Results Score England vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 24.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Henry Chinelleall rounder
|51
|30
|4
|2
|170
|Claxton Jahzarabowler
|21
|34
|2
|0
|61.76
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Smith Linseybowler
|4
|0
|35
|1
|8.75
|1
|0
|Ecclestone Sophieall rounder
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.6
.
On a good length, outside off stump. Henry creates space and drives
19.5
6
SIX! Henry brings up her fifty with a maximum! Good length from Smith, outside off. Henry rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.
19.4
.
DROPPED! Good length, outside off once more. Henry steps away and drives. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Smith. Not an easy chance for Smith.