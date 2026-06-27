Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026

T20iThe Oval, London
ENG
ENG

164

NZL
NZL

163

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Wyatt Daniellebatsman8953151167.92
Dunkley Sophiabatsman493890128.95
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Illing Breeall rounder40360970
Kerr JMbowler3031010.3300

Latest Highlights

17.3
1w

Wide. On line but angling across and down the leg side. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

17.2
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Dunkley pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.

17.1
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a paddle

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