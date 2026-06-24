Match details England vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 24.06.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
ENG
ENG

186

WIN
WIN

148

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 24, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Lord's, St John's Wood, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersWyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Dunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
BenchColeman Tilly, Filer Lauren, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wong Issy

West Indies Squad

PlayersMatthews Hayley, Dottin Deandra, Campbelle Shemaine Altia, Taylor Stafanie, Claxton Jahzara, Henry Chinelle, Glasgow Jannillea, Munisar Ashmini, Alleyne Aaliyah, Fletcher Afy, Ramharack Karishma
BenchHector Shawnisha, James Zaida, Joseph Qiana, Mangru Mandy

Venue Guide

StadiumLord's
CitySt John's Wood
Capacity28000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toNursery End