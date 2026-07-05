Armaan Kapoor

Armaan Kapoor

batsman

Full name:Armaan Kapoor
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Toronto Nationals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs99
Balls Faced44
Avg00
SR225225
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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