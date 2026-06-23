15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from McBride, outside off stump. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.

15.2 . McBride comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. On a good length, outside off once more. Athapaththu goes back and pulls back behind square.

15.1 1 Good length from McBride, pitching outside off. ND Silva advances down the pitch and drives averagely for a single run through the on side field.

14.6 2 Kelly comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Kelly, pitching outside off once again. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and pulls for a couple of runs.

14.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.4 . Kelly now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. ND Silva moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

14.3 1 Athapaththu brings up her hundred! On a good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

14.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting a leg glance

14.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. Athapaththu pushes forward and drives for four runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Athapaththu pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep

13.6 1 On a good line and length. Athapaththu gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

13.5 4 And again! Full ball, on line. Athapaththu gets forward and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

13.4 . On a good line and length from Prendergast once again. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field.

13.3 . Good length, pitching on leg. Athapaththu pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

13.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

13.1 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, on a good line. ND Silva moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

12.6 . Maguire comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Maguire pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

12.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Athapaththu advances and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

12.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. ND Silva moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

12.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

12.2 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu pushes forward and punches a drive for six runs past the bowler.

12.1 4 FOUR! Maguire pitches one up, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

11.6 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off stump once again. Dulani gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Dulani is bowled

11.5 . Prendergast drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Dulani shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a hook

11.4 . Good length from Prendergast, outside off. Dulani pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

11.3 1 Good line and length from Prendergast. Athapaththu steps back and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

11.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive down the ground.

11.1 1 Prendergast drops one in short, outside off stump. Dulani moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a run.

10.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and sweeps

10.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Athapaththu advances and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

10.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Athapaththu gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dulani gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

10.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dulani pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. IRELAND appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. IRELAND call for a review. The decision is upheld.

10.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Dulani rocks back and cuts for 4 runs.

10.1 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across Dulani. She moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 2 Back of a length from Kelly, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and drives through the off side for 2 runs.

9.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Little costing IRELAND 4 runs.

9.4 1b Kelly comes over the wicket to Dulani. Good length from Kelly, pitching outside off stump. Dulani gets forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball rolls away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

9.3 . Full, outside off stump. Dulani rocks back and edges

9.2 . Kelly comes over the wicket to Dulani. Kelly pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dulani gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

9.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and drives for one run straight down the ground.

8.6 . Full, pitching outside leg stump again. Dulani moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

8.5 1 Good length from Murray, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.4 . Good length, outside off. Athapaththu goes back and defends

8.3 6 SIX! Good line and length once again. Athapaththu gets forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

8.2 1 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Dulani gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Paul.

8.1 1 Murray pitches one up, on line. Athapaththu pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

7.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dulani moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square.

7.5 4 And another! On a good length, outside off once again. Dulani goes back and cuts for four runs.

7.4 1 On a good length, outside off. Athapaththu moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

7.3 . McBride comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. Pitched up, on line. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square.

7.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Dulani moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run.

7.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dulani gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

6.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs behind point.

6.5 . Full toss, outside off stump. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and pulls

6.4 4 FOUR! Athapaththu brings up her fifty with a boundary! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Athapaththu pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dulani moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

6.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Dulani gets on the back foot and slices a square cut

6.1 1 Murray pitches one up, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

5.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Dulani gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

5.5 . Good line and length. Dulani rocks back and finesses a leg glance back behind square.

5.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off. Dulani pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Athapaththu rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

5.2 . Back of a length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Athapaththu rocks back and guides a glance

5.1 . Good line and length from Prendergast. Athapaththu gets forward and drives sloppily through the off side field.

4.6 . Maguire comes around the wicket to Dulani. Good length, outside off. Dulani rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

4.5 1 Back of a length from Maguire, outside off. Athapaththu goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Athapaththu shuffles down the pitch and drives

4.2 4 And another! Pitched up, on a good line but angling across Athapaththu. She gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and plays a pull for four runs.

3.5 1 Good length, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for four runs.

3.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Athapaththu advances and drives for four runs.

3.2 . Good length from McBride, outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and defends

3.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Athapaththu goes back and plays a pull for two runs.

2.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

2.5 . Back of a length, on line. Athapaththu rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

2.4 4 And another! Short of a length, outside off. Athapaththu rocks back and pulls for four runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

2.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and drives

2.1 2 Length ball, outside off. Athapaththu moves onto the back foot and edges for two runs back behind point. Tidy fielding by McBride results in a boundary being saved.

1.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Athapaththu gets forward and guides a leg glance for a single run.

1.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dulani moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

1.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for a single run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Prendergast, pitching near leg stump. Athapaththu goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 1 Good line and length. Dulani gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Dulani moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a scoop

0.6 1 Maguire now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Dulani moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

0.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

0.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets forward and drives

0.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu pushes forward and defends

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Athapaththu gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Athapaththu gets forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

19.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. A Tector creates room and cuts for 1 run.

19.5 . Full ball, outside off stump again. A Tector creates space but swings and misses while attempting a cut

19.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full, outside off stump. A Tector advances and plays a pull down the ground for four runs.

19.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. A Tector gets forward and edges for four runs back behind square.

19.2 1lb Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Little pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

19.1 1 Yorker, on line once more. A Tector gets on the front foot and drives poorly down the ground for 1 run.

18.6 3 Full toss, on a good line once more. A Tector shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for three runs through the off side field.

18.5 2 Good line and length. A Tector advances and drives for two runs through the off side field.

18.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Little pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, on a good line. Lewis advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Lewis is bowled

18.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. A Tector gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

18.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. A Tector pushes forward and punches a drive

17.6 . Good length from Kumari, pitching outside off again. Lewis moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

17.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. A Tector gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

17.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lewis moves down the pitch and plays a pull for a single run.

17.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. A Tector gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

17.2 . On a good length, outside leg. A Tector moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance. SRI LANKA appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. SRI LANKA call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

17.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. A Tector advances and drives for four runs.

16.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. A Tector gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

16.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. A Tector rocks back and drives

16.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Lewis pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

16.3 1 Madushani pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. A Tector moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

16.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Lewis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

16.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. A Tector gets forward and drives for 1 run.

15.6 1 ND Silva now coming over the wicket to A Tector. Good line and length. A Tector gets forward and guides a leg glance for one run.

15.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lewis gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lewis gets forward and lofts a sweep for 4 runs.

15.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

15.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Lewis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

15.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Lewis gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep. The glovework by Nuthyangana is tidy. SRI LANKA appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Lewis made it in safely.

15.2 1 Good line and length from ND Silva. A Tector moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

15.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. A Tector gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

14.6 . Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Lewis moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick back behind point.

14.5 1 On a good line and length once again. A Tector rocks back and leg glances for 1 run.

14.4 1 Dilhari pitches one up, on line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run behind square.

14.3 4 FOUR! 50 comes up for Lewis in emphatic style! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Lewis gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

14.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Lewis. She gets on the front foot and plays a pull

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Lewis rocks back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a sweep

13.6 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, pitching outside off. Paul gets on the front foot and plays a scoop, but is caught by Nuthyangana behind square.

13.5 . ND Silva now coming around the wicket to Paul. On a good length, pitching outside off. Paul shuffles down the pitch and drives shakily

13.4 1 CHANCE! ND Silva pitches one up, on line. Lewis gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground. There's an attempt at a run out from ND Silva's throw. The missed run out attempt allows IRELAND to scamper through for a overthrow.

13.3 . Good line and length from ND Silva once again. Lewis gets on the front foot and finesses a bad glance

13.2 2 Good line and length. Lewis gets forward and leg glances for 2 runs.

13.1 . Good length from ND Silva, outside off. Lewis gets forward and eases a drive

12.6 2 On a good length, outside off. Paul gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a couple of runs back behind point.

12.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Paul goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

12.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Lewis pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

12.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Lewis gets forward and guides a leg glance for a pair of runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Athapaththu now coming over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Lewis. She gets forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

12.1 1 Good length from Athapaththu, outside off stump again. Paul moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

11.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lewis gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

11.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Paul. She moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for a run behind square.

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lewis rocks back and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

11.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off once more. Lewis rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

11.2 1 Kumari pitches one up, outside off stump. Paul moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

11.1 1 Good line and length from Kumari. Lewis gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

10.6 2 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Paul gets forward and plays a pull for 2 runs.

10.5 1 Athapaththu comes over the wicket. Good length from Athapaththu, outside off. Lewis gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Athapaththu again. Lewis moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the helmet while trying to play a sweep

10.3 1 Athapaththu now coming around the wicket to Paul. Good length from Athapaththu, pitching outside off once more. Paul pushes forward and finesses a glance for 1 run through the off side field.

10.2 1 Athapaththu comes over the wicket. Pitched up, outside off. Lewis gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

10.1 1 Good length from Athapaththu, outside off stump. Paul gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Lewis gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

9.5 1 Full, outside leg. Paul gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

9.4 1 Good line and length again. Lewis gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

9.3 1 Good line and length. Paul gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Paul gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

9.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Paul gets forward and glances

8.6 2 Good line and length from Dilhari but angling across. Lewis rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a pair of runs.

8.5 2 On a good line and length from Dilhari. Lewis goes back and plays a pull for a couple of runs behind square.

8.4 4 And another! On a good length, outside off stump once again. Lewis moves onto the back foot and late cuts for four runs back behind point.

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dilhari, pitching outside off stump. Lewis gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for 4 runs.

8.2 . Dilhari comes over the wicket to Lewis. Good length, pitching outside off. Lewis pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

8.1 1 Good length from Dilhari, pitching outside off once again. Paul rocks back and inside edges into their pads while trying a pull for 1 run.

7.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Paul gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.5 . On a good line and length. Paul gets on the front foot but misses while trying a reverse sweep

7.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Lewis. She gets forward and drives for a single run.

7.3 . Good length from Madushani, outside off stump once again. Lewis gets on the back foot and guides a late cut

7.2 . CHANCE! Good length from Madushani, outside off. Lewis moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side. There's an attempt at a run out from Perera's throw. A really tough chance for Perera there.

7.1 . Madushani pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lewis moves onto the front foot and defends

6.6 . Back of a length from Dilhari, outside off. Paul rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

6.5 . Dilhari comes around the wicket. Dilhari pitches one up, pitching outside off. Paul gets on the front foot and lofts a bad glance

6.4 1 Good line and length from Dilhari but angled across the batter. Lewis pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square for a run.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Paul gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back through point for 1 run.

6.2 . On a good line and length. Paul goes back and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Good line and length from Dilhari. Paul gets on the front foot and defends

5.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Lewis gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.5 . Madushani now coming around the wicket to Lewis. Madushani pitches one up, pitching on leg. Lewis moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

5.4 1 Madushani comes over the wicket to Paul. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Paul moves onto the front foot and leg glances for one run.

5.3 3 Length ball, outside off. Lewis goes back and cuts through point for three runs. Tidy work in the field by Kumari saves a boundary.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lewis gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.

5.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Lewis rocks back and leg glances

4.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Paul moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

4.5 1 Full, on a good line. Lewis gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

4.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Paul gets forward and leg glances for one run.

4.3 . Yorker, outside off. Paul gets on the back foot and plays a cut

4.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Paul gets on the back foot and punches a drive

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on a good line. Stokell gets on the front foot and drives, but is caught by Dilhari on the off side.

3.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Stokell moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

3.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Stokell goes back and cuts

3.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Kumari. Stokell shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs through the on side field.

3.3 . Good length from Kumari, outside off stump. Stokell rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Stokell advances and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

3.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Stokell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1w Wide. On leg stump.

2.6 1lb Short of a length, on a good line once again. Stokell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

2.5 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Stokell shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.

2.4 . Good length from Ayodhya, outside off again. Stokell gets forward and drives

2.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Stokell gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.2 1 Full toss, outside leg. Lewis rocks back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

2.1 . Yorker, on line. Lewis gets forward and drives poorly

1.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Stokell pushes forward and drives on the off side.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Prendergast moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut

1.3 . Good line and length once again. Prendergast gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Prendergast rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Prendergast moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

1.1 1lb Good length, on leg stump. Lewis rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye. The ball is misfielded by Nuthyangana costing SRI LANKA a single run.

0.6 . Full toss, on a good line. Prendergast gets on the front foot and punches a drive

0.5 . Full, on line. Prendergast gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 W OUT! Run out. On a good length, outside leg. Lewis goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull back behind square. Hunter is then run out, after some terrific fielding by Nuthyangana.

0.3 . On a good line and length from Ayodhya. Lewis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1lb Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Hunter gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.