Results Score Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Athapaththu Chamariall rounder
|106
|61
|17
|2
|173.77
|Dulani Imeshabatsman
|20
|27
|3
|0
|74.07
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Prendergast Orlaall rounder
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.5
|1
|0
|Kelly Arleneall rounder
|3
|0
|27
|0
|9
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.3
4
FOUR! Good length from McBride, outside off stump. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.
15.2
.
McBride comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. On a good length, outside off once more. Athapaththu goes back and pulls back behind square.
15.1
1
Good length from McBride, pitching outside off. ND Silva advances down the pitch and drives averagely for a single run through the on side field.