Match details Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 23.06.2026

T20iCounty Ground, Bristol
SRI
SRI

134

IRL
IRL

130

Match Info

Match:ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026
Date:Friday, June 12, 2026 - Sunday, July 05, 2026
Toss:Sri Lanka won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, June 23, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:County Ground, Bristol, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sri Lanka Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Dulani Imesha, Perera Hasini, Madavi Harshitha, Karunaratne Hansima, Dilhari Kavisha, de Silva Nilakshi, Nuthyangana Kaushani, Kumari Sugandika, Madushani Nimasha, Ayodhya Mithali
BenchGimhani Shashini, Gunaratne Vishmi, Kavindi Kawya, Madara Malki

Ireland Squad

PlayersHunter Amy, Lewis Gaby, Prendergast Orla, Stokell Rebecca, Paul Leah, Tector Alice, Little Louise, Kelly Arlene, Maguire Aimee, McBride Lara, Murray Cara
BenchCanning Ava, Coulter Reilly Christina, Dalzell Alana, Delany Laura, Dempsey Georgina

Venue Guide

StadiumCounty Ground
CityBristol
Capacity8000
EndsBristol Pavilion End
Hosts toAshley Down Road End