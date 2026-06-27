Match details England vs New Zealand T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026

T20iThe Oval, London
ENG
ENG

164

NZL
NZL

163

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, June 27, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Oval, London, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersWyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Dunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Filer Lauren, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wong Issy

New Zealand Squad

PlayersKerr Amelia, Gaze Izzy, Sharp Izzy, Devine Sophie, Halliday Brooke, Green Maddy, Bates Suzie, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Tahuhu Lea, Illing Bree
BenchDevonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, Mair Rosemary, Plimmer Georgia Ellen

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Oval
CityLondon
Capacity26000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toVauxhall End