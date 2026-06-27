Results Score England vs New Zealand T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 27.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Wyatt Daniellebatsman
|89
|53
|15
|1
|167.92
|Dunkley Sophiabatsman
|49
|38
|9
|0
|128.95
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Illing Breeall rounder
|4
|0
|36
|0
|9
|7
|0
|Kerr JMbowler
|3
|0
|31
|0
|10.33
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.3
1w
Wide. On line but angling across and down the leg side. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep
17.2
4
FOUR! Good length, outside off again. Dunkley pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs.
17.1
.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a paddle