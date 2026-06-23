Results Score Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
SRI
SRI

134

IRL
IRL

130

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Athapaththu Chamariall rounder10661172173.77
Dulani Imeshabatsman20273074.07
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Prendergast Orlaall rounder402215.510
Kelly Arleneall rounder30270910

Latest Highlights

15.3
4

FOUR! Good length from McBride, outside off stump. Athapaththu advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for four runs.

15.2
.

McBride comes around the wicket to Athapaththu. On a good length, outside off once more. Athapaththu goes back and pulls back behind square.

15.1
1

Good length from McBride, pitching outside off. ND Silva advances down the pitch and drives averagely for a single run through the on side field.

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