19.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Henry creates space and drives

19.5 6 SIX! Henry brings up her fifty with a maximum! Good length from Smith, outside off. Henry rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.4 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off once more. Henry steps away and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Smith. Not an easy chance for Smith.

19.3 2 Good length from Smith, pitching outside off again. Henry moves onto the back foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

19.2 6 SIX! Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off. Henry gets forward and lofts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

19.1 1 Good length from Smith, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Alleyne goes back and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

18.6 1 Good length from Bell, outside off. Alleyne moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

18.5 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! Good line and length. Claxton backs away and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Smith on the off side.

18.4 1 Bell comes over the wicket to Henry. Good length, outside off. Henry moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

18.3 2 Bell comes over the wicket. Full, outside off. Henry rocks back and pulls behind square for 2 runs.

18.3 1w Wide. Bell comes over the wicket to Henry. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

18.2 1 Bell now coming around the wicket. Good length, outside off once more. Claxton goes back and drives for 1 run through point on the off side.

18.1 1 Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump. Henry moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

17.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Claxton gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, pitching outside off once more. Claxton moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

17.4 1 Good length from Dean, outside off. Henry creates room and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

17.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Claxton gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

17.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Claxton rocks back and punches a drive through point.

17.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Claxton pushes forward and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

16.6 4 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off once more. Henry rocks back and pulls for four runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Gibson. Not an easy chance for Gibson.

16.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off. Henry gets on the back foot and punches a drive through point for 4 runs.

16.4 2 Full, outside off once more. Henry gets on the back foot and skies a pull for two runs.

16.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Henry gets on the front foot and eases a drive

16.2 1 On a good line and length. Claxton gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

16.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Claxton gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

16.1 1 On a good line and length. Henry moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run. England Women appeal, however umpire Sheridan gives Henry not out.

15.6 . On a good line and length. Claxton moves onto the front foot and drives straight down the ground.

15.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Henry gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

15.4 2 Good line and length once more. Henry moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through point. A mistake in the field by Wyatt-Hodge allows the batters to complete 1 overthrow.

15.3 . On a good line and length. Henry gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

15.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Henry pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

15.1 2 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Henry. She rocks back and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

14.6 . Good line and length from Ecclestone once more. Claxton pushes forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side.

14.5 . Ecclestone comes over the wicket. Full, on a good line again. Claxton gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Henry rocks back and defends for a single run back behind square.

14.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Claxton moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

14.2 1 Ecclestone now coming around the wicket to Henry. Full, pitching on a good line. Henry gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

14.1 1 On a good line and length. Claxton gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.6 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Claxton gets on the front foot and drives shakily for a run. A huge chance for a catch, but it's dropped by AE Jones.

13.5 2 DROPPED! Good line and length once again. Claxton rocks back and lofts a wild pull for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Smith. That was a difficult chance for Smith.

13.4 . On a good line and length from Gibson. Claxton gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a scoop

13.3 . Good line and length. Claxton gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

13.2 . Good line and length from Gibson. Claxton gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

13.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Henry gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

12.7 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Henry moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

12.6 . Good line and length from Dean. Henry rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 1 Free hit. On a good length, pitching outside off. Claxton moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 1 run.

12.4 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across Claxton. She ducks under it, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes, as a result of the poor delivery from Dean.

12.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Claxton gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

12.2 . On a good line and length. Claxton gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

12.1 . On a good line and length from Dean once more. Claxton pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. England Women appeal for LBW, however Claxton is given not out. England Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

11.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Henry moves onto the back foot and defends

11.5 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Henry pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs past the bowler. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Capsey is tidy. England Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

11.4 1 Good line and length. Claxton rocks back and eases a drive back behind point for 1 run.

11.3 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Henry gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side field.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Kemp, outside leg and angling across. Henry goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

11.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Henry gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Full, outside off. Claxton backs away but makes no contact while attempting a drive

10.5 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Claxton rocks back and drives

10.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching outside leg and angled far across the batter. Claxton gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Claxton pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a reverse sweep

10.3 . Dean now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump again. Claxton pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Henry goes back and drives on the off side for a run.

10.1 W OUT! Dean breaks through! Good line and length. Glasgow rocks back and inside edges, and the ball careens into the stumps

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Smith. Glasgow goes back and lofts a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.5 1 On a good line and length from Smith. Claxton gets forward and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

9.4 . Length ball, outside off. Claxton rocks back and punches a drive on the leg side.

9.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Glasgow gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

9.2 . Good length from Smith, outside off. Glasgow goes back and drives

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Claxton moves onto the back foot and drives for one run. The ball is misfielded by Kemp costing 1 run.

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Claxton gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

8.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Claxton pushes forward and drives

8.4 . Ecclestone comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Claxton goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 W OUT! Ecclestone finds a way through! Ecclestone pitches one up, on a good line. Campbelle moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Glasgow pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

8.1 1 Good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and drives for one run through the on side field.

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

7.5 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside off. Campbelle rocks back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

7.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle goes back and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Glasgow rocks back and cuts for a run.

7.2 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Campbelle gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

7.1 1 Good line and length from Gibson. Glasgow gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

6.5 . Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.4 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Campbelle. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

6.3 . Full ball, outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot and drives

6.2 2 Full ball, on line. Campbelle gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps behind point for a couple of leg byes.

6.1 . Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump. Campbelle moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

5.6 W OUT! Dean gets the wicket! Around the wicket to Dottin, , pitching on a good line and length again. She pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Capsey on the leg side.

5.5 1 Dean comes over the wicket to Campbelle. Full ball, on a good line again. Campbelle pushes forward and drives for a single run.

5.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dottin gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Dottin gets forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Dean comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Dottin gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

5.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Dottin moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs.

4.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

4.5 . Good line and length. Campbelle rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

4.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Campbelle gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

4.3 . Full ball, outside off. Campbelle pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

4.2 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Campbelle pushes forward and drives down the ground.

4.1 . On a good length, outside off again. Campbelle rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

3.6 2 Length ball, outside off. Dottin shuffles down the pitch and edges behind point on the off side for two runs.

3.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

3.4 W OUT! Caught. Smith pitches one up, outside off. Matthews rocks back and outside edges. England Women appeal for a catch, but Matthews is given not out. England Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Matthews has to go.

3.3 4 FOUR! Smith pitches one up, outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

3.3 1w Wide. On line. Matthews goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

3.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

2.6 . Length ball, outside off. Dottin goes back and defends

2.5 1lb On a good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

2.4 2 Full, outside off stump once again. Matthews advances down the pitch and lofts a drive through point on the off side for two runs.

2.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

2.3 . Bell pitches one up, outside off again. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives

2.2 . Bell pitches one up, outside off once more. Matthews gets forward but misses while trying a drive

2.2 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump.

2.1 . Good line and length from Bell. Matthews gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dottin gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

1.5 . Smith comes around the wicket. Smith pitches one up, outside off. Dottin rocks back and drives through the off side.

1.4 1 Smith now coming around the wicket to Matthews. Smith pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Matthews backs away and drives for a single run down the ground.

1.3 2 Smith now coming around the wicket to Matthews. Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Matthews rocks back and pulls for 2 runs. Impressive fielding by Gibson saves a certain boundary.

1.2 . Smith now coming around the wicket to Matthews. On a good length, outside off stump once more. Matthews pushes forward and punches a drive through point.

1.1 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Dottin pushes forward and drives for a single run.

0.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and edges

0.5 . Bell pitches one up, outside off. Matthews gets forward and defends

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.3 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for one run.

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Dottin rocks back but misses while attempting a flick

0.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Matthews gets forward and drives through point on the off side for one run. Good fielding by Capsey prevents a certain boundary.

0.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line again. Ecclestone pushes forward and sweeps behind square for four runs.

19.5 W OUT! Munisar breaks through! Munisar pitches one up, on a good line. Gibson pushes forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by Alleyne on the off side.

19.4 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Dean. She advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

19.3 4 And another! Munisar pitches one up, outside leg. Dean gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs through point.

19.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once again. Dean gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

19.1 1lb Full, pitching on a good line. Gibson gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

18.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for one run.

18.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Knight goes back and plays a pull for a run behind square.

18.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Knight advances down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

18.2 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Knight goes back and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

18.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

17.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Knight gets forward and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

17.4 1 Matthews now coming over the wicket to Gibson. On a good length, outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and pulls for one run behind square.

17.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Knight gets forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

17.1 1 Full, on a good line once more. Kemp gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.6 . Full, on a good line. Knight gets forward and drives

16.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs behind point.

16.4 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Kemp. She moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

16.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Knight pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

16.2 2 Fletcher pitches one up, on a good line once more. Knight moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs through the on side field.

16.1 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Kemp. She pushes forward and drives for one run.

15.6 1 Matthews comes around the wicket to Kemp. Matthews pitches one up, on line. Kemp goes back and plays a flick for one run.

15.5 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off stump. Knight rocks back and drives through point on the off side. Wyatt-Hodge is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by Glasgow and Campbelle.

15.4 . Good line and length again. Knight gets forward and drives

15.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Matthews once more. Knight rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

15.2 2 On a good line and length from Matthews once again. Knight rocks back and flicks for two runs.

15.1 2 On a good line and length from Matthews again. Knight goes back and plays a flick back behind square for two leg byes.

14.6 1 DROPPED! Fletcher pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Knight gets on the front foot and lifts a drive. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Matthews. Sloppy fielding by Matthews allows the batters to run through for a single overthrow.

14.5 . Full, outside off once more. Knight gets on the back foot and drives back through point.

14.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and lifts a drive for a run.

14.2 1w Wide. Full ball, too wide outside off.

14.1 3 Full, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for three runs. Good fielding by Ramharack results in a boundary being saved.

13.6 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg and angling across Wyatt-Hodge. She shuffles down the pitch and drives past the bowler for 4 runs.

13.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Knight rocks back and pulls back behind square for one run.

13.4 1 CHANCE! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Wyatt-Hodge. She moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Matthews's throw.

13.3 . Munisar comes around the wicket to Wyatt-Hodge. Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Wyatt-Hodge. She goes back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull

13.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and skies a sweep behind square for four runs.

13.1 2 On a good line and length from Munisar again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and drives for 2 runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Henry costing West Indies Women a single run.

12.6 . Good line and length once more. Knight rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Alleyne. Knight gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

12.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

12.2 1 Good length from Alleyne, pitching outside off again. Knight moves onto the back foot and outside edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

12.1 1 CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and drives for one run down the ground. There's an attempt at a run out from Henry's throw.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Knight gets forward and lofts a sweep behind square for four runs.

11.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Knight moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

11.5 W OUT! Ramharack breaks through! Good line and length. Capsey moves down the pitch and drives, but is caught by Henry down the ground.

11.4 2 Good line and length. Capsey gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

11.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back through point for four runs.

11.2 1 Wyatt-Hodge brings up her fifty! Pitching on a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Ramharack pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge backs away and drives for four runs over the off side field.

10.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

10.5 1 Fletcher pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Capsey pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

10.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Capsey rocks back and cuts

10.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and sweeps poorly for a run.

10.2 2 Full toss, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a couple of runs.

10.1 2 Yorker, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and skies a drive over the off side field for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Claxton costing one run.

9.6 1 Good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

9.4 2 Good length from Ramharack, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Capsey rocks back and flicks for two runs.

9.3 1 Good length from Ramharack, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

9.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Capsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.5 2 Fletcher pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and sweeps for two runs.

8.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Capsey rocks back and pulls for one run.

8.3 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run back behind square.

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets forward and sweeps for one run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off once again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

7.6 1 Matthews comes over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and pulls for one run.

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Wyatt-Hodge. She pushes forward and lifts a drive for one run.

7.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

7.3 . Good length from Matthews, outside off once again. Capsey pushes forward and reverse sweeps

7.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and pulls for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. Wyatt-Hodge creates space and skies a drive behind point for 4 runs.

6.6 1 Good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the on side field.

6.5 1 Alleyne pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Capsey moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a cut behind point for 1 run.

6.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and defends through point on the off side.

6.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground.

6.1 1 Good length from Alleyne, outside leg and angling across the batter. Capsey gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

5.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

5.5 . Full, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and defends

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Capsey moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

5.1 1 Back of a length from Munisar, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Capsey goes back and skies a pull for four runs.

4.4 . On a good line and length. Capsey pushes forward and punches a drive

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and defends for one run.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend

4.1 1 Good length from Alleyne, pitching outside off again. Capsey goes back and defends on the off side for a run.

3.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

3.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and punches a drive

3.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Capsey gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

3.3 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on line. Dunkley gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Dunkley has to depart

3.2 4 FOUR! Munisar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley gets forward and reverse sweeps back behind point for four runs.

3.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.5 3 Full ball, outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives for 3 runs. Impressive fielding by Claxton prevents a certain boundary.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Henry, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and late cuts for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded by Fletcher costing West Indies Women 3 runs.

2.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

2.4 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

2.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 1 On a good line and length from Henry once more. Dunkley rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

2.2 2w Wide. On a good line but angled loosely across the batter and down the leg side. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and makes no contact while attempting a flick, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Campbelle.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Dunkley gets forward and defends

1.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

1.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dunkley rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off again. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off. Dunkley rocks back and plays a pull behind square for four runs.

1.1 1 On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a single run.

0.6 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Dunkley goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Fletcher

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

0.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. AE Jones gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg. AE Jones gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs behind square.