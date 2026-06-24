Match details England vs West Indies T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 24.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
|Toss:
|West Indies won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, June 24, 2026 05:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Lord's, St John's Wood, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
|Players
|Wyatt Danielle, Jones Amy, Dunkley Sophia, Capsey Alice, Knight Heather, Kemp Freya, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Smith Linsey, Bell Lauren
|Bench
|Coleman Tilly, Filer Lauren, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Wong Issy
West Indies Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Lord's
|City
|St John's Wood
|Capacity
|28000
|Ends
|Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|Nursery End