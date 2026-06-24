Results Score England vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 24.06.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
ENG
ENG

186

WIN
WIN

148

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Henry Chinelleall rounder513042170
Claxton Jahzarabowler21342061.76
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Smith Linseybowler403518.7510
Ecclestone Sophieall rounder402215.510

Latest Highlights

19.6
.

On a good length, outside off stump. Henry creates space and drives

19.5
6

SIX! Henry brings up her fifty with a maximum! Good length from Smith, outside off. Henry rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

19.4
.

DROPPED! Good length, outside off once more. Henry steps away and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Smith. Not an easy chance for Smith.

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