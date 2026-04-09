International career

Aryan Juyal was born on November 11, 2001, and is an Indian cricketer. He started his career in domestic cricket by debuting for Uttar Pradesh in the 2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 11, 2018. Before playing in domestic matches, Juyal was part of the India National Under-19 team for the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

He made his international debut during this World Cup against South Africa in Christchurch. This match marked the beginning of his journey on the international cricket stage.

2017: Aryan Juyal was selected for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup team. He was the second uncapped player in the squad.

3 February 2018: Juyal played in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. India won the final against Australia. This was India’s fourth U19 World Cup title, the most by any team.

November 2019: Juyal was named in India’s squad for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

As of now, Juyal has not been called to play for the senior national team.

Leagues Participation

In February 2022, Aryan Juyal was bought by the Mumbai Indians at the auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. He has not played in the IPL yet.

Indian Premier League

Aryan Juyal was bought by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL auction but did not play in the tournament. In the 2025 IPL mega auction, Lucknow Super Giants bought him for INR 30 lakh. Despite strong performances in domestic T20 leagues and List A matches, he has not played in any IPL match yet.

Year Team Notes 2022 Mumbai Indians Bought in the auction but did not play. 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Bought for INR 30 lakh. Yet to play in the IPL.

Domestic career

Aryan Juyal started playing cricket in his hometown of Haldwani, Uttarakhand. He joined the school cricket team in class III. By class V, his skills were already clear. He joined the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, where he developed his talent. Juyal played for Uttar Pradesh's Under-14 and Under-16 teams.

In 2017, he scored 401 runs in five innings for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He topped the batting charts and went on to play in the Challenger Trophy, where he scored 171 runs in four innings.

Juyal's T20 debut for Uttar Pradesh came in 2019 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his first-class debut for Uttar Pradesh in December 2019 in the Ranji Trophy. He continued performing well in domestic cricket, with a notable 58-run innings in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2024, Juyal was named the captain of the Uttar Pradesh team. He scored 115 runs in a key Ranji Trophy match against Kerala, helping Uttar Pradesh take the lead. In the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League, Juyal scored 104 runs off 54 balls for Gorakhpur Lions, impressing many with his batting skills.

So far, Juyal has played 39 List A matches, scoring 1519 runs with a high of 159 and an average of 47.21. In domestic T20 matches, he has played 23, with a highest score of 75 and an average of 29.70. His strong performances in domestic cricket show that he is a talented player with a promising future.

Records and achievements

Aryan Juyal has shown great performance in cricket. Here are his key records and awards:

List A Matches: 39 matches 1519 runs

Highest Score: 159 Average: 47.21 Strike Rate: 82.20

Domestic T20I Matches: 23 matches Highest Score: 75 Average: 29.70

First-Class (FC) Matches: Bowled six balls Runs Conceded: 14

UP T20 League 2024: Player of the Match for scoring 104 runs off 54 balls

Emerging Player Award in the U-19 category

2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Part of the team that won the final against Australia

Personal life

Aryan Juyal keeps his personal life private, but here are a few details:

Finance

His estimated net worth is $1 million, which he earned through his IPL contract.

Family

Aryan comes from a family of doctors. His father, Dr. Sanjay Juyal, is known.

Fans

He has 54k followers on Instagram.