International career

Aaron Orlando Johnson is a Jamaican-born cricketer who plays for the Canadian national team. He is a right-handed batsman.

July 2022: Johnson played his first international match for Canada in a 50-over series against Nepal.

2022 (Desert Cup T20I Series, Oman): He debuted in T20I cricket against Bahrain. In his third T20I match, Johnson scored 109 from 69 balls against Oman. This was the highest score by a Canadian batsman in T20I cricket.

27 March 2023: Johnson played his first One Day International (ODI) match against Jersey during the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

3 October 2023: In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final, Canada played against Panama. Johnson scored 121 off 59 balls with a strike rate of 205.08. He hit 6 fours and 11 sixes. Canada won by 163 runs, and Johnson was named Player of the Match.

May 2024: Johnson was named in Canada’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: He scored 23 runs off 16 balls in the match against the USA, 14 runs off 13 balls against Ireland, and 52 runs off 44 balls against Pakistan. He was one of the top scorers for his team.

Leagues Participation

Aaron Johnson played his first match for Brampton Wolves Cricket Club on July 21, 2023, in the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Global T20 Canada

The match was against the Mississauga Panthers at the CAACentre in Brampton, Ontario. Brampton Wolves won by 52 runs using the DLS method. Johnson scored 48 runs off 26 balls. During the 2023 tournament, he scored 107 runs with a strike rate of 138.96, with a highest score of 48.

Year Team Notes 2023 Brampton Wolves Scored 107 runs with a strike rate of 138.96.

Domestic career

Aaron Johnson played for Shepherds Bush Cricket Club in the Middlesex League for two seasons. Before joining the Canadian national team, he played for the British Columbia team. In 2022, he represented British Columbia at the National Twenty20 Cricket Championships.

Records and achievements

Aaron Johnson has set several records and achieved key milestones.

2023: Became the fastest Canadian player to score over 500 points.

2023: Set the record for the most international hundreds by a Canadian player.

3 October 2023: Scored 121 off 59 balls against Panama in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Final and was named Player of the Match.

2023: In a T20I match against Oman, scored 109, setting a record for the highest score by a Canadian player in T20I cricket.

2024: Scored 52 runs off 44 balls in a match against Pakistan, setting a team record for his highest score.

Personal life

Aaron Johnson has had an interesting life both on and off the field. Here are some details about his personal life:

Family

Aaron Johnson was born in Jamaica. His parents are Robert and Sarah Johnson. He moved to Canada in his late teens and settled in Fort McMurray, Alberta. He later went to Keyano College on a scholarship.

Finance

As of 2024, Aaron Johnson's net worth is estimated at 300 thousand US dollars.

Cars and House

Aaron owns a 1996 Mustang GT and lives in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada.

Scandals

In the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup, during a match against Ireland, Aaron made a running catch that knocked down Curtis Camphor from Ireland. The video of this moment went viral on social media.

Fans

Aaron has a growing fan base. Many people share videos of his cricket performances on different platforms. His batting technique is widely admired. On Instagram, he has around 4,000 followers, where fans often engage with his posts.