.2 . Good length from Illing, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a square cut

10.3 . Good line and length once again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 1w Wide. On a good line. Dunkley gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

10.2 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Dunkley goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

10.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Tahuhu, outside off stump. Dunkley advances down the pitch and guides a late cut for four runs back behind point.

9.6 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Wyatt-Hodge in emphatic style! Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Wyatt-Hodge. She moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

9.5 . NH Patel comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Wyatt-Hodge. She moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 2 Good length from NH Patel, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and lofts a cut for 2 runs behind point.

9.3 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

9.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 1 On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and tucks a leg glance for a run.

8.6 1 Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.4 . 0 runs

8.3 4 FOUR! Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.2 . 0 runs

8.1 4 And again! Good length, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side field.

7.6 4 FOUR! Dunkley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

7.5 1 Wyatt-Hodge plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.4 . 0 runs

7.3 . Short, pitching outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge ducks

7.2 . Back of a length from Illing, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

7.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.6 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Dunkley gets forward and defends

6.5 . Full ball, outside off once again. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a poor defensive stroke

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

6.3 . Pitched up, on line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and pulls

6.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

5.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Dunkley pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angled across. Dunkley gets forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

5.4 . On a good line and length from Devine. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Dunkley gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and guides a square cut for a single run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

4.6 . Pitched up, on line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and cuts for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

4.3 . Tahuhu pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley goes back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

4.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.6 W OUT! NH Patel gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. AE Jones pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Kerr down the ground.

3.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and finesses a leg glance for a run.

3.4 . CHANCE! Good length from NH Patel, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge advances but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive. A chance for a stumping, but it's missed by the keeper.

3.3 1 Full, on a good line once again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

3.2 1 On a good line and length from NH Patel again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance for one run.

3.1 2 Full ball, on line again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and drives down the ground for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Green prevents a certain boundary.

2.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Illing, outside off stump once more. AE Jones pushes forward and drives for four runs behind point on the off side.

2.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets forward and drives on the off side.

2.3 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. AE Jones rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length once again. AE Jones rocks back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

2.1 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. AE Jones rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and defends

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run through point.

1.3 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for four runs.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Kerr, outside off. AE Jones rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

0.6 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across AE Jones. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

0.5 1 Back of a length from Illing, outside leg and angled across Wyatt-Hodge. She rocks back and leg glances for 1 run.

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

0.4 5w Wide. Back of a length from Illing, too wide outside leg. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and misses while trying to play a pull, however it beats the keeper and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

0.3 . Good line and length from Illing. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and outside edges

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a leg glance

0.1 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angling across. AE Jones rocks back and finesses a leg glance for a run.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Dropped in short by Bell, on line but angling across Green. She gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a hook. Bates is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by AE Jones.

19.5 2 Back of a length, on line but angled across. Bates goes back and pulls for 2 runs.

19.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run on the off side.

19.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

19.2 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across. Bates moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run back behind square.

19.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across. Green gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

18.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bates pushes forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

18.5 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line. Bates gets on the front foot and scoops for four runs behind square.

18.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bates gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Green. She pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Bates moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

17.6 4 And again! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Green goes back and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

17.5 4 And again! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Green. She gets forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kemp, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

17.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angled across the batter. Bates rocks back and pulls for a single run behind square.

17.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Green pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run.

17.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bates moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for one run. The ball is misfielded by Dunkley costing a single run.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and sweeps for a run.

16.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bates advances and pulls for a run.

16.4 1 Good length from Smith, outside off. Green gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.3 1 Full, on a good line. Bates pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

16.2 . On a good length, outside off. Bates moves down the pitch and skies a poor drive

16.1 1 Good length from Smith, outside off stump once more. Green gets forward and pulls for a run.

15.6 1 Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and pulls for a single run.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bates moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a run.

15.3 2 Bell now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Green goes back and cuts for a couple of runs.

15.2 W OUT! Run out. Around the wicket to Halliday, full ball, pitching outside off. She pushes forward and drives. She is then run out at the bowler's end, following some good fielding by Dean.

15.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

14.6 . Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Devine. On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Devine gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. England Women appeal, but umpire Williams says not out.

14.5 1 Ecclestone comes over the wicket to Halliday. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump again. Halliday pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

14.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Devine moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

14.3 6 SIX! Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching on a good line. Devine gets forward and sweeps for six runs.

14.2 1lb On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Halliday gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

14.1 . Good line and length. Halliday moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep

13.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! Dean comes over the wicket. Pitched up, on line once more. Devine gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

13.4 1 Full, on line. Halliday pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

13.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and drives averagely

13.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

13.1 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Halliday goes back and plays a cut

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Halliday rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

12.6 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Halliday rocks back and makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, however the ball beats the keeper and flies to the rope for 5 wides.

12.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Devine gets forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

12.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Gibson, on a good line but angled across Devine. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

12.3 2 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Gibson, pitching on a good line but angling across Devine. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a couple of runs.

12.2 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Halliday. She moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

12.1 2 Good line and length from Gibson once again. Halliday moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a couple of runs.

11.6 . Dean comes over the wicket. Short of a length, on line but angled across the batter. Devine gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

11.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday gets forward and tucks a glance for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

11.3 . Dean now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday rocks back and slices a cut

11.2 1 Dean pitches one up, on a good line. Devine goes back and guides a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

11.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Devine gets forward and eases a drive

10.6 2 Good length from Gibson, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Halliday rocks back and leg glances for 2 runs.

10.5 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

10.4 1 Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across Halliday. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run behind square.

10.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good length from Gibson, outside off once more. Sharp pushes forward and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharp gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

10.1 W OUT! Gibson breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a scoop, the ball gets through, and Kerr is bowled

9.6 W OUT! Kemp breaks through! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Gaze. She shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive, but is caught by Capsey down the ground.

9.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Gaze goes back but makes no contact while trying a glance

9.4 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gaze gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

9.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Gaze moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Gaze gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

9.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kerr. She moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.6 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, on line again. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for a run.

8.5 1 Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off. Gaze shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run.

8.4 . Good line and length from Ecclestone. Gaze gets forward, and is hit on the body while attempting a sweep. England Women appeal for a catch, but umpire Williams gives Gaze not out. England Women call for a review. The decision is upheld.

8.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Gaze advances and eases a drive for a couple of runs. Tidy fielding by Capsey results in a boundary being saved.

8.2 . On a good line and length. Gaze gets on the front foot and punches a drive past the bowler.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Gaze moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

7.6 1 On a good line and length. Kerr moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

7.5 . Dean pitches one up, outside off. Kerr moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Dean, on a good line. Gaze moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off. Gaze gets on the front foot and punches a drive

7.2 2 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Gaze gets on the back foot and pulls for two runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and drives over the off side field for four runs.

6.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

6.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

6.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Kerr pushes forward and defends

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gaze moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kerr gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

6.1 . On a good line and length. Kerr pushes forward and defends

5.6 . DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Gaze moves onto the front foot and edges behind square. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by AE Jones.

5.5 1 Short ball, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Kerr rocks back and pulls for a single run.

5.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Kerr gets forward and scoops behind square for four runs.

5.3 . On a good line and length from Gibson. Kerr pushes forward and eases a wild drive down the ground.

5.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for four runs back behind point.

5.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Gaze shuffles down the pitch and plays a pull for one run.

4.6 2 Pitched up, outside off once again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and pulls for two runs.

4.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Kerr gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Smith once more. Gaze goes back and pulls for a run.

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Gaze gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

4.1 . Good length from Smith, outside off stump once more. Gaze gets forward and drives down the ground.

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Gaze gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a run.

3.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Kerr goes back and pulls sloppily for one run.

3.4 . Short ball, outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a hook

3.3 . Back of a length from Bell, pitching on a good line once more. Kerr moves onto the front foot and plays a wild pull down the ground.

3.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives

3.1 . Good line and length from Bell. Kerr gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

2.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

2.4 1 Good line and length once more. Gaze advances down the pitch and leg glances for one run.

2.3 1 Back of a length from Smith, on line. Kerr goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaze gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

2.1 . On a good line and length from Smith. Gaze moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

1.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Ecclestone.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

1.4 . Full, on a good line. Kerr gets forward and eases a drive

1.3 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Kerr rocks back and pulls for four runs.

1.2 2 On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Kerr moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for two runs.

1.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

0.6 . Length ball, outside off once more. Gaze gets on the back foot and cuts

0.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kerr gets forward and plays a pull for one run.

0.4 . On a good line and length from Smith again. Kerr advances and drives

0.3 . Good line and length. Kerr steps away and guides a square cut

0.2 . Good line and length. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke